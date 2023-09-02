Wolverines show support for suspended Jim Harbaugh with shirts, play formation

Ann Arbor — Without Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh on the sideline for the season opener against East Carolina, the first of three games he will miss as part of a self-imposed suspension, the players showed their support in various ways.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy emerged from the team bus showing his support for his coach wearing a Harbaugh shirt with his playing day jersey No. 4 and, above that, the word “Free” on a wide piece of tape. Other players, like guard Zak Zinter, wore a Harbaugh shirt.

Before the start of the Wolverines' second series — their first drive started at the ECU 2-yard line — the players began in the “train” formation and each held up four fingers paying homage to Harbaugh and his jersey number. McCarthy then signaled to break the formation to get in their alignment.

Harbaugh will not be in the stadium each of the first three games as part of a self-imposed three-game suspension in response to an NCAA investigation into recruiting violations during a COVID-19 recruiting dead period in 2021. He faces a Level 1 violation, the NCAA’s most severe, for allegedly misleading and lying to investigators.

Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore also is suspended for the opener as part of an NCAA-approved one-game suspension as part of a negotiated resolution.

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is interim for the season opener. Against UNLV in Game 2, special teams coordinator/safeties coach Jay Harbaugh and running backs coach/run game coordinator Mike Hart will share the job, with Harbaugh coaching the first half and Hart the second. Moore will coach the night game against Bowling Green.

Jim Harbaugh, who is coaching the team during the week, will return to the sideline as coach on Sept. 23 when Michigan opens Big Ten play against Rutgers.

“I’ve heard people comment it’s a slap on the wrist,” Harbaugh said Monday of the three-game self-imposed suspension. “It’s more like a baseball bat to the kneecaps or to the shoulder. I equate everything to football. I’ve never missed three games unless it was for a broken arm or a dislocated shoulder.”

It is unclear where Harbaugh is watching the season opener.

