Live updates: Michigan takes 7-0 lead over East Carolina

By Dana Wakiji

Special to The Detroit News

End 1Q, Michigan leads East Carolina, 7-0

J.J. McCarthy was 7-9 for 70 yards and one touchdown in the first quarter.

Mason Garcia was 2-5 for 14 yards and one interception.

Blake Corum has four carries for 17 yards.

Roman Wilson already has three catches for 41 yards and a touchdown.

With McCarthy successful so far, the run game will likely open up more as the Pirates look to contain Michigan's quarterback.

5:43 1Q, Michigan gets first score, 7-0

The replay kind of looked like J.J. McCarthy was over the line of scrimmage when he threw the ball to Roman Wilson for a 14-yard touchdown but the officials reviewed it and said it was a good touchdown.

The Wolverines will take it, and the lead, 7-0, over the Pirates.

10:13 1Q, First Michigan INT

The first interception of the season goes to Mike Sainristil. Now the Michigan offense must do something with it.

Who is not playing

Here are the players not available, according to Michigan beat writer Angelique Chengelis.

And so it begins.

You can think of this game and the next two as kind of an appetizer for the full meal of the rest of the season.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will not be available as both are serving suspensions but, that shouldn't matter in a game where the Wolverines are favored by 35½.

It remains to be seen how long starters like quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Blake Corum play today.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Dana Wakiji.

Michigan vs. East Carolina

▶ Kickoff: Noon Saturday, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor

▶ TV/radio: Peacock/950 AM

▶ Records: Season opener for both teams

▶ Line: Michigan by 35½

▶ Series: First meeting