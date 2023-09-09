Sharp J.J. McCarthy, smothering 'D' leads Michigan to win over UNLV, 2-0 start

Ann Arbor — Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy continued his precision passing for a second straight week, and the defense overcame its frustration from a sackless season opener, giving the second-ranked Wolverines a lift in their second game of the season.

McCarthy was 22-of-25 for 278 yards and two touchdowns and Blake Corum rushed for three touchdowns to lead the No. 2 Wolverines to a 35-7 victory over UNLV on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. Roman Wilson had two touchdown receptions and the defense had five sacks.

With Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh sidelined for the first three games as part of a self-imposed suspension relating to an NCAA investigation, he has four assistant coaches filling in as interim coaches those games.

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter was the head coach in the 30-3 season opening win against East Carolina, but things got even more unique against UNLV as special teams coordinator/safeties coach Jay Harbaugh coached the first half and running backs coach/run-game coordinator Mike Hart the second half. Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will coach next week’s game against Bowling Green before Harbaugh returns for the Big Ten opener Sept. 24 against Rutgers.

“It was an honor to be given that privilege and responsibility,” Jay Harbaugh said. “Pretty easy for us to be able to step in just because it's a well-oiled machine. It's running really well. And players make things easy when they play great football like they did today.”

Jay Harbaugh led the team to a 21-0 first-half lead on scoring drives of 80, 75 and 83 yards before the handoff to Hart. The Wolverines went three-and-out on their first drive in the second half but built a 28-0 lead on their next possession on Roman Wilson’s 47-yard touchdown reception. It was Wilson’s second touchdown of the day and fifth this season. He had eight career touchdown catches heading into this season.

“The way he stepped up in the pocket, that's a vet play,” Wilson said of McCarthy. “I’m just doing my job. I wasn't sure if I was gonna go over or under the nickel, and I decided to go under and just win with speed. I just saw him step up in the pocket and make the throw and I was like, I gotta score.”

McCarthy honored his childhood friend Ryan Keeler, who was on the UNLV team but died in February from a fatal arrythmia due to thickening of the heart. McCarthy wrote Keeler’s jersey No. 47 on his left hand to honor him during Saturday's game. He did not know until after the game the touchdown play to Wilson was a 47-yarder.

“I just wanted to get a hard, heavy run action and turned around and saw I (had) a little bit of pressure to the right so I slid a little bit and I was gonna throw it back across the field to (Cornelius Johnson), but I was like, not today. Those days are kind of over,” McCarthy said. “But then I saw Roman get a little bit of separation and stepped up and just gave it to him.

“I didn't hear that it was a 47-yard touchdown until I just walked down this hallway (for the postgame news conference), and I was just like, ‘Damn, (if) that's not God, I don't know what is, seriously.”

McCarthy led one final scoring drive to build a 35-0 lead before sitting late in the third quarter. McCarthy hit Cornelius Johnson on a 26-yard pass and Johnson then went 26 yards on a reverse. Corum scored his third touchdown of the game on a 5-yard run.

In two games, McCarthy has completed 48-of-55 for 555 yards and five touchdowns.

“I was on the wrong end of that for a lot of spring ball and training camp being with the defensive backs,” Jay Harbaugh said of facing McCarthy. “He throws a high number of balls throughout a practice where it's like, ‘Man, yeah, we were in really good position. There's nothing else you could have done there.’ So we saw this coming a little bit just in the way that those receivers and him were getting in sync throughout the preseason, and it's been great to see so far.”

Michigan’s defense, which did not have a sack in the season opener, had five first-half sacks. The Wolverines had a shutout until 2:43 left in the game when Jordan Younge-Humphrey scored on a 20-yard touchdown. In the opener, East Carolina made a field goal at the end of the game. UNLV had 229 yards, including 61 rushing.

The Wolverines had 492 yards of offense, including 313 yards passing. In the first half, McCarthy hit on his first 13 attempts and was 17-of-18 for 188 yards and a touchdown. The run game, which carried the Michigan offense last season, has not gone away, of course, but it hasn't been as dominating through the first two games.

"I think we're all we're just one block away on a lot of those plays," Hart said.

The defense didn’t have a sack against East Carolina in the season opener, and the players talked about that after the game and during the week, saying while disappointed, they would remain patient. Edge rusher Derrick Moore recorded the first sack of the season on UNLV’s second possession. Jaylen Harrell and Kenneth Grant were credited with 1.5 apiece, while Kris Jenkins and Mason Graham were credited with a half sack each.

“They played outstanding,” Harbaugh said. “The whole front was dominant and we're really thankful to have those guys in the in the secondary just the way they create havoc the way they disrupt the quarterback and create a run wall, trying to make teams one dimensional, so major credit to them.”

