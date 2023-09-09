Live updates: After three quarters, Michigan leads 35-0

By Dana Wakiji

Special to the Detroit News

After 3Q, Michigan leads 35-0

There's no need for starters in this one anymore.

J.J. McCarthy finishes 22-25 for 278 yards and two touchdowns, both to Roman Wilson. He also ran three times for 38 yards.

McCarthy wrote No. 47 on his left hand in honor of his late friend and high school teammate, Ryan Keeler.

Blake Corum had 15 carries for 80 yards and three touchdowns.

:49 3Q: Jack Tuttle takes over, gets shoved

J.J. McCarthy's done is done and for good reason.

Jack Tuttle came in, ran the ball 18 yards on the keeper and was shoved out of bounds hard and ended up running into a tripod.

Tuttle was down for a minute but walked off under his own power. We'll see how his shoulder is. There was an unnecessary roughness call, giving Michigan the ball at the UNLV 25.

Davis Warren is now in.

3:16, 3Q: Blake Corum again, 35-0 Michigan

There's plenty of time for Roman Wilson to catch up but Blake Corum gets to three touchdowns first with a 5-yard run.

Cornelius Johnson was the star of the drive with a 26-yard reception and 26-yard reverse run on the four-play drive.

10:31, 3Q: My goodness, the McCarthy-Wilson connection is magic

It's just a little over a game and a half into the season and J.J. McCarthy and Roman Wilson have already connected for FIVE touchdowns.

This one was a special one as it went for 47 yards and now Michigan leads UNLV, 28-0.

Even former Michigan star Braylon Edwards is impressed.

They said it on the broadcast and it's worth repeating. McCarthy has FIVE touchdown passes this season and only SIX incompletions.

Halftime: Michigan leads UNLV, 21-0

J.J. McCarthy is continuing his season-long clinic in execution. In the first half, he was 17-for-18 for 188 yards and a 13-yard touchdown to Roman Wilson.

Blake Corum has 11 carries for 46 yards and two touchdowns.

McCarthy kept the ball three times for 38 yards, giving him a 12.7 yards per carry average.

Defensively Jaylen Harrell got credit for 1½ sacks. Kenneth Grant also has 1½ sacks and Mason Graham has a half a sack.

:24 2Q: J.J. McCarthy just being J.J. McCarthy

J.J. McCarthy finds Roman Wilson for a 14-yard touchdown, their fourth TD connection in two games.

McCarthy also used his legs on the 83-yard scoring drive, with a 7-yard run and a 14-yard run which set up Wilson's score.

McCarthy also had his first incompletion on the drive.

13:13 2Q: Jaylen Harrell says hello ... twice

On UNLV's last drive, Jaylen Harrell had two sacks, one for a loss of 6 yards and another for a loss of 7 yards, forcing the Rebels to punt.

14:56 2Q: Blake Corum gets his second TD

It did not take long for Blake Corum to get his second touchdown of the day, scoring on the first play of the second quarter with a 2-yard run.

End of 1Q: Michigan leads UNLV, 7-0

J.J. McCarthy decided to keep the ball and ran 17 yards for a first down to the UNLV 2-yard line, which is where the Wolverines will start the second quarter.

Defensively, Darrick Moore had a 6-yard sack of Doug Brumfield.

7:06 1Q: Blake Corum gets his first TD of the day

It is only fair that Blake Corum ran for the 3-yard touchdown as he did a lot of the work to get there.

He had a 20-yard catch to start the drive and an 11-yard run that took the Wolverines to UNLV's 3-yard line.

Last week's three-touchdown star, Roman Wilson, had a 25-yard reception on the drive.

Who is not available today?

This will be the second game for the Michigan Wolverines without head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Jay Harbaugh, who is special teams coordinator and safeties coach in addition to being Jim's son, and running backs coach Mike Hart will serve as the head coach in the first and second halves, respectively.

The Wolverines are heavily favored once again over UNLV, which beat Bryant, 44-14, in the debut of new head coach Barry Odom.

Will Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson pick up where he left off last week? Wilson became the first Wolverine to catch three touchdowns in a game since Nico Collins did so in 2019.

These two teams have only played each other one time previously, a 28-7 Michigan victory in 2015.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Dana Wakiji.

Michigan vs. UNLV

▶ Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor

▶ TV/radio: CBS/950 AM

▶ Line: Michigan by 36½

▶ Series: Michigan leads, 1-0