Michigan football opens with lofty spot in preseason coaches poll
Coming off a second Big Ten title and a second trip to the College Football Playoff, lofty expectations for Michigan were a given heading into this fall.
Preseason polls only add to it.
The coaches poll was released Monday, and Michigan finds itself near the top, ranked No. 2 behind defending national champion Georgia.
Michigan finished last season at 13-1, it's season halted with a 51-45 national semifinal loss to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. Michigan returns a number of weapons on offense, including quarterback J.J. McCarthy, and its backfield tandem of Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. Corum is returning from a knee injury.
Alabama is No. 3 in the preseason poll, followed by Ohio State at No. 4.
Preseason coaches poll
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team's records from last season, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year's final poll and first-place votes received.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Georgia (61)
|15-0
|1643
|1
|2. Michigan
|13-1
|1510
|3
|3. Alabama (4)
|11-2
|1489
|5
|4. Ohio State (1)
|11-2
|1485
|4
|5. LSU
|10-4
|1294
|15
|6. Southern California
|11-3
|1228
|13
|7. Penn State
|11-2
|1181
|7
|8. Florida State
|10-3
|1145
|10
|9. Clemson
|11-3
|1078
|12
|10. Tennessee
|11-2
|991
|6
|11. Washington
|11-2
|941
|8
|12. Texas
|8-5
|848
|25
|13. Notre Dame
|9-4
|841
|18
|14. Utah
|10-4
|839
|11
|15. Oregon
|10-3
|820
|16
|16. TCU
|13-2
|655
|2
|17. Kansas State
|10-4
|440
|14
|18. Oregon State
|10-3
|365
|17
|19. Oklahoma
|6-7
|320
|NR
|20. North Carolina
|9-5
|315
|NR
|21. Wisconsin
|7-6
|309
|NR
|22. Mississippi
|8-5
|303
|NR
|23. Tulane
|12-2
|225
|9
|24. Texas Tech
|8-5
|200
|NR
|25. Texas A&M
|5-7
|196
|NR
Dropped out: No. 19 Mississippi State (9-4); No. 20 Troy (12-2); No. 21 UCLA (9-4); No. 22 Pittsburgh (9-4); No. 23 South Carolina (8-5); No. 24 Fresno State (10-4).
Others receiving votes: Iowa (8-5) 169; South Carolina (8-5) 89; Florida (6-7) 63; Texas-San Antonio (11-3) 59; Pittsburgh (9-4) 52; UCLA (9-4) 42; Kentucky (7-6) 34; Baylor (6-7) 28; Troy (12-2) 25; Arkansas (7-6) 20; Fresno State (10-4) 19; North Carolina State (8-5) 19; Auburn (5-7) 18; Boise State (10-4) 18; Miami (Fla.) (5-7) 16; Minnesota (9-4) 16; Mississippi State (9-4) 13; Oklahoma State (7-6) 12; Missouri (6-7) 11; Maryland (8-5) 10; SMU (7-6) 8; South Alabama (10-3) 8; Illinois (8-5) 7; Air Force (10-3) 6; Wake Forest (8-5) 6; Toledo (9-5) 5; Washington State (7-6) 4; Houston (8-5) 3; Arizona (5-7) 2; Brigham Young (8-5) 2; Duke (9-4) 2; James Madison (8-3) 1; Kansas (6-7) 1; Memphis (7-6) 1.