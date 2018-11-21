CLOSE Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo, and Angelique S. Chengelis preview the Michigan-Ohio State game from Schembechler Hall. The Detroit News

Pep Hamilton's message about Don Brown was clear for all to see on Wednesday. (Photo: Angelique S. Chengelis, Detroit News)

Ann Arbor – Michigan has never been a program that goes over the top promoting players or coaches for college football awards.

There were no Charles Woodson or Desmond Howard bobbleheads sent to Heisman Trophy voters, nothing like that. Sometimes players and coaches take things in their own hands.

Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown, whose group currently is ranked No. 1 nationally in total defense, had the No. 1 defense while at Boston College in 2015 and again at Michigan the following year, his first with coach Jim Harbaugh. Last season, the Wolverines’ defense was No. 3.

Brown is a finalist for the Broyles Award, given to the top college football assistant.

More: Pep Hamilton's Thanksgiving advice to Michigan QBs: Just say no

Pep Hamilton, Michigan’s pass-game coordinator, apparently is running the campaign to get Brown the award. He arrived at Wednesday’s gathering with reporters with a strip of masking tape across his chest and the message: “VOTE DON BROWN ASSISTANT COACH OF THE YEAR (BROYLES).”

Don Brown (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Michigan is ranked No. 4 and will face No. 10 Ohio State on Saturday at Ohio Stadium in the regular-season finale. The winner will go to Indianapolis to play Northwestern for the Big Ten title.

“The reason our team is in this position is because of the consistency that our defense has had over the years, and in particular the past two years,” Hamilton said Wednesday. “Just looking at Don Brown’s defense and the opportunities they continue to give us on offense, the field position and, more importantly, the possessions.”

Linebackers coach Al Washington said Brown, 63, deserves of the award.

“It’s results. He gets results,” Washington said. “Guys play hard for him and his experience has kind of afforded him an advantage in the sense that he can anticipate things before they happen because he’s been through it all. He’s deserving because of the results you see and the way the kids play.”