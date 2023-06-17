Three-star running back from Las Vegas commits to Michigan football

Micah Ka’apana, a three-star running back from Bishop Gorman High in Las Vegas, has committed to Michigan.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Ka’apana is the second running back in the 2024 class, joining four-star Jordan Marshall. Ka’apana visited Michigan earlier this month and made his announcement on Saturday. He also had interest from Nebraska, Hawaii, Washington State and Oklahoma State.

Ka’apana had 1,001 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns last season as a junior. He is Michigan’s 21st commitment and the class ranks No. 2 nationally in the 247Sports composite.

