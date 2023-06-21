Trips to Bahamas, Oregon, NYC highlight Michigan basketball's 2023-24 nonconference slate

A neutral-site matchup against a Hall of Fame coach in the Big Apple. A holiday tournament in the Bahamas. A trip to the West Coast.

Those are part of the six out-of-state contests on Michigan basketball’s 11-game nonconference schedule for the 2023-24 season, which was released by the program on Wednesday.

Among the early season highlights are a November clash against St. John’s and new head coach Rick Pitino and an early December game at Oregon — one that was supposed to happen years ago.

The Nov. 13 matchup against the Red Storm and Rick Pitino, who is in his first year at the helm, will take place on the grand stage of New York City’s Madison Square Garden, as part of the annual Gavitt Tipoff Games. It will mark the sixth all-time meeting between the two programs and first encounter in 23 years.

It will also mark the first time the Wolverines have crossed paths with Pitino since they handed him the final loss of his 16-year tenure at Louisville — a run that included beating Michigan in the 2013 national title game — in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

The Dec. 2 contest at Oregon will happen three years later than originally planned and will complete a home-and-home series that was signed before the 2019-20 season. After Michigan hosted Oregon on Dec. 14, 2019, the contract called for a return trip to Eugene the following season.

It didn’t happen. The COVID-19 pandemic limited teams’ nonconference schedules in 2020-21 and the Wolverines played just five games, all at home. However, as scheduling return to normal the past two seasons, Oregon coach Dana Altman was irked about the rematch not being played.

“There’s no buyout, they’re coming,” Altman said last October, before the 2022-23 season. “They have a hard time answering the phone I guess. They owe us a game and we fully expect them to repay the game. I’m sure if the shoe was on the other foot they would expect us to return it and we sure in the hell expect them to return it.”

Michigan coach Juwan Howard didn’t agree with Altman’s stance and felt differently.

“Last that I read in the contract, it states that we don’t owe them a game,” Howard said in October, noting John Beilein was Michigan’s coach at the time the series was agreed upon. “And with our schedule, it was just hard to fit that game in this year, and then possibly also next year. But we’ll see what the future holds.”

But after some public complaining, the two sides were able to make it work for 2023. Athletic director Warde Manuel signed an amended game contract to complete the two-game deal on April 12 — which was obtained by The News via a Freedom of Information Act request — and the Wolverines will make their first trip to Eugene since 1955.

Michigan will also take part in two other early season events. During Thanksgiving week, the Wolverines will participate in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament — along with Arkansas, Memphis, North Carolina, Northern Iowa, Stanford, Texas Tech and Villanova — and will play three games in three days on Nov. 22-24. The following month, the Wolverines will head to Charlotte, North Carolina, to square off against Florida in the second annual Jumpman Invitational.

Michigan will host defending Big South champion UNC Asheville in the season opener and will have home matchups against defending Horizon League champion Youngstown State, Long Beach State and McNeese State. Michigan will also take on Eastern Michigan for the second consecutive year, this time in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines beat the Eagles in a high-scoring shootout at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit last season.

Michigan's 2023-24 nonconference schedule

▶ Nov. 7 vs. UNC Asheville

▶ Nov. 10 vs. Youngstown State

▶ Nov. 13 at St. John’s (Madison Square Garden)

▶ Nov. 17 vs. Long Beach State

▶ Nov. 22 vs. TBD (Bahamas)

▶ Nov. 23 vs. TBD (Bahamas)

▶ Nov. 24 vs. TBD (Bahamas)

▶ Dec. 2 at Oregon

▶ Dec. 16 vs. Eastern Michigan

▶ Dec. 19 vs. Florida (Charlotte, N.C.)

▶ Dec. 29 vs. McNeese State

