Michigan team arrival Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

Columbus, Ohio — Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich, who left last week’s game with an undisclosed injury, got off the team bus at Ohio Stadium to massive cheers as he fist-pumped and walked purposefully with his teammates.

If looks are anything, the fourth-ranked Wolverines, who play No. 10 Ohio State today at Ohio Stadium for a trip to the Big Ten championship and national playoff implications, appeared focused and loose as they walked toward the visitor’s locker room Saturday morning.

There is plenty on the line, but for those Ohio natives, this is about bragging rights.

Ohio State has won six straight and 13 of the last 14 against its arch-rival. Michigan is 10-1, having won 10 straight since losing the season opener at Notre Dame, and 8-0 Big Ten. Ohio State is 10-1, 7-1.

Winovich’s status was unclear all week, but the Wolverines’ team leader in tackles for loss (13.5) participated in pregame warmups.

“It’s everything to me. As an Ohio guy, this is what you come to Michigan for, to play in this game. It’s everything to me,” senior linebacker Noah Furbush ((Kenton, Ohio) said this week. “You hear about it every time you go home from everybody.

“It sucks to go home not having won this one. I’d like to go out on a good note my last season here.”

Michigan's Jon Falk on his special hat he purchased for the week of The Game Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

Jon Falk, who had been Michigan’s longtime equipment manager, specially ordered a “Top Gun” hat last week. Why?

“We’re going right into the danger zone today,” Falk said before the game. “We’re going to have be like Ice and Maverick to take these guys out. “

This will be Falk’s 44th Michigan-Ohio State game.

“I just bought it last week for this week and been walking around with it all week in the football building and walking up to all guys, ‘Hey men, we’re going right to the danger zone,’ and they know what I’m talking about.”

Michigan at Ohio State
Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer shakes hands with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh as they greet one another briefly during pregame warmups.
Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer shakes hands with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh as they greet one another briefly during pregame warmups. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass during warmups.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass during warmups. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Karan Higdon warms up before the game.
Michigan running back Karan Higdon warms up before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan running back Berkley Edwards, who was carted off the field on a stretcher after a vicious hit on special teams last week against Indiana, was dressed in street clothes and his jersey before the game.
Michigan running back Berkley Edwards, who was carted off the field on a stretcher after a vicious hit on special teams last week against Indiana, was dressed in street clothes and his jersey before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich warms up before the game. Knocked out of last weeks game against Indiana, Winovich appears to be ready to play against the Buckeyes.
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich warms up before the game. Knocked out of last weeks game against Indiana, Winovich appears to be ready to play against the Buckeyes. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Peter Winovich (wearing a long blond wig) and Nina Winovich, mother and father of Michigan senior defensive lineman Chase Winovich watch the players warmup before the game.
Peter Winovich (wearing a long blond wig) and Nina Winovich, mother and father of Michigan senior defensive lineman Chase Winovich watch the players warmup before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh walks with the team into Ohio Stadium.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh walks with the team into Ohio Stadium. David Guralnick, Detroit News
The Michigan Marching Band plays before the start of the game against Ohio State University, at Ohio Stadium, in Columbus, Ohio, November 24, 2018.
The Michigan Marching Band plays before the start of the game against Ohio State University, at Ohio Stadium, in Columbus, Ohio, November 24, 2018. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich walks with the team into Ohio Stadium.
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich walks with the team into Ohio Stadium. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Carlo Kemp steps off the team bus as it arrives at Ohio Stadium before the game.
Michigan defensive lineman Carlo Kemp steps off the team bus as it arrives at Ohio Stadium before the game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Nine-year-old Nevaeh LeVan, of Troy, OH, holds a sign while walking outside of Ohio Stadium before the game.
Nine-year-old Nevaeh LeVan, of Troy, Ohio, holds a sign while walking outside of Ohio Stadium before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh runs off the field with his team at the end of warmups.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh runs off the field with his team at the end of warmups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Michigan linebacker Devin Bush steps off the team bus as it arrives at Ohio Stadium before the game.
Michigan linebacker Devin Bush steps off the team bus as it arrives at Ohio Stadium before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan fans cheer and greet the players as they arrive at Ohio Stadium before the game.
Michigan fans cheer and greet the players as they arrive at Ohio Stadium before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan defensive lineman Lawrence Marshall steps off the team bus as it arrives at Ohio Stadium before the game.
Michigan defensive lineman Lawrence Marshall steps off the team bus as it arrives at Ohio Stadium before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan fans are badly out-numbered among the live audience for ESPN's College Game Day pre-game television show just outside Ohio Stadium in Columbus hours before the noon kickoff of 'The Game' as fourth-ranked Michigan (10-1) faces tenth-ranked Ohio State (10-1) on Saturday, November 24, 2018.
Michigan fans are badly outnumbered among the live audience for ESPN's "College GameDay" pregame television show just outside Ohio Stadium. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Michigan fans are badly out-numbered among the live audience for ESPN's College Game Day pre-game television show just outside Ohio Stadium.
Michigan fans are badly outnumbered among the live audience for ESPN's "College GameDay" pregame television show just outside Ohio Stadium. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
A mixed couple (one OSU fan and one Michigan fan) look over at a group of four Buckeye fans making the 'Ohio' symbol in front of the ESPN Game Day bus parked outside Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio hours before the noon kickoff of 'The Game'.
A mixed couple (one OSU fan and one Michigan fan) look over at a group of four Buckeyes fans making the "Ohio" symbol in front of the ESPN "GameDay" bus. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
A empty Ohio Stadium, soaked all morning in rain, awaits a capacity crowd and a noon kickoff of 'The Game.'
An empty Ohio Stadium, soaked all morning in rain, awaits a capacity crowd and a noon kickoff of "The Game." John T. Greilick, Detroit News
