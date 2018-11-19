CLOSE

Michigan running back Karan Higdon said he would "take that stand. “Why not?” when asked if he would guarantee a win over Ohio State, as Jim Harbaugh did in 1986. Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

Ann Arbor – Michigan co-captain Karan Higdon believes so much in the fourth-ranked Wolverines he was willing to go on a limb and say they will beat arch-rival Ohio State on Saturday in Columbus.

Higdon was asked Monday if he would go as far as his coach, Jim Harbaugh, did in 1986 when he guaranteed Michigan would beat Ohio State. He considered the question for a moment before answering.

“Yeah, I do. That’s how I feel,” Higdon said. “I believe firmly in my brothers and this team and this coaching staff, and as a captain, I’ll take that stand.

“Why not?”

Tight end Zach Gentry, who was standing to Higdon’s right, steered clear of the question. Gentry remarked about the reaction by reporters to Higdon’s answer.

“A lot of typing after that,” Gentry said, laughing.

Ohio State has dominated the series, winning six straight and 13 of the last 14.

Michigan (10-1, 8-0 Big Ten) earned a share of the East Division with its win over Indiana last Saturday and would earn a spot in the Big Ten championship game for the first time by defeating Ohio State. A win also would keep Michigan in the national playoff hunt.

Harbaugh, in his fourth season as head coach at Michigan, has yet to beat Ohio State, although the Wolverines narrowly lost in double-overtime, 30-27, in a controversial finish at Ohio Stadium two years ago.

During his weekly Monday news conference, Harbaugh deftly dodged questions with mostly non-answer answers. He seemed peeved when asked if he considers Ohio State just another game.

“Of course not,” Harbaugh said, sharply.

Michigan linebacker Devin Bush said "you feel the hate" when you play at Ohio State. Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

The Michigan players made clear there is no love lost with the Buckeyes, saying they “despise” their rivals, and yet, there is a respect both teams share.

“You can’t really describe it,” defensive tackle Carlo Kemp said Monday. “It’s something that happens when you wear the M. You walk in, you take the M on, you’ve got to despise Ohio State. And if you don’t, I don’t know why you’re at Michigan.

“You’ve got to despise Ohio State. This game has got to be it all. It’s a historic game. There have been so many successful players that have played for Michigan and been successful in the NFL that won this game, and this is everything.”

Left guard Ben Bredeson was a freshman when Michigan last played at Ohio State, where the Wolverines haven’t won since 2000.

Michigan defensive tackle Carlo Kemp said, "You've got to despise Ohio State. ... This game means everything." Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

He learned what Ohio State fans think of Michigan as the team busses neared the stadium.

“Everybody hates you there,” Bredeson said. “You’re getting flipped off by just about everybody on the way in and that gets you ready for what’s about to happen in the stadium too, because it’s nothing different when you’re in there. It’s fun, though. It’s an electric environment. With energy like that positive or negative, it just makes you want to play.”

Bredeson, a co-captain, said that’s when he figured out what the rivalry is about.

“I loved it from the get-go,” he said. “I love this rivalry. I absolutely despise that school. It’s going to be a good one going in Saturday.”

Linebacker Devin Bush played in his first Michigan-Ohio State game in 2016, as well, and that’s also when he learned what The Game means.

“You feel the hate. You feel the hate,” Bush said. “You feel the rivalry. Once you’re in that stadium, you know why the game has that magnitude that it does. You can feel it from their fans and from their sideline.”

Michigan offensive lineman Ben Bredeson said Michigan-Ohio State is a "unique" rivalry. Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

Understanding how lopsided the rivalry has been and how much Michigan has on the line, Bush said the goal is simple.

“We haven’t beaten them in a while,” Bush said. “That’s something we really want to do, and that’s something we’re going to do.

“This is one of those games you’ve just go to win no matter what your record is or what’s been going on this season. This is one of those games where you’ve got to show up and you’ve got to play your best game no matter what you’ve been through, no matter what you’re going through. This rivalry means everything to us and I’m pretty sure it means everything to them.”

Michigan linebacker Devin Bush said beating Ohio State is "something we're going to do." Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

Safety Tyree Kinnel, a co-captain along with Bush, Higdon and Bredeson, grew up in the Columbus area.

“We strive to change the outcome,” Kinnel said. “This is a game we’ve all been waiting for. Now we have the opportunity in our hands to go change it. We feel very confident about that.”

Kemp didn’t travel to Ohio State with Michigan two years ago. He watched as the Wolverines, with high hopes like this one, lost in double-overtime.

“We’re in the same spot two years later,” Kemp said. “This game decides a lot for us. It’s our whole season. It’s what we wanted, though, for it to be us versus Ohio State for the game to go to the Big Ten championship and keep our playoff hopes alive.

“Everybody’s going to remember what you did against Ohio State. This game has huge implications. For us to go out there and continue the way we’ve planned, it would really be that statement as a defense, as an entire team, as a Michigan community of what we mean this year.”

Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines versus Urban Meyer's Buckeyes...
Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines versus Urban Meyer's Buckeyes... will it equal the rivalry between legendary Michigan and Ohio State coaches Bo Schembechler and Woody Hayes? Time will tell, but so far Harbaugh's Wolverines are 0-3 as the fourth installment of The Game approaches in Columbus, Ohio. In 2015, Harbaugh's first season at the helm, Ohio State whipped the Wolverines 42-13 in Ann Arbor. Last year Michigan pushed the Buckeyes to double overtime before losing 30-27 in Columbus. Ohio State won last year's meeting, 31-20. In this photo the two coaches greet one another before last year's game at the Horseshoe.
2017: Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh looks up at
2017: Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh looks up at the scoreboard after Ohio State converted a point-after-touchdown to take the lead 21-20 in the third quarter of a 31-20 loss to the Buckeyes. It was Ohio State's 13th victory in the last 14 meetings with Michigan. Harbaugh has yet to beat Ohio State as Michigan's head coach.
2017: Quarterback Dwayne Haskins led Ohio State on
2017: Quarterback Dwayne Haskins led Ohio State on three second-half scoring drives in relief of the injured J.T. Barrett, scoring two rushing touchdowns.
2017: Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary (3) pulls
2017: Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary (3) pulls down Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett in the first quarter. Barrett had to leave the game in the second half with an injury.
2017: Michigan quarterback John O'Korn takes a hard
2017: Michigan quarterback John O'Korn takes a hard hit from Ohio State defensive lineman Nick Bosa after throwing an incomplete pass in the third quarter. O'Korn was 17-of-32 passing for 195 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He was sacked five times in the 31-20 loss.
2016: Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett stretches
2016: Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett stretches for a first down during a controversial fourth-down play in overtime. After a review the call of first down was upheld. on the next play Curtis Samuel ran for a 15-yard touchdown to give the Buckeyes a 30-27 double-overtime victory at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, November 26, 2016.
2016: Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett is sacked
2016: Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett is sacked by a host of Michigan defenders including Jabrill Peppers (5). Barrett rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown as the Buckeyes edged the Wolverines 30-27 in Columbus.
2016: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh shows his displeasure
2016: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh shows his displeasure with a personal foul call against the Wolverines that nullified a big gain by running back De'Veon Smith late in the third quarter. Third-ranked Michigan lost to 2nd-ranked Ohio State 30-27 in double overtime in front of the largest crowd ever at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, Novemeber 26, 2016.
2016: The Ohio State defense bottle up Michigan's Jabrill
2016: The Ohio State defense bottle up Michigan's Jabrill Peppers after a two-yard gain in the second quarter. Peppers, in his final game at Michigan (he was injured for the Orange Bowl loss to Florida State), was held to just four yards on four carries, but he did intercept a pass.
2016: Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett runs for
2016: Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett runs for a touchdown in the first overtime period.
2016: Ohio State freshman running back Mike Weber Jr.,
2016: Ohio State freshman running back Mike Weber Jr., a product of Cass Tech High School in Detroit, walks proudly off the field after the Buckeyes defeated the Wolverines 30-27 in double-overtime. Weber, who almost went to Michigan, rushed for 26 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.
2015: Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett torched
2015: Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett torched the Michigan defense for 139 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. He also threw a touchdown pass in the Buckeyes 42-13 win at Michigan Stadium, November 28, 2015.
2015: Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott rushed
2015: Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 214 yards and two touchdowns in the 2015 game. Here he celebrates his second-quarter touchdown with a lift from Ohio State offensive lineman Chase Farris during OSU's 42-13 victory in Ann Arbor.
2015: Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott blocks
2015: Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott blocks Michigan safety Delano Hill, knocking him head-over-heels on this second-half play. Elliott was blocking for quarterback J.T. Barrett (background) who rushed for a first down on the play.
2015: Ohio State defensive lineman Joey Bosa sacks
2015: Ohio State defensive lineman Joey Bosa sacks Michigan quarterback Jake Rudock, causing him to fumble and injuring him on the play in the fourth quarter. The fumble was later reversed, but Rudock had to be helped off the field and did not return. Bosa and Rudock were high school teammates in Florida. Now they both play on Sundays in the NFL. Rudock as a Lions backup quarterback. Bosa as a defensive end with the Chargers.
2015: Michigan running back De'Veon Smith (4) and defensive
2015: Michigan running back De'Veon Smith (4) and defensive end Chris Wormley (background) walk dejectedly off the field after the loss. Smith was held to just 23 yards on 10 carries.
The Buckeyes and the Wolverines mix it up on a muddy
The Buckeyes and the Wolverines mix it up on a muddy field in this undated photo from one of their first games. In the early years, 1897-1912, Michigan was dominant, outscoring the Buckeyes 214-6.
1918: Under coach Fielding H. Yost, left, the Michigan
1918: Under coach Fielding H. Yost, left, the Michigan team prevails 14–0 and lodges its eleventh shutout over the Buckeyes. The rivalry has been renewed every year since then, with Michigan leading the series, 58–46–6.
1919: The Buckeyes, led by halfback Chic Harley, win
1919: The Buckeyes, led by halfback Chic Harley, win their first game in the series, beating the Wolverines 13–3. Harley was a three-time All-American who also played defense, punted and kicked extra points.
1927: The new Michigan Stadium makes its debut, hosting
1927: The new Michigan Stadium makes its debut, hosting a full house for the annual game, which Michigan won 21-0.
1932: Harry Newman, an All-American for Michigan, threw
1932: Harry Newman, an All-American for Michigan, threw two TD passes in the Wolverines' 14-0 victory over Ohio State. Michigan was recognized along with USC as national champions.
1933: Future U.S. President Gerald Ford is the backup
1933: Future U.S. President Gerald Ford is the backup center for Michigan as the Wolverines repeat as Big Ten and national champions, going 7-0-1 under fifth-year head coach Harry Kipke. The Ohio State game is a 13-0 shutout for Michigan.
1935: The Ohio State band performs at Michigan Stadium,
1935: The Ohio State band performs at Michigan Stadium, which was possibly more entertaining for Michigan fans than the game, a 38-0 pasting by Ohio State. Coach Francis Schmidt and the Buckeyes claimed their first Big Ten title in 15 years.
1938: Michigan fans rush for the goal posts in the
1938: Michigan fans rush for the goal posts in the Ohio State University Stadium after the Wolverines whip the Buckeyes 18-0. Ohio State supporters protest and a free-for-all results. Michigan doesn't get the posts.
1937: Multi-sport star Elmer Gedeon of Michigan played
1937: Multi-sport star Elmer Gedeon of Michigan played end, but could also pass and punt and was the fastest man on the squad. Michigan lost to Ohio State 21-0, the identical score to the 1926 game. Gedeon would go on to play Major League Baseball but was killed piloting a B-26 bomber on a mission over France in 1944.
1938: Ohio State, famous for its aerial razzle-dazzle,
1938: Ohio State, famous for its aerial razzle-dazzle, muffs this play as the ball goes between receivers Mike Kabealo, left, and Jim Strausbaugh. Michigan wins, 18-0.
1940: Heisman Trophy winner Tom Harmon closes out his
1940: Heisman Trophy winner Tom Harmon closes out his career for Michigan with a memorable peformance in Columbus: 2 rushing touchdowns, 2 throwing touchdowns, a pick-six interception for a score and four extra points (he was the kicker, too!). Michigan wins, 40-0.
1942: Ohio State beats Michigan 21-7 en route to its
1942: Ohio State beats Michigan 21-7 en route to its first national title, under Hall of Fame coach Paul Brown, right, seen at a dinner with Notre Dame coach Frank Leahy.
1944: Ohio State coach Carroll Widdoes, center, celebrates
1944: Ohio State coach Carroll Widdoes, center, celebrates with players in the dressing room at Columbus after the undefeated Buckeyes edge the Wolverines, 18-14. At left is running back Les Horvath, who scored two touchdowns; at right is guard Bill Hackett.
1947: Fritz Crisler, right, Michigan's coach from
1947: Fritz Crisler, right, Michigan's coach from 1938 to 1947, watches the Ohio State game from the sideline. The player at left is unidentified. Crisler compiled a 7-2-1 record against Ohio State during his tenure, including a 21-0 win in 1947.
1950: The game would attain legendary status and a
1950: The game would attain legendary status and a nickname, the Snow Bowl. A blizzard made playing conditions and statistics ridiculous. Michigan punted 23 times, did not make any first downs -- and won the game! A safety and a touchdown, both on blocked punts, was enough for a 9-3 victory.
1952: Ohio State defensive back
1952: Ohio State defensive back Fred Bruney, right, makes a leaping interception on a pass intended for tight end Lowell Perry, shown with arms outstretched. Ohio State wins 27-7. AP
Fullscreen
1954: Howard (Hopalong) Cassady of Ohio State leaps between Michigan's Ted Cachey (65) and Dan Cline (44) to score the Buckeyes' final touchdown from the one-yard line in Columbus. Tally climaxed a 62-yard drive in fourth quarter which gave Ohio State a 21-7 victory. AP
Fullscreen
1955: Howard "Hopalong" Cassady was only 5 feet 10, 150 pounds, but he was a game-changing Ohio State running back, winner of the 1955 Heisman trophy. Against Michigan, he would gain 146 yards, leading the Buckeyes to a 17-0 victory. Cassady would be drafted in the first round by the Detroit Lions. Columbus Dispatch
Fullscreen
1958: Ohio State wins 20-14, but Michigan coach Bennie Oosterbaan is lifted by guard Douglas Oppman (60), center Gordon Morrow (58) and other players. Oosterbaan retired after 11 years as head coach with a 63–33–4 record. AP
Fullscreen
1965: Coach Woody Hayes of Ohio State is carried by his players after Ohio State ekes out a 9-7 victory over Michigan in the last minute of the game with a field goal in Ann Arbor. AP
Fullscreen
1969: There's a new coach in town. Bo Schembechler,
1969: There's a new coach in town. Bo Schembechler, a former assistant to OSU's Woody Hayes, takes over in Ann Arbor ... The Detroit News archives
1969: Bo Schembechler is carried off the field by his
1969: Bo Schembechler is carried off the field by his team after they knock off the No. 1 ranked Buckeyes in Ann Arbor, 24-12. "You'll never win a bigger game," Woody tells Bo. Sports Illustrated/Getty Images
Michigan coach Bo Schembechler, left, meets with Ohio
Michigan coach Bo Schembechler, left, meets with Ohio State coach Woody Hayes in this undated photo. "I learned a lot," Schembechler said of the five seasons he worked as an assistant to Hayes. AP
Fullscreen
1973: Michigan's All-American placekicker Mike Lantry
1973: Michigan's All-American placekicker Mike Lantry misses a field goal during the game against Ohio State, which ended in a 10-10 tie. Both teams had 10-0-1 records, but the Big Ten athletic directors voted to send Ohio State to the Rose Bowl. The Detroit News archives
1973: The day after the game, coach Schembechler leaves
1973: The day after the game, coach Schembechler leaves a Detroit television station after taping his weekly show and shortly after hearing that Ohio State would represent the conference in the Rose Bowl. "I'm very bitter," he said. "It's a tragic thing for Big Ten football." AP
1976: Schembechler, victorious again, reaches for a
1976: Schembechler, victorious again, reaches for a hand while getting a ride from his players after the No. 4-ranked Wolverines shut out their No. 8-ranked rivals 22-0 in Columbus. AP
1985: Michigan quarteback Jim Harbaugh talks with
1985: Michigan quarteback Jim Harbaugh talks with coach Bo Schembechler. A four-year letterman, Harbaugh won the starting quarterback position in 1984. Detroit News Photo Archive
Fullscreen
1986: Senior quarterback Jim Harbaugh leads the Wolverines,
1986: Senior quarterback Jim Harbaugh leads the Wolverines, while OSU linebacker Chris Spielman is the defensive star for Ohio State. Spielman made 29 tackles in the game, but Harbaugh, Jamie Morris and the rest of the Michigan gang pulled out the victory, 26-24. The Detroit News archives
1998: Bo Schembechler prepares the Wolverines for their
1998: Bo Schembechler prepares the Wolverines for their Rose Bowl Bowl outing in December 1988. In November the Wolverines beat Ohio State in a 34-31 cliffhanger, winning the Big Ten title outright, along with a trip to the Rose Bowl. Michigan won that one too, defeating USC 22-14. The Detroit News archives
1991: Michigan's Desmond Howard, right, celebrates
1991: Michigan's Desmond Howard, right, celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Ohio State in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines won 31-3. Chris Corvalis, Getty Images
1995: Michigan running back Tim Biakabutuka runs down
1995: Michigan running back Tim Biakabutuka runs down the field vs. the Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium. Michigan wins in Lloyd Carr's first season as coach, 31-23. Matthew Stockman, Allsport/Getty Images
Fullscreen
1997: Charles Woodson (2) celebrates with teammates
1997: Charles Woodson (2) celebrates with teammates in the first half of the game against Ohio State in Ann Arbor. Woodson scored on a 78-yard punt return and Michigan went on to win, 20-14. Clarence Tabb, The Detroit News
1997: Michigan fans celebrate the win in Ann Arbor.
1997: Michigan fans celebrate the win in Ann Arbor. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
2003: It was the 100th game in the rivalry, a battle
2003: It was the 100th game in the rivalry, a battle between No. 4 (Ohio State) and No. 5 (Michigan). Linebacker Pierre Woods holds a rose in his teeth as the final seconds tick off the clock of Michigan's 35-21 victory over OSU, making the Wolverines the outright Big Ten champions at the Big House in Ann Arbor. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
2004: Buckeyes fans dressed like head coach Jim Tressel
2004: Buckeyes fans dressed like head coach Jim Tressel cheer on their team against Michigan at Ohio Stadium. Unranked Ohio State upset No. 7 Michigan, 37-21. Brian Bahr, Getty Images
2005: Troy Smith rushes into the end zone with Michigan
2005: Troy Smith rushes into the end zone with Michigan defenders Brandent Englemon (31) and Prescott Burgess (6) unable to stop him. The Buckeyes would come from behind to defeat Michigan 25-21 in Ann Arbor. Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
2006: It was the battle of the unbeatens, No. 2 Michigan
2006: It was the battle of the unbeatens, No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 1 Ohio State. The unexpected death of Michigan coaching legend Bo Schembechler the day before adds even more meaning to this huge game at Ohio Stadium. Above, OSU's John Kerr gets upended as he tries to sack Michigan quarterback Chad Henne. ... Ankur Dholakia, The Detroit News
2006: Running back Mike Hart leaves OSU defenders
2006: Running back Mike Hart leaves OSU defenders Jay Richardson (99), David Patterson (97) and John Kerr (52) behind. Hart rushed for 142 yards and scored three touchdowns. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
2006: Michigan's Prescott Burgess, left, and Morgan
2006: Michigan's Prescott Burgess, left, and Morgan Trent can't stop Ohio State running back Antonio Pittman, and the Buckeyes win the battle of unbeatens, 42-39. They would go to the BCS National Championship Game and lose to Florida. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
2007: Michigan coach Lloyd Carr shakes hands with Ohio
2007: Michigan coach Lloyd Carr shakes hands with Ohio State coach Jim Tressel after the Buckeyes' 14-3 victory in Ann Arbor. The loss drops his record against Tressel to 1-6. Carr would retire at the end of the season. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
2008: Coach Rich Rodriguez takes the helm at Michigan.
2008: Coach Rich Rodriguez takes the helm at Michigan. Above, Michigan's Boubacar Cissoko gets his mouth guard knocked out as Ohio State's Etienne Sabino hooks his fingers into Cissoko's facemask on an ill-fated punt return in the fourth quarter. Cissoko lost the football, and Ohio State destroyed Michigan, 42-7. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
2009: Coach Rich Rodriguez walks off the field after
2009: Coach Rich Rodriguez walks off the field after turnovers doomed Michigan. Tate Forcier threw four interceptions and fumbled the ball in the end zone, which was recovered for an Ohio State touchdown. The Buckeyes, wearing 1954 throwback jerseys, handed the Wolverines their sixth loss in a row in the rivalry, 21-10. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
2010: Ohio State defensive back Jermale Hines breaks
2010: Ohio State defensive back Jermale Hines breaks up a pass intended for Michigan wide receiver Roy Roundtree as the Buckeyes win again, 37-7. It was the final regular season game for both Michigan coach Rich Rodriguez, who was fired in January, and Ohio State coach Jim Tressel, who resigned in May, 2011, after he was accused of covering up a memorabilia sale scandal. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
2011: Michigan's Junior Hemingway, left, Denard Robinson
2011: Michigan's Junior Hemingway, left, Denard Robinson and Drew Dileo celebrate after Robinson runs for a touchdown at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines under coach Brady Hoke beat the Buckeyes, 40-34, after seven straight losses to their archrivals. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
2012: Michigan's Denard Robinson rips through two Ohio
2012: Michigan's Denard Robinson rips through two Ohio State defenders before sprinting 67 yards for a touchdown in the first half, but Ohio State would win the game, 26-21. Quarterback Devin Gardner was sacked four times, fumbled twice and threw an interception. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
2013: It was another thriller in Ann Arbor as Michigan
2013: It was another thriller in Ann Arbor as Michigan mounts a furious comeback in the 4th quarter but falls short, 42-41. Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner runs the ball into the end zone for a first quarter touchdown. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
2013: Ohio State kick returner Dontre Wilson punches
2013: Ohio State kick returner Dontre Wilson punches Michigan's Delano Hill, resulting in his ejection from the 2013 game in the second quarter. John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
2014: Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott is tackled
2014: Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott is tackled by Michigan defensive back Channing Stribling, left, and linebacker Joe Bolden. Elliott and quarterback J.T. Barrett would each score two touchdowns as the Buckeyes prevail again, 42-28, in Columbus. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
The 2014 game would be Brady Hoke's final game as Michigan's
The 2014 game would be Brady Hoke's final game as Michigan's coach, as the team did not qualify for a bowl game for only the third time since 1975. Hoke compiled a 31–20 record at Michigan. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
2015: Michigan chased Ohio State running back Ezekiel
2015: Michigan chased Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott all day as he ran for 214 yards and two touchdowns to help Ohio State rout Michigan 42-13 in Jim Harbaugh's first year as Michigan's head coach. David Guralnick, Detroit News
