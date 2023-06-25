Michigan football lands verbal commitment from 4-star edge rusher Dominic Nichols

During the NFL combine earlier this year, former Michigan edge Mike Morris dubbed the Wolverines, “Edge Rush U” considering the recent success developing that position, including Aidan Hutchinson, the No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick in 2022, and David Ojabo.

Four-star edge Dominic Nichols out of Oakdale High in Ijamsville, Maryland, committed to Michigan on Sunday, announcing his decision on social media. He was supposed to visit Virginia Tech, among the first programs that expressed in Nichols, over the weekend, but canceled a few days earlier.

Earlier in the week, Michigan received a commitment from another edge, three-star Devon Baxter. Like Nichols, the 6-foot-6, 225-pound Baxter is from Maryland (Gwynn Park). Nichols (6-5, 252) is the 23rd commitment in Michigan’s 2024 class, which ranks No. 3 nationally by 247Sports Composite. He also is rated the No. 28 edge in the country. He had offers from Wisconsin, Clemson and South Carolina, among others.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis