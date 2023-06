Three-star edge rusher Devon Baxter announced his commitment to Michigan in a social media post Monday night.

The 6-foot-6 225-pound Baxter is from Brandywine (Md.) Gwynn Park and is ranked the 13th top player overall in the state and No. 32 nationally at the position by 247Sports Composite.

Baxter had offers from Virginia Tech, Penn State and Tennessee, among others.