Detroit News writers James Hawkins and John Niyo recap Michigan's convincing 99-72 win on Thursday at the Staples Center.

Los Angeles – Michigan proved it could prevail when it wasn’t at its best in the NCAA Tournament.

On Thursday, the third-seeded Wolverines sent a message and showed just how dangerous they can be when they’re firing on all cylinders.

BOX SCORE: Michigan 99, Texas A&M 72

Michigan fed off a dominant first half to steamroll No. 7 seed Texas A&M, 99-72, in a Sweet 16 beatdown at the Staples Center and emphatically stamp its ticket to the Elite Eight for the third time in six seasons.

Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman and Moritz Wagner led five scorers in double figures with 24 and 21 points, respectively, for Michigan (31-7), which shot 61.9 percent (39-for-63) from the field and 58.3 percent (14-for-24) from 3-point range.

The 99 points is the sixth-most in program history in the NCAA Tournament and most since Michigan scored 102 against East Tennessee State in 1992. The 61.9 percent shooting clip was also the second-best mark and the 14 made 3-pointers tied for the second-most for Michigan in the tournament.

With the win, Michigan tied the single-season program record with 31 victories and advances to face No. 9 Florida State in the West Region final at 8:49 p.m. Saturday. The game will be televised on TBS.

Michigan coach John Beilein speaks after his team's win over Texas A&M.

“I think we're a very confident team, and I think that's all that matters,” said Wagner, who bounced back from a pair of rough outings with an 8-for-12 shooting night and made all three of his 3-point attempts.

“We've been playing within ourselves all year and not looking at the opponent too much. Looking at the game plan, trying to execute that, and I think we've been believing all year we can beat anyone if we play our best basketball.”

After failing to make a basket in the first four minutes against Montana and Houston in its first two tournament games, Michigan completely flipped the script against Texas A&M (22-13). The Wolverines came out breathing fire and made five of their first seven shots to race out to 12-4 lead with 15:28 left in the first half.

Wagner did the heavy lifting and took advantage of Texas A&M’s ball screen switches to set the tone early, scoring on three baskets in the paint to get Michigan’s offense rolling. He added two free throws to spark a 7-0 spurt that extended Michigan’s lead to 19-6 with 12:16 left. During the stretch, Texas A&M missed six straight shots and was held scoreless for over three minutes.

“Felt like we ran into a buzz saw,” Texas A&M coach Billy Kennedy said. “I felt like Michigan, the first eight to 10 minutes, played about as well as anybody we played against this year. They looked like that's how they played in the Big Ten tournament, more so than they played their last two games.

“You've got to give them a lot of credit. It seemed like everything they shot went in.”

Michigan 99, Texas A&M 72
Players on the Michgan bench react after Michigan forward
Players on the Michgan bench react after Michigan forward C.J. Baird (24) hit a 3-point shot late in the second half as Michigan wins, 99-72, over Texas A&M in the NCAA Sweet 16 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 22, 2018.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan bench leaps in jubilation as they win over
Michigan bench leaps in jubilation as they win over Texas A&M in the NCAA Sweet Sixteen at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts with fans
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts with fans as he exits the court after the win.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner scores two on a hook
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner scores two on a hook shot during the Wolverines' NCAA Sweet Sixteen game against Texas A&M at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 22, 2018.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Ellen Hatch, right, aunt of student assistant coach
Ellen Hatch, right, aunt of student assistant coach Austin hatch, holds up a Michigan flag, next to Andrew Hatch in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (22) dunks in the first
Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (22) dunks in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) reacts with Michigan
Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) reacts with Michigan guard Ibi Watson (23) and Michigan center Jon Teske (15) during a timeout in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Texas A&M guard TJ Starks (2) and Michigan forward
Texas A&M guard TJ Starks (2) and Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) battle for the ball in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) reacts after hitting
Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) reacts after hitting a shot in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) reacts after Michigan
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) reacts after Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, not shown, hit a three-point shot in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) is called for a foul
Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) is called for a foul while trying to draw a charge on this play.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts to a play
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts to a play in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) moves the ball past
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) moves the ball past Texas A&M guard TJ Starks (2) in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts in the first
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan fans cheer in the first half.
Michigan fans cheer in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) and
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) and Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (4) pressure Texas A&M forward DJ Hogg (1) in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) drives around Texas
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) drives around Texas A&M forward DJ Hogg (1) in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) encourages his teammates
Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) encourages his teammates in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) shoots over Texas
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) shoots over Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Texas A&M forward DJ Hogg (1) fouls Michigan forward
Texas A&M forward DJ Hogg (1) fouls Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) and Michigan forward
Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) and Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (4) go after a loose ball in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) reacts
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) reacts after hitting a three-point shot in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) guards Texas A&M
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) guards Texas A&M guard TJ Starks (2) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan head coach John Beilein watches in the second
Michigan head coach John Beilein watches in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Texas A&M guard Admon Gilder (3) defends a shot by
Texas A&M guard Admon Gilder (3) defends a shot by Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Texas A&M guard Savion Flagg (5) guards Michigan guard
Texas A&M guard Savion Flagg (5) guards Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) shoots
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) shoots over Texas A&M forward Robert Williams (44) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) shoots
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) shoots over Texas A&M forward Robert Williams (44) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan fans very loud in the second half.
Michigan fans very loud in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Texas A&M guard Admon Gilder (3) tries to keep up with
Texas A&M guard Admon Gilder (3) tries to keep up with Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) defends a shot by
Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) defends a shot by Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
The Michigan bench, including Jordan Poole (right),
The Michigan bench, including Jordan Poole (right), react to a big play in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) and Texas A&M forward
Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) and Texas A&M forward DJ Hogg (1) defend a shot by Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) defends a shot
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) defends a shot by Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Texas A&M forward Robert Williams (44) defends a shot
Texas A&M forward Robert Williams (44) defends a shot by Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) defends a shot
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) defends a shot by Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Jaaron Simmons (5) about to pass the
Michigan guard Jaaron Simmons (5) about to pass the ball around Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Texas A&M forward Robert Williams (44) tries to get
Texas A&M forward Robert Williams (44) tries to get to the ball handled by Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) and Michigan guard
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) and Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (22) guard Texas A&M forward Robert Williams (44) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts after a
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts after a dunk in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
From left, Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (22), guard
From left, Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (22), guard Ibi Watson, Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) and center Jon Teske react after a dunk in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) and Texas A&M forward
Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) and Texas A&M forward DJ Hogg (1) defend a shot by Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) guards Texas A&M
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) guards Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts after he
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts after he is called for a foul in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) about
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) about to pass the ball around Texas A&M guard Admon Gilder (3) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan head coach John Beilein greets Michigan forward
Michigan head coach John Beilein greets Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) as he comes out of the game in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) has to double back
Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) has to double back to shake hands with head coach John Beilein, right, as Matthews and Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) come out of the game in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Jaaron Simmons (5) passes the ball between
Michigan guard Jaaron Simmons (5) passes the ball between Texas A&M forward DJ Hogg (1) and Texas A&M guard Admon Gilder (3) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Players on the Michgan bench including Michigan guard
Players on the Michgan bench including Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) and Duncan Robinson (22) react after Michigan forward C.J. Baird (24) hit a three-point shot late in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Players on the Michgan bench including Michigan guard
Players on the Michgan bench including Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) and Duncan Robinson (22) react late in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Players on the Michigan bench are all smiles in the
Players on the Michigan bench are all smiles in the last minute of the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
An elated Michigan bench in the last minute in the
An elated Michigan bench in the last minute in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Texas A&M players go through the line to shake hands
Texas A&M players go through the line to shake hands with the Michigan players after the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (22) and Texas A&M center
Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (22) and Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) exchange words after the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan fans cheer as the team exits the court in
Michigan fans cheer as the team exits the court in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) smiles
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) smiles while Michigan head coach John Beilein talks with TBS after the win.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan head coach John Beilein reacts with fans as
Michigan head coach John Beilein reacts with fans as he exits the court after the win.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts with fans
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts with fans as he exits the court after the win.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward C.J. Baird (24) talks with the media
Michigan forward C.J. Baird (24) talks with the media after the win. Baird hit a 3-point shot in the last minute of the game, which ignited the Michigan bench.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guards Jordan Poole, left, and Jaaron Simmons
Michigan guards Jordan Poole, left, and Jaaron Simmons walk through the halls of the Staples Center as the Wolverines arrive to take on Texas A&M in the NCAA Sweet Sixteen in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 22, 2018.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan head coach John Beilein, left, looks out to
Michigan head coach John Beilein, left, looks out to the court as Michigan arrives at the Staples Center.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Isaiah Livers looks out to the court
Michigan forward Isaiah Livers looks out to the court as the Michigan players arrive at the Staples Center.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (top talks with Michigan
Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (top talks with Michigan forward Moritz Wagner, as Wagner stretches out before the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Matthew Feng, 15, with his dad, Mark Feng, of Arcadia,
Matthew Feng, 15, with his dad, Mark Feng, of Arcadia, Calif., a Michigan alumni and Ann Arbor native, watch the Wolverines warm up before the game.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Michigan fans Kathy Davis and Jeff Davis, married 33
Michigan fans Kathy Davis and Jeff Davis, married 33 years, and from North Tustin, Calif. showed up to the game decked out in maize and blue.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    And at one point, it did. The Wolverines made seven consecutive shots and forced turnovers to get out in transition during a 15-4 run to put a stranglehold on the game with a commanding 39-16 advantage at the 6:51 mark.

    Zavier Simpson (11 points) started the flurry with a 3-pointer before getting a steal and scoring on a fast-break layup. Charles Matthews (18 points) and Wagner each drained back-to-back 3-pointers before Duncan Robinson added a layup and fast-break dunk to put the Wolverines in complete control.

    The lead continued to swell as Abdur-Rahkman and Robinson (10 points) drilled back-to-back 3-pointers to put Texas A&M in an overwhelming 52-23 hole that it would never be able to climb out of with 2:16 remaining.

    “It was ridiculous,” Wagner said. “I mean, we know this. It's not a surprise to us. We all can shoot. We've been doing that all year regardless of what other people say. We're very confident and that only happens if you get stops though. That’s the one thing we focus on.”

    After shooting 57.1 percent (20-for-35) in the first half, the Wolverines turned their red-hot shooting up a notch in the second half with back-to-back 3-pointers by Wagner and Abdur-Rahkman to push their lead to 60-32 with 18:28 to play.

    Michigan led by at least 21 points the entire second half until Jay Jay Chandler capped an 8-0 run with a layup to cut the lead under 20, 79-61, with 6:01 to go.

    Abdur-Rahkman quelled what little momentum the Aggies had built with a 3-pointer before Wagner provided the exclamation point on Michigan’s dominant night with a thunderous dunk to reestablish a 25-point lead at 3:34 mark.

    “It was kind of hard to see because I was just wondering when they were going to miss,” Texas A&M guard Admon Gilder said. “So, when they were able to hit the three ball so well, it kind of opened up their driving lanes, and they were able to get in the lane.

    “We came out in the second half and gave ourselves an opportunity, but they came out and played hard as well. We couldn't get to that point where we could come back.”

    Davis finished with 24 points and eight rebounds, Robert Williams had 12 points and six rebounds, and Gilder scored 10 for Texas A&M, which finished with 12 offensive rebounds and 16 second-chance points but had 14 turnovers that led to 20 Michigan points.

    “Today might have been close to our best quite honestly,” Robinson said. “But hopefully we still got a little bit left in the tank.”

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/jamesbhawkins

    WEST REGION

    Michigan vs. Florida State

    Tip-off: 8:49 p.m. Saturday, Staples Center, Los Angeles

    TV/radio: TBS/950

    Records: No. 3 seed Michigan 31-7; No. 9 seed Florida State 23-11

    Up next: Winner advances to Final Four vs. Loyola Chicago-Kansas State winner.

