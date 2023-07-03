Four-star edge rusher Elias Rudolph commits to Michigan

Michigan has added four-star edge rusher Elias Rudolph to its 2024 class, he announced Monday.

Rudolph, previously at Taft High in Cincinnati and now at Deerfield Beach Florida, chose the Wolverines over Ohio State, Miami (Fla.) and Cincinnati, among others. He visited Michigan last month.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Rudolph is ranked No. 19 nationally at his position and No. 39 overall in Florida by 247Sports Composite.

Michigan has 25 verbals commitments in the 2024 class.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @achengelis