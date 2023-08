Michigan football names six captains

Not surprisingly, Michigan running back Blake Corum, an All-American last year, has been selected a captain for this season.

He is among six captains. Defensive back Mike Sainristil, a captain last season, automatically earned captain this year.

Offensive linemen Zak Zinter and Trevor Keegan were selected captains, as well as defensive tackle Kris Jenkins and linebacker Michael Barrett.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter/X: @chengelis