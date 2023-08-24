Michigan football announces Jim Harbaugh's head-coaching replacements during suspension

With Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh sidelined the first three games as he serves a self-imposed suspension, he hasn’t decided on an interim coach but, instead, interim coaches.

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter will serve as the game-day coach for the season opener Sept. 2 against East Carolina at Michigan Stadium, special-teams coordinator/safeties coach Jay Harbaugh and running backs coach/run-game coordinator Mike Hart will handle the second game against UNLV with Harbaugh the head coach for the first half and Hart the second, and offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore will be the game-day coach Sept. 16 against Bowling Green.

Jim Harbaugh will return to the sideline as coach Sept. 23 when Michigan opens the Big Ten against Rutgers.

Meanwhile, strength coach Ben Herbert also has been named associate head coach, and Jack Harbaugh, Jim Harbaugh’s father, remains as assistant head coach.

“I’m certain that all will be impressed with the four coaches’ ability to direct and manage the game,” Harbaugh said in a statement. “It’s been well documented that we have a very talented coaching staff and I believe that all 10 assistant coaches will b head coaches in the near future. They are all capable of leading a team at an elite level. I know that everyone will handle their responsibilities and help our players to be the best version of themselves on and off the field this fall and beyond.”

