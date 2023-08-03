Michigan basketball's first-round matchup set for Battle 4 Atlantis

The final piece of Michigan basketball’s nonconference schedule has been revealed with the unveiling of the Battle 4 Atlantis bracket.

The matchups for the early season tournament were announced this week and Michigan will take on Memphis in the opening round on Nov. 22. The game will tip at 5 p.m. on ESPN2 and will mark the first meeting between the programs since 2011.

Much like the Wolverines, Penny Hardaway’s squad has big holes to fill and a bunch of offensive production to replace on an overhauled roster — namely with All-AAC first-team selection Kendric Davis gone.

The Tigers are set to return one player from last year’s team that finished second in the AAC, won the conference tournament and reached the NCAA Tournament as a No. 8 seed. That’s the coach’s son Jayden Hardaway, a fifth-year guard.

Among the new faces will be Alabama grad transfer Jahvon Quinerly, a former McDonald’s All-American, and signee Mikey Williams, one of the top guards in the 2023 class. However, Williams is facing multiple felony charges of assault with a firearm related to a March shooting at his home, and it remains to be seen when — or if — he’ll suit up at Memphis.

Michigan will then face either Arkansas or Stanford on Nov. 23. If the Wolverines beat Memphis, they will play the Razorbacks-Cardinal winner at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN. If they lose, they will play at 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

The other side of the eight-team bracket features North Carolina, Northern Iowa, Texas Tech and Villanova. Michigan will play one of the four on Nov. 24, the third and final day of the tournament.

This will be Michigan’s third time competing in the Thanksgiving week event in the Bahamas. The last time the Wolverines took part, they won the title in 2019 — coach Juwan Howard’s first season at the helm — by beating Iowa State, North Carolina and Gonzaga.

The Battle 4 Atlantis is one of the highlights on Michigan’s nonconference slate, along with neutral-site matchups against St. John’s (New York’s Madison Square Garden) and Florida (Charlotte’s Spectrum Center) and a road game at Oregon.

