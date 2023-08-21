Michigan's Tarris Reed Jr. teams up with Jalen Rose Leadership Academy for NIL partnership

Michigan basketball players of the past and present are teaming up for an empowering NIL partnership.

Sophomore center Tarris Reed Jr. will serve as a mentor and spearhead various initiatives at Fab Five member Jalen Rose’s Jalen Rose Leadership Academy in Detroit. The collaboration was announced Monday by the Champions Circle, the first official NIL partner of Michigan athletics.

“This partnership allows me to use my name, image, and likeness to positively impact the lives of younger students, granting them the tools they deserve to flourish,” Reed said in a statement.

“Having grown up with stories of the Fab Five, I'm honored to take on this role, understanding the significance of being a mentor and eagerly anticipating the journey of growth alongside the remarkable students at JRLA to use NIL as a force for good."

In addition to a mentorship program, Reed and JRLA will work together to provide motivational speaking engagements and community outreach activities, with the aim to inspire students and help them reach their full potential through education and leadership development.

Reed will also lead a fundraising campaign to support JRLA during Michigan basketball’s 2023-24 season and will be the first donor.

Rose founded JRLA, an open-enrollment, tuition-free public charter high school, in September 2011. Since its inception, more than 97% of its students have graduated and 100% of all graduates have gained college, trade/technical school or military acceptance.

"I’m looking forward to Tarris joining the JRLA family as he further develops as a leader off the court,” Rose said in a statement. “As a former Wolverine, I’m excited for the work the Champions Circle is doing to support their student-athletes. This will be a great partnership for the scholars we serve.”

