Ohio State 62, Michigan 39
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry lays injured on the field after a play in the third quarter. Gentry was later diagnosed with a concussion.
A Michigan fan stands alone among a sea of Ohio State fans as the clock winds down in the fourth quarter.
Ohio State cornerback Jeffrey Okudah plays to the crowd after Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill scored on a one-yard touchdown pass to make it 55-32 in the fourth quarter.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh walks off the field after the 62-39 loss.
Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave blocks a punt by Michigan punter Will Hart in the third quarter. The ball was recovered by Ohio State for a touchdown.
Ohio State cornerback Sevyn Banks scores a touchdown after a Michigan punt was blocked in the third quarter.
Ohio State running back Mike Weber runs the ball in for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins is stopped at the goal line during a two-point conversion attempt in the fourth quarter.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson is sacked while attempting a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter.
Michigan fullback Ben Mason falls into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Michigan and Ohio State line up for a play in the fourth quarter.
Michigan quarterback Joe Milton runs the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Michigan quarterback Joe Milton runs the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich walks off the field after the game with his father Peter and mother Nina.
Ohio State fans celebrate on the field after the game.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass in the third quarter.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass in the third quarter.
Michigan linebacker Devin Bush, left, and linebacker Devin Gil tackle Ohio State defensive end Chase Young in the third quarter.
Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown signals to his players in the third quarter.
Michigan linebacker Devin Bush is helped off the field after being injured in the third quarter.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh calls to the officials in the third quarter.
Michigan running back Karan Higdon is tackled by Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison in the third quarter.
Michigan tight end Zach Gentry can't hold onto a low pass while under pressure from Ohio State cornerback Jeffrey Okudah in the third quarter.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh reacts after Ohio State blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller intercepts a ball intended for Michigan tight end Sean McKeon in the third quarter.
Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks is tackled in the third quarter.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh calls to the officials in the third quarter.
Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs the ball in the fourth quarter.
Michigan running back Karan Higdon pushes away from Ohio State safety Brendon White during a run for a first down in the fourth quarter.
Ohio State defensive end Jonathon Cooper was given a facemask penalty on this play with Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson in the fourth quarter.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson is sacked by Ohio State defensive end Jonathon Cooper in the fourth quarter. Patterson was injured on the play.
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones reaches out to quarterback Shea Patterson who was injured on a play in the fourth quarter.
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters takes a snap after quarterback Shea Patterson was injured in the fourth quarter.
Michigan running back Chris Evans is tackled before crossing the goal line in the fourth quarter.
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich tries to run past Ohio State offensive lineman Thayer Munford in the fourth quarter.
Michigan quarterback Joe Milton throws a pass after starting quarterback Shea Patterson was injured in the fourth quarter.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson walks off the field at Ohio Stadium after a through and stunning defeat at the hands of the Ohio State Buckeyes 62-39 in Columbus, ending Michigan's 10-game winning streak their hopes for a Big Ten title.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh once again shakes hand with Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer after his Wolverines were throughly beaten by the Buckeyes 62-39 at Ohio Stadium, ending their 10-game winning streak their hopes for a Big Ten title.
Ohio State running back Mike Weber lunges but is stopped short of the goal line despite teammate Demetrius Knox crushing a Michigan player with a block in the fourth quarter.
Ohio State's Chris Olave (17) celebrates his blocked punt with teammate Binjimen Victor (9). Olave's block was returned for a touchdown by teammate Sevyn Banks in the second half.
Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters, replacing injured starter Shea Patterson throws a pass down to Michigan running back Chris Evans down to the one-yard line to set up a fourth quarter touchdown.
Michigan running back Chris Evans appears to score on a pass from quarterback Brandon Peters, but he was ruled down at the one-yard-line. Fullback Ben Mason would score on the next play in the fourth quarter. *** Michigan loses to Ohio State 62-39 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, November 24, 2018. (John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon tackles Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller (4) after Fuller intercepted a Shea Patterson pass deep in Michigan territory in the fourth quarter.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh instructs his offensive players during a timeout in the fourth quarter.
Ohio State and Michigan fans react to a touchdown by Ohio State wide receiver Parris Campbell on a 78-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. *** Michigan loses to Ohio State 62-39 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, November 24, 2018. (John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws an interception to Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller deep in Michigan territory in the fourth quarter.
Michigan running back Tru Wilson (13) and wide receiver Nico Collins look bitterly disappointed on the visitors sideline after Ohiot State's Parris Campbell scored on a 78-yard touchdown run in make it 48-25 in the fourth quarter. *** Michigan loses to Ohio State 62-39 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, November 24, 2018. (John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins makes a touchdown catch despite coverage by Ohio State cornerback Kendall Sheffield in the second quarter during a game at Ohio Stadium, in Columbus, November 24, 2018.
Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins makes a touchdown catch despite coverage by Ohio State cornerback Kendall Sheffield in the second quarter.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson is sacked while attempting a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter.
Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus pushes Ohio State wide receiver Parris Campbell out of bounds in the first quarter.
Michigan linebacker Devin Gil stops Ohio State running back Demario McCall during a run in the first quarter.
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell is tackled by Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade in the first quarter.
Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison tackles Michigan running back Karan Higdon in the first quarter.
Ohio State defensive end Chase Young is tackled by the Michigan defense in the second quarter.
Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer yells after a non-call in the second quarter.
Michigan defensive back Brandon Watson was given an interference penalty on this play with Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave in the second quarter.
Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins is sacked by Michigan linebacker Devin Bush, left, and defensive lineman Rashan Gary in the second quarter.
Ohio State wide receiver Parris Campbell is tackled by Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson in the second quarter.
Ohio State wide receiver Johnnie Dixon is all alone in the endzone for this touchdown reception in the second quarter.
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon runs the ball in the second quarter.
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon is pulled out of bounds by Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette in the second quarter.
Michigan running back Chris Evans scores a touchdown late in the second quarter.
Defensive coordinator Don Brown yells for his players to come into a huddle late in the second quarter.
Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill breaks up a pass to Ohio State wide receiver Parris Campbell with a vicious hit in the first half.
Ohio State defensive lineman Robert Landers sacks Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson in the first half.
Michigan's Ambry Thomas is upendes by Ohio State place kicker Blake Haubeil on a kick return in the first half.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh eyes the action in the first half.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass in the first half.
Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave scores on a touchdown reception in the second quarter, while Michigan defensive back Brandon Watson stumbles.
Ohio State coach Urban Meyer eyes the action from the Buckeyes sideline.
Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Johnnie Dixon in the second quarter to put the Buckeyes up 21-6 after the extra point.
Ohio State wide receiver Johnnie Dixon (1) celebrates his second quarter touchdown reception with teammate Binjimen Victor (top), which put the Buckeyes up 21-6 after the extra point.
Ohio State fans rush the field in celebration after the Buckeyes once again defeat the Wolverines in Columbus.
Ohio State fans mob the field at Ohio Stadium after another Buckeyes victory in their rivalry with 'that team up north.' *** Michigan loses to Ohio State 62-39 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, November 24, 2018. (John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer shakes hands with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh as they greet one another briefly during pregame warmups.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass during warmups.
Michigan running back Karan Higdon warms up before the game.
Michigan running back Berkley Edwards, who was carted off the field on a stretcher after a vicious hit on special teams last week against Indiana, was dressed in street clothes and his jersey before the game.
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich warms up before the game. Knocked out of last weeks game against Indiana, Winovich appears to be ready to play against the Buckeyes.
Peter Winovich (wearing a long blond wig) and Nina Winovich, mother and father of Michigan senior defensive lineman Chase Winovich watch the players warmup before the game.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh walks with the team into Ohio Stadium.
The Michigan Marching Band plays before the start of the game against Ohio State University, at Ohio Stadium, in Columbus, Ohio, November 24, 2018.
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich walks with the team into Ohio Stadium.
Michigan defensive lineman Carlo Kemp steps off the team bus as it arrives at Ohio Stadium before the game.
Nine-year-old Nevaeh LeVan, of Troy, OH, holds a sign while walking outside of Ohio Stadium before the game.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh runs off the field with his team at the end of warmups.
Michigan linebacker Devin Bush steps off the team bus as it arrives at Ohio Stadium before the game.
Michigan fans cheer and greet the players as they arrive at Ohio Stadium before the game.
Michigan defensive lineman Lawrence Marshall steps off the team bus as it arrives at Ohio Stadium before the game.
Michigan fans are badly out-numbered among the live audience for ESPN's College Game Day pre-game television show just outside Ohio Stadium in Columbus hours before the noon kickoff of 'The Game' as fourth-ranked Michigan (10-1) faces tenth-ranked Ohio State (10-1) on Saturday, November 24, 2018.
Michigan fans are badly out-numbered among the live audience for ESPN's College Game Day pre-game television show just outside Ohio Stadium.
A mixed couple (one OSU fan and one Michigan fan) look over at a group of four Buckeye fans making the 'Ohio' symbol in front of the ESPN Game Day bus parked outside Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio hours before the noon kickoff of 'The Game'.
A empty Ohio Stadium, soaked all morning in rain, awaits a capacity crowd and a noon kickoff of 'The Game.'
    Columbus, Ohio — So much was on the line, and the Michigan Wolverines carried themselves all week with confidence, but when it mattered most, their bubble was burst again by arch-rival Ohio State.

    The Wolverines top-ranked defense was torched by Ohio State’s offense, which entered the game ranked No. 2 nationally, in a 62-39 rout at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. Michigan was ranked No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings and was poised to make its first Big Ten championship game.

    But that’s no more, taking with it the Wolverines shot a national playoff berth.

    BOX SCORE: Ohio State 62, Michigan 39

    Ohio State has won seven straight and 14 of the last 15 against its arch-rival. Michigan is 10-2, and saw its 10-game winning streak snapped, its season bookended by a loss in the season opener and season finale. Ohio State is 11-1, 8-1 and will be the East Division representative in the Big Ten title game next week.

    The Buckeyes had 567 yards against a defense that was allowing an average 234.8 yards a game.

    Michigan, which lost linebacker Devin Bush early in the second half to an undisclosed injury, made mistakes across the board but the lack of a pass rush against the Buckeyes’ prolific passer, Dwayne Haskins, was glaring.

    The Wolverines had no sacks and no quarterback hurries. Haskins was 19-of-30 for 318 yards and five touchdowns, including two to Chris Olave. Parris Campbell had a rushing and receiving score.

    But the Wolverines’ offensive line, which had shown improvement this season, gave quarterback Shea Patterson little time to work. Patterson was 20-of-34 for 187 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Nico Collins, and an interception. The Wolverines had 401 yards, including 161 rushing.

    Ohio State led 24-19 at halftime and had to settle for a field goal after being stopped at the 2-yard line its second possession of the third quarter.

    During the first half of the quarter, the Wolverines saw defensive starters, cornerback David Long, defensive end Rashan Gary and linebacker Devin Bush needing medical attention. Gary returned to the game and Long was back on the sideline, but Bush, the Wolverines’ top defensive player, was helped off the field and went directly to the locker room favoring his left leg.

    Bush was injured diving to stop Campbell, who had a 31-yard reception from Haskins to the Michigan 5-yard line before OSU settled for the field goal.

    Michigan had an opportunity to cut into the lead its next series but tight end Zach Gentry couldn’t make the catch in the end zone and forced the punt.

    And then it turned.

    Will Hart’s punt was blocked by Olave and Sevyn Banks returned it 33 yards for a touchdown and a 34-19 lead.

    Gentry had another drop on a critical third-down the Wolverines’ next series and Patterson was then intercepted. Ohio State took advantage of its field position, starting at the UM 22 and Detroit native Mike Weber gave the Buckeyes a 41-19 lead adding another score on a 2-yard run.

    Michigan got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter on a 12-yard pass to Collins, his second touchdown of the game, making it 41-25. But the Buckeyes responded and took a 48-25 lead.

    Patterson left the game with an injury to his right knee and was tended to on the sideline and Brandon Peters came in and moved the Wolverines into the end zone. Ben Mason made it 48-32 on a 1-yard run. Ohio State responded with a 1-yard touchdown run by K.J. Hill.

    Patterson returned for one play but limped off the field and freshman Joe Milton took over. Milton was intercepted his first play and Ohio State converted the turnover. Haskins completed a 16-yard touchdown pass to Campbell.

    Ohio State had dominated the scoring in the first half with Haskins’ three touchdown passes and Michigan had settled for two field goals from Jake Moody, the freshman who made his debut the previous week against Indiana going 6-for-6.

    And then things got interesting in the final seconds.

    Michigan drove 79 yards on eight plays, including a pass interference that converted a third-and-9 giving the Wolverines the ball at the OSU 38. Patterson connected with Collins, who made a great reception with OSU’s Kendall Sheffield on the coverage, for a 23-yard touchdown with 47 seconds left, cutting into the Buckeyes’ lead, 21-13.

    On the ensuing kickoff, Ohio State’s Demario McCall muffed the return and Nate Schoenle secured it for Michigan. Michigan needed one play and added its second score in six seconds, this time on a 9-yard pass from Patterson to Chris Evans to cut OSU’s lead to 21-19. Michigan failed on the 2-point conversion.

    But the Buckeyes, led by Haskins who felt little if any pressure from Michigan’s pass rush, threw for 222 yards and three touchdowns in the half, weren’t done. They drove 74 yards on seven plays in 41 seconds and added a field goal. Quarterback Tate Martell entered the game on second-and-2, but Noah Furbush stopped him for a 1-yard gain. Haskins threw incomplete the next play forcing the field goal.

    Ohio State went into halftime with a 24-19 lead outgaining the Wolverines, 278-183.

    Michigan opened the game going three-and-out — an 8-yard gain by Higdon the first play of the game was then negated the next play by a sack on Patterson that cost seven yards.

    Ohio State then scored on its first possession, carving the Michigan defense with crossing routes Haskins capped the drive with a 24-yard touchdown pass on a crossing route to Chris Olave.

    The Wolverines pulled to 7-3 on Moody’s 39-yard field goal. Michigan made two big third-down conversions in the drive but were stopped short on third-and-7 at the 26 when Patterson’s pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones went for only three yards.

    Moody added his second field goal, a 31-yarder, after Gentry dropped a pass in the end zone.

    Ohio State, leading 7-6, imploded its next series with a personal foul and a false start and Michigan opened its next drive on the 50. Michigan could convert on third-and-13 and wanted to go for it on fourth-and-2, but were called for a false start and punted.

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @chengelis

