Three Wolverines help U.S. rally from 4-1 deficit to edge Sweden in final seconds

Three forwards with the University of Michigan's hockey team helped the U.S. rally from a 4-1 deficit to beat Sweden 5-4 on the final day of the World Junior Summer Showcase in Plymouth.

Rutger McGroarty (Winnipeg Jets, first round, 2022) scored in the first period, Gavin Brindley (Columbus Blue Jackets, second round, 2023) assisted on a goal in the second period by Ypsilanti's Gavin Hayes and Frank Nazar (Chicago Blackhawks, first round, 2022) tied the game with 6:48 left in the third period.

Quintin Musty completed the comeback for Team Blue with the winning goal with only 1.8 seconds left. Sweden defensemen Axel Sandin Pellikka and Anton Johnansson, both drafted by the Detroit Red Wings, were held scoreless.

In the other game, Michigan defenseman Seamus Casey had an assist in Team White's 4-3 loss to Finland. Michigan State's Trey Augustine allowed two third-period goals in 25:31 of ice time and finished with a 3.19 goals against average in three games.

All four teams finished with a 2-2 record. Finland's Lenni Hameenaho (New Jersey Devils, second round, 2023) led the tournament in scoring with two goals and five assists in four games. Team USA's Cutter Gauthier (Philadelphia Flyers, first round, 2022) was second in scoring with four goals and one assist in four games.