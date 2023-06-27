Former Michigan QB Ryan Mallett drowns in Florida

Ryan Mallett, who began his college football career as a quarterback at Michigan, drowned in Florida on Tuesday.

Mallett, 35, was the head football coach at White Hall (Arkansas) High.

"It is with great sadness that we share the loss of Coach Ryan Mallett," the White Hall School District shared in a statement. "Coach Mallett was a beloved coach and educator. We ask that you remember his family, team, students, fellow coaches, and the White Hall School District staff in your prayers."

After playing in a backup role for the Wolverines in 2007, Mallett opted to transfer to Arkansas after Michigan coach Lloyd Carr retired.

He appeared in 11 games with Michigan as a freshman, throwing for 892 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions. Mallett had to sit out the 2008 season per NCAA transfer rules, and then started 26 games for the Razorbacks in 2009 and 2010. He threw for 7,493 yards and 62 touchdowns (with 19 interceptions). He finished seventh in Heisman Trophy voting in 2010 after throwing for 3,869 yards and 32 touchdowns.

"Our @RazorbackFB family lost an incredibly special person today," Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said in a Twitter post. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and teammates of Ryan Mallett."

Mallett was drafted by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He played parts of five seasons in the NFL with New England, the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens. He appeared in 21 games, including eight starts. He threw for 1,835 yards with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.