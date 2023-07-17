UM hockey coach Naurato adds two defensive-minded assistant coaches

Detroit News

Michigan hockey head coach Brandon Naurato added two assistant coaches to his staff on Monday.

Naurato, who led the Wolverines to the Big Ten Tournament title and a run to the 2022 NCAA Frozen Four, hired defensive-minded coaches Mathew Deschamps and Kevin Reiter.

"Last season we led the country in goals for," Livonia native Naurato said in a statement. "With the addition of Deschamps and Reiter, they are going to make the defensive side of our game that much better and it will have a huge impact on Michigan hockey."

Deschamps spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Steel of the USHL, first as assistant coach and then associate head coach. In 2020-21, Chicago won its second straight Anderson Cup, as well as the Clark Cup as playoff champion. Among the Chicago players he coached are current and former Michigan players Brendan Brisson, Adam Fantilli, Luca Fantilli, Owen Power, Mackie Samoskevich and Nick Moldenhauer.

"Deschamps is one of the best defensive developers in the game of hockey," Naurato said. "His attention to detail on the technical and tactical aspects with the puck, and more importantly without the puck is next level. He'll run the penalty kill and the defensemen in-game and will help us take another step forwards in both areas."

Reiter comes to Ann Arbor from the USA Hockey National Team Development Program in Plymouth. He was the USNTDP goaltending coach from 2013-17 before being named director of player personnel in 2017. Reiter's responsibilities with the NTDP included overseeing the Warren Strelow Goaltending Mentor Program, coaching the NTDP goalies, evaluating, recruiting and educating prospective national team players and families.

"Reiter has been the general manager and sole decision maker on picking the national development team for the last eight years," Naurato said. "He knows what high-end talent looks like, how to identify it and how to work with those types of players. Reiter will be a huge asset in supporting Rob Rassey in recruiting and roster management."

Also Monday, Naurato elevated Rassey to associate head coach and Evan Hall to director of hockey operations.