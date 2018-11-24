Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson is sacked while attempting a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Columbus, Ohio — So much was on the line, and the Michigan Wolverines carried themselves all week with confidence, but when it mattered most, their bubble was burst again by arch-rival Ohio State.

The Wolverines top-ranked defense was torched by Ohio State’s offense, which entered the game ranked No. 2 nationally, in a 62-39 rout at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. Michigan was ranked No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings and was poised to make its first Big Ten championship game.

But that’s no more, taking with it the Wolverines shot a national playoff berth.

BOX SCORE: Ohio State 62, Michigan 39

Ohio State has won seven straight and 14 of the last 15 against its arch-rival. Michigan is 10-2, and saw its 10-game winning streak snapped, its season bookended by a loss in the season opener and season finale. Ohio State is 11-1, 8-1 and will be the East Division representative in the Big Ten title game next week.

The Buckeyes had 567 yards against a defense that was allowing an average 234.8 yards a game.

Michigan, which lost linebacker Devin Bush early in the second half to an undisclosed injury, made mistakes across the board but the lack of a pass rush against the Buckeyes’ prolific passer, Dwayne Haskins, was glaring.

The Wolverines had no sacks and no quarterback hurries. Haskins was 19-of-30 for 318 yards and five touchdowns, including two to Chris Olave. Parris Campbell had a rushing and receiving score.

But the Wolverines’ offensive line, which had shown improvement this season, gave quarterback Shea Patterson little time to work. Patterson was 20-of-34 for 187 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Nico Collins, and an interception. The Wolverines had 401 yards, including 161 rushing.

Ohio State led 24-19 at halftime and had to settle for a field goal after being stopped at the 2-yard line its second possession of the third quarter.

During the first half of the quarter, the Wolverines saw defensive starters, cornerback David Long, defensive end Rashan Gary and linebacker Devin Bush needing medical attention. Gary returned to the game and Long was back on the sideline, but Bush, the Wolverines’ top defensive player, was helped off the field and went directly to the locker room favoring his left leg.

Bush was injured diving to stop Campbell, who had a 31-yard reception from Haskins to the Michigan 5-yard line before OSU settled for the field goal.

Michigan had an opportunity to cut into the lead its next series but tight end Zach Gentry couldn’t make the catch in the end zone and forced the punt.

And then it turned.

Will Hart’s punt was blocked by Olave and Sevyn Banks returned it 33 yards for a touchdown and a 34-19 lead.

Gentry had another drop on a critical third-down the Wolverines’ next series and Patterson was then intercepted. Ohio State took advantage of its field position, starting at the UM 22 and Detroit native Mike Weber gave the Buckeyes a 41-19 lead adding another score on a 2-yard run.

Michigan got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter on a 12-yard pass to Collins, his second touchdown of the game, making it 41-25. But the Buckeyes responded and took a 48-25 lead.

Patterson left the game with an injury to his right knee and was tended to on the sideline and Brandon Peters came in and moved the Wolverines into the end zone. Ben Mason made it 48-32 on a 1-yard run. Ohio State responded with a 1-yard touchdown run by K.J. Hill.

Patterson returned for one play but limped off the field and freshman Joe Milton took over. Milton was intercepted his first play and Ohio State converted the turnover. Haskins completed a 16-yard touchdown pass to Campbell.

Ohio State had dominated the scoring in the first half with Haskins’ three touchdown passes and Michigan had settled for two field goals from Jake Moody, the freshman who made his debut the previous week against Indiana going 6-for-6.

And then things got interesting in the final seconds.

Michigan drove 79 yards on eight plays, including a pass interference that converted a third-and-9 giving the Wolverines the ball at the OSU 38. Patterson connected with Collins, who made a great reception with OSU’s Kendall Sheffield on the coverage, for a 23-yard touchdown with 47 seconds left, cutting into the Buckeyes’ lead, 21-13.

On the ensuing kickoff, Ohio State’s Demario McCall muffed the return and Nate Schoenle secured it for Michigan. Michigan needed one play and added its second score in six seconds, this time on a 9-yard pass from Patterson to Chris Evans to cut OSU’s lead to 21-19. Michigan failed on the 2-point conversion.

But the Buckeyes, led by Haskins who felt little if any pressure from Michigan’s pass rush, threw for 222 yards and three touchdowns in the half, weren’t done. They drove 74 yards on seven plays in 41 seconds and added a field goal. Quarterback Tate Martell entered the game on second-and-2, but Noah Furbush stopped him for a 1-yard gain. Haskins threw incomplete the next play forcing the field goal.

Ohio State went into halftime with a 24-19 lead outgaining the Wolverines, 278-183.

Michigan opened the game going three-and-out — an 8-yard gain by Higdon the first play of the game was then negated the next play by a sack on Patterson that cost seven yards.

Ohio State then scored on its first possession, carving the Michigan defense with crossing routes Haskins capped the drive with a 24-yard touchdown pass on a crossing route to Chris Olave.

The Wolverines pulled to 7-3 on Moody’s 39-yard field goal. Michigan made two big third-down conversions in the drive but were stopped short on third-and-7 at the 26 when Patterson’s pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones went for only three yards.

Moody added his second field goal, a 31-yarder, after Gentry dropped a pass in the end zone.

Ohio State, leading 7-6, imploded its next series with a personal foul and a false start and Michigan opened its next drive on the 50. Michigan could convert on third-and-13 and wanted to go for it on fourth-and-2, but were called for a false start and punted.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis