CLOSE Michigan linebacker Devin Bush said "you feel the hate" when you play at Ohio State. Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

Ann Arbor — Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary doesn’t want to talk about the fourth-down play in double overtime at Ohio State two years ago.

But he hasn’t forgotten about it.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and his players believed they stopped OSU quarterback J.T. Barrett short on fourth-and-1. Officials ruled it a first down, confirmed after a review. On the next play, Curtis Samuel scored on a 15-yard run in a 30-27 victory the last time the teams met at Ohio Stadium.

Harbaugh said at his postgame news conference he was “bitterly disappointed” by the officiating and held his hands a foot apart saying Barrett missed the first down by that length.

"That play. I don't want to talk about it,” Gary said Monday night on the Inside Michigan Football radio show. “Everybody knows what play I'm talking about. That's something I will never forget about. I'll always keep it in the back of my head.”

Many of the Wolverines earlier Monday said they “despise” the Buckeyes. Gary said he’s eager for Saturday’s game between No. 4 Michigan and No. 10 Ohio State. A spot in the Big Ten championship is on the line.

“To me, I need to get back on the field,” Gary said on the show. “The last time I touched that field, I left that field with a bad taste in my mouth. Now, I get an opportunity to go on that field, in their home and bring back a W for the fans and our brotherhood.”

Quotable

Harbaugh was asked Monday about the Revenge Tour and how it has motivated his team since Winovich first mentioned the tour after Michigan defeated Wisconsin. The Wolverines have been checking off a list of teams that beat them last year – Wisconsin, Michigan State, Penn State and now they head to Ohio State.

“Anger has proven to be a powerful motivator,” Harbaugh said Monday.

Harbaugh said this last season after the Penn State game, as well, as the team worked to improve after a difficult loss.

Honor for Moody

Freshman kicker Jake Moody was Big Ten co-special teams Player of the Week after making all six field-goal attempts last Saturday in Michigan’s 31-20 win over Indiana. That was a school record. Moody, who had not attempted a field goal in a game since last season at Northville High, had kicks from 23, 29, 30, 31, 32 and 33 yards.