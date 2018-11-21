CLOSE U-M pass-game coordinator Pep Hamilton has a rule for his quarterbacks and offensive players -- no seconds on Thanksgiving. Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

Pep Hamilton keeps an eye on quarterbacks Brandon Peters, Shea Patterson and Dylan McCaffrey before the game against Western Michigan this season. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Ann Arbor – Michigan pass-game coordinator Pep Hamilton takes a hard line on seconds during Thanksgiving meals.

He tells his players to just say no.

Hamilton might be a Thanksgiving grinch, but there’s a reason he wants the Wolverines’ offensive players, particularly the quarterbacks, to scale back and avoid over-indulgence on the biggest food-focused holiday.

After all, the fourth-ranked Wolverines are only days away from playing at No. 10 Ohio State for a spot in the Big Ten title game and a chance to keep their national playoff hopes alive. The teams meet Saturday in Ohio Stadium.

“It feels different because it’s a holiday week and my philosophy over the years with the players, I would tell them to always start with, ‘No,’” Hamilton said Wednesday when asked how different Michigan-Ohio State week feels.

“When someone offers you that extra serving of pumpkin pie, no thanks. Your cousins, your family or friends that come into town and want you to stay up later and chat by the fireside, ‘No, I’ve got to stay in my routine. I’ve got to get myself ready to get ready to play the game on Saturday.’ Hopefully our quarterbacks, at least, have abided by that philosophy.”

Not that Hamilton wasn’t being serious about his Thanksgiving food edict, but he did then turn his attention to The Game and addressed the focus of the offensive players on what’s at stake.

“Our guys are ready,” Hamilton said. “They’re going to be ready to be go. We’ve still got a couple days of practice to finalize some things offensively, but they’ll be ready to play.”