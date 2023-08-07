WOLVERINES

Michigan football opens with lofty spot in preseason coaches poll

Daren Tomhave
The Detroit News
View Comments

Coming off a second Big Ten title and a second trip to the College Football Playoff, lofty expectations for Michigan were a given heading into this fall.

Preseason polls only add to it.

Blake Corum and Michigan are ranked No. 2 in the preseason coaches poll, released Monday.

The coaches poll was released Monday, and Michigan finds itself near the top, ranked No. 2 behind defending national champion Georgia.

Michigan finished last season at 13-1, it's season halted with a 51-45 national semifinal loss to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. Michigan returns a number of weapons on offense, including quarterback J.J. McCarthy, and its backfield tandem of Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. Corum is returning from a knee injury.

Alabama is No. 3 in the preseason poll, followed by Ohio State at No. 4.

Preseason coaches poll

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team's records from last season, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year's final poll and first-place votes received.

RecordPtsPvs
1. Georgia (61)15-016431
2. Michigan13-115103
3. Alabama (4)11-214895
4. Ohio State (1)11-214854
5. LSU10-4129415
6. Southern California11-3122813
7. Penn State11-211817
8. Florida State10-3114510
9. Clemson11-3107812
10. Tennessee11-29916
11. Washington11-29418
12. Texas8-584825
13. Notre Dame9-484118
14. Utah10-483911
15. Oregon10-382016
16. TCU13-26552
17. Kansas State10-444014
18. Oregon State10-336517
19. Oklahoma6-7320NR
20. North Carolina9-5315NR
21. Wisconsin7-6309NR
22. Mississippi8-5303NR
23. Tulane12-22259
24. Texas Tech8-5200NR
25. Texas A&M5-7196NR

Dropped out: No. 19 Mississippi State (9-4); No. 20 Troy (12-2); No. 21 UCLA (9-4); No. 22 Pittsburgh (9-4); No. 23 South Carolina (8-5); No. 24 Fresno State (10-4).

Others receiving votes: Iowa (8-5) 169; South Carolina (8-5) 89; Florida (6-7) 63; Texas-San Antonio (11-3) 59; Pittsburgh (9-4) 52; UCLA (9-4) 42; Kentucky (7-6) 34; Baylor (6-7) 28; Troy (12-2) 25; Arkansas (7-6) 20; Fresno State (10-4) 19; North Carolina State (8-5) 19; Auburn (5-7) 18; Boise State (10-4) 18; Miami (Fla.) (5-7) 16; Minnesota (9-4) 16; Mississippi State (9-4) 13; Oklahoma State (7-6) 12; Missouri (6-7) 11; Maryland (8-5) 10; SMU (7-6) 8; South Alabama (10-3) 8; Illinois (8-5) 7; Air Force (10-3) 6; Wake Forest (8-5) 6; Toledo (9-5) 5; Washington State (7-6) 4; Houston (8-5) 3; Arizona (5-7) 2; Brigham Young (8-5) 2; Duke (9-4) 2; James Madison (8-3) 1; Kansas (6-7) 1; Memphis (7-6) 1.

View Comments