Walk-on freshman forward C.J. Baird talks about his deep 3-pointer that capped Michigan's 99-72 win over Texas A&M on Thursday at the Staples Center. James Hawkins

Los Angeles — As the clock approached the final minute and Michigan began to empty its bench, walk-on freshman forward C.J. Baird’s hands began to sweat.

He knew as soon as redshirt sophomore center Austin Davis checked in with 1:25 left against No. 7 seed Texas A&M, he likely was next.

Baird got the nod with 41 seconds remaining and wasted little time recording an unforgettable highlight, capping third-seeded Michigan’s 99-72 rout Thursday at the Staples Center with a deep 3-pointer from atop the key.

“It’s every kid’s dream to play in the NCAA Tournament and when you watch it for so many years like that, I never thought I’d get to do this,” said Baird, who started the season as a student manager before moving to walk-on status. “When I shot it, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh. Go in.’ I took a step back, it went in and it’s just like, ‘Oh, man.’

“I got shivers down my whole body and I was running back and I just couldn’t hold my emotion. It was one of the best feelings of my life.”

Baird said his thought process when he checked in was if the ball somehow managed to get in his hands, there was a “100 percent” chance he was going to put up a shot.

Michigan 99, Texas A&M 72
Players on the Michgan bench react after Michigan forward
Players on the Michgan bench react after Michigan forward C.J. Baird (24) hit a 3-point shot late in the second half as Michigan wins, 99-72, over Texas A&M in the NCAA Sweet 16 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 22, 2018.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan bench leaps in jubilation as they win over
Michigan bench leaps in jubilation as they win over Texas A&M in the NCAA Sweet Sixteen at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts with fans
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts with fans as he exits the court after the win.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner scores two on a hook
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner scores two on a hook shot during the Wolverines' NCAA Sweet Sixteen game against Texas A&M at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 22, 2018.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Ellen Hatch, right, aunt of student assistant coach
Ellen Hatch, right, aunt of student assistant coach Austin hatch, holds up a Michigan flag, next to Andrew Hatch in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (22) dunks in the first
Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (22) dunks in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) reacts with Michigan
Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) reacts with Michigan guard Ibi Watson (23) and Michigan center Jon Teske (15) during a timeout in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Texas A&M guard TJ Starks (2) and Michigan forward
Texas A&M guard TJ Starks (2) and Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) battle for the ball in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) reacts after hitting
Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) reacts after hitting a shot in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) reacts after Michigan
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) reacts after Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, not shown, hit a three-point shot in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) is called for a foul
Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) is called for a foul while trying to draw a charge on this play.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts to a play
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts to a play in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) moves the ball past
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) moves the ball past Texas A&M guard TJ Starks (2) in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts in the first
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan fans cheer in the first half.
Michigan fans cheer in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) and
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) and Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (4) pressure Texas A&M forward DJ Hogg (1) in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) drives around Texas
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) drives around Texas A&M forward DJ Hogg (1) in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) encourages his teammates
Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) encourages his teammates in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) shoots over Texas
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) shoots over Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Texas A&M forward DJ Hogg (1) fouls Michigan forward
Texas A&M forward DJ Hogg (1) fouls Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) and Michigan forward
Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) and Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (4) go after a loose ball in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) reacts
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) reacts after hitting a three-point shot in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) guards Texas A&M
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) guards Texas A&M guard TJ Starks (2) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan head coach John Beilein watches in the second
Michigan head coach John Beilein watches in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Texas A&M guard Admon Gilder (3) defends a shot by
Texas A&M guard Admon Gilder (3) defends a shot by Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Texas A&M guard Savion Flagg (5) guards Michigan guard
Texas A&M guard Savion Flagg (5) guards Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) shoots
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) shoots over Texas A&M forward Robert Williams (44) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) shoots
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) shoots over Texas A&M forward Robert Williams (44) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan fans very loud in the second half.
Michigan fans very loud in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Texas A&M guard Admon Gilder (3) tries to keep up with
Texas A&M guard Admon Gilder (3) tries to keep up with Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) defends a shot by
Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) defends a shot by Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
The Michigan bench, including Jordan Poole (right),
The Michigan bench, including Jordan Poole (right), react to a big play in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) and Texas A&M forward
Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) and Texas A&M forward DJ Hogg (1) defend a shot by Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) defends a shot
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) defends a shot by Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Texas A&M forward Robert Williams (44) defends a shot
Texas A&M forward Robert Williams (44) defends a shot by Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) defends a shot
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) defends a shot by Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Jaaron Simmons (5) about to pass the
Michigan guard Jaaron Simmons (5) about to pass the ball around Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Texas A&M forward Robert Williams (44) tries to get
Texas A&M forward Robert Williams (44) tries to get to the ball handled by Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) and Michigan guard
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) and Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (22) guard Texas A&M forward Robert Williams (44) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts after a
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts after a dunk in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
From left, Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (22), guard
From left, Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (22), guard Ibi Watson, Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) and center Jon Teske react after a dunk in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) and Texas A&M forward
Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) and Texas A&M forward DJ Hogg (1) defend a shot by Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) guards Texas A&M
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) guards Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts after he
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts after he is called for a foul in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) about
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) about to pass the ball around Texas A&M guard Admon Gilder (3) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan head coach John Beilein greets Michigan forward
Michigan head coach John Beilein greets Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) as he comes out of the game in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) has to double back
Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) has to double back to shake hands with head coach John Beilein, right, as Matthews and Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) come out of the game in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Jaaron Simmons (5) passes the ball between
Michigan guard Jaaron Simmons (5) passes the ball between Texas A&M forward DJ Hogg (1) and Texas A&M guard Admon Gilder (3) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Players on the Michgan bench including Michigan guard
Players on the Michgan bench including Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) and Duncan Robinson (22) react after Michigan forward C.J. Baird (24) hit a three-point shot late in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Players on the Michgan bench including Michigan guard
Players on the Michgan bench including Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) and Duncan Robinson (22) react late in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Players on the Michigan bench are all smiles in the
Players on the Michigan bench are all smiles in the last minute of the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
An elated Michigan bench in the last minute in the
An elated Michigan bench in the last minute in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Texas A&M players go through the line to shake hands
Texas A&M players go through the line to shake hands with the Michigan players after the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (22) and Texas A&M center
Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (22) and Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) exchange words after the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan fans cheer as the team exits the court in
Michigan fans cheer as the team exits the court in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) smiles
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) smiles while Michigan head coach John Beilein talks with TBS after the win.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan head coach John Beilein reacts with fans as
Michigan head coach John Beilein reacts with fans as he exits the court after the win.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts with fans
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts with fans as he exits the court after the win.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward C.J. Baird (24) talks with the media
Michigan forward C.J. Baird (24) talks with the media after the win. Baird hit a 3-point shot in the last minute of the game, which ignited the Michigan bench.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guards Jordan Poole, left, and Jaaron Simmons
Michigan guards Jordan Poole, left, and Jaaron Simmons walk through the halls of the Staples Center as the Wolverines arrive to take on Texas A&M in the NCAA Sweet Sixteen in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 22, 2018.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan head coach John Beilein, left, looks out to
Michigan head coach John Beilein, left, looks out to the court as Michigan arrives at the Staples Center.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Isaiah Livers looks out to the court
Michigan forward Isaiah Livers looks out to the court as the Michigan players arrive at the Staples Center.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (top talks with Michigan
Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (top talks with Michigan forward Moritz Wagner, as Wagner stretches out before the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Matthew Feng, 15, with his dad, Mark Feng, of Arcadia,
Matthew Feng, 15, with his dad, Mark Feng, of Arcadia, Calif., a Michigan alumni and Ann Arbor native, watch the Wolverines warm up before the game.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Michigan fans Kathy Davis and Jeff Davis, married 33
Michigan fans Kathy Davis and Jeff Davis, married 33 years, and from North Tustin, Calif. showed up to the game decked out in maize and blue.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    And when it did, Baird made his move with a crossover, drained a 30-footer with Texas A&M's Isiah Jasey in his face with 31 seconds left and unfurled an emotional celebration as he spun back down the court.

    “I mean, every walk-on wants to go in there and shoot it, especially in the Sweet 16 when you touch the ball,” Baird said. “I told Ibi Watson when I got in there, ‘If you give me the ball, I’m going to shoot it.’ He said, ‘OK, do it then.’

    “Jaaron (Simmons) called me up and I was kind of nervous when he did. I was like, ‘Oh they actually want me to do this.’ I didn’t think they’d actually let me do it. It was definitely one of the coolest things I’ve ever done.”

    More:Niyo: Michigan has a fresh clock on NCAA title run

    For Simmons, Baird’s brief moment in the spotlight was well-deserved because he knows how much time and effort the scout team puts in behind the scenes.

    “It was great. He works just as hard as any of us,” Simmons said. “I told him come get the ball because they never get a chance to get in the game, C.J. never gets a chance to get in the game. Even if he didn’t make the shot, just getting a shot up would feel good for him.

    “I told him, ‘Come get the ball,’ and I think he was surprised I told him to come get the ball. He did his thing at the top of key and splashed a 3.”

    Baird became the eighth Wolverine to make a 3-pointer in the blowout victory, which set a program record in a NCAA Tournament game. It was also Michigan’s 14th made 3-pointer, a mark that was tied for the second-most in a tournament game.

    Baird said his previous career highlight was scoring his first basket against Alabama A&M on Dec. 21 — the only points he scored in two appearances this season. The other was game-winner he hit with 20 seconds left in high school at Novi Detroit Catholic Central to beat U-D Jesuit when it was ranked No. 5 in state.

    “But this takes the cake,” Baird said. “Nothing beats a Sweet 16 (basket). Nothing beats that. It’s even better because the whole crowd’s behind you, like, ‘I gotta root for the walk-on.’ It’s pretty cool.”

    And not just for Baird, but for the entire Michigan team.

    “You know what I love best? Because I didn’t watch him, and he put his fingers up like that and everything, and I watched our bench, and that shows you, when you have a non-scholarship player that the team likes that much,” Michigan coach John Beilein said. “But C.J. gives us fits in practice. He can really shoot it. But here’s a kid who started out as a manager. We didn’t have room on the roster. He was a manager.

    “He ended up just — he goes into the game, and he just gives us buckets in practice, too. Those are great moments. Those are the ones I may remember more than others.”

    WEST REGION

    Michigan vs. Florida State

    Tip-off: 8:49 p.m. Saturday, Staples Center, Los Angeles

    TV/radio: TBS/950

    Records: No. 3 seed Michigan 31-7; No. 9 seed Florida State 23-11

    Up next: Winner advances to Final Four vs. Loyola Chicago-Kansas State winner.

