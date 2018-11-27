Final Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings
Go through the gallery to see the final Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the 2018 season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see the final Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the 2018 season, compiled by Matt Charboneau. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
1. Ohio State (11-1, 8-1) – For all the talk about the Buckeyes being down this year, it sure didn’t look like it on Saturday as the top scoring offense in the Big Ten ran roughshod over Michigan’s No. 1 defense. From nearly losing on the road to Maryland last week to the domination of the Wolverines, the Buckeyes now head to the conference title game with a shot at reaching the College Football Playoff. Last week: 2. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
2. Michigan (10-2, 8-1) – It all came crashing down in the most unexpected way for the Wolverines as their defense was dismantled by Ohio State. It ended Michigan’s 10-game winning streak, dashed its playoff hopes and left the Wolverines still seeking a Big Ten title that has eluded them since 2004. A potential spot in the Rose Bowl will be of little consolation as coach Jim Harbaugh is now 0-4 vs. the Buckeyes. Last week: 1. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
3. Northwestern (8-4, 8-1) – It wasn’t exactly pretty, but with the West all wrapped up and the reservations made for Indianapolis, the Wildcats were happy to get out of Illinois with a victory and start preparing for next week’s matchup with Ohio State. The Cats will be a decided underdog, but for a team that began the season 1-3, don’t count on them expecting to just be happy they’ve gotten this far. Last week: 3. Nam Y. Huh, AP
4. Penn State (9-3, 6-3) – Much like last season, the Nittany Lions lost their shot at a championship weeks ago with losses to Ohio State and Michigan State. And despite squeaking by a few times, they’ve taken care of business and blew out Maryland in the regular-season finale. It might be good enough to get the Nittany Lions in a New Year’s Six bowl game. Last week: 4. Chris Knight, AP
5. Iowa (8-4, 5-4) – After losing three straight, the Hawkeyes responded by winning their final two games, including holding off Nebraska in a rivalry game to close the season. Where it leaves the Hawkeyes is hard to guess, but a top-tier bowl game is likely thanks to three non-conference wins to help balance out some Big Ten woes. Last week: 6. Charlie Neibergall, AP
6. Michigan State (7-5, 5-4) – It was the same old story in the final regular-season game for the Spartans as the defense was outstanding and the offense hardly had a pulse. However, it was Rutgers on the other side of the ball and MSU managed to find the end zone twice, the second touchdown coming with 3:57 to play to help avoid and ugly loss that would have capped a frustrating season. Last week: 7. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
7. Wisconsin (7-5, 5-4) – The Badgers have been plagued by inconsistency all season but few expected them to close things out by getting trounced at home by Minnesota. It was never a game as the Badgers lost four of their final seven games and now wait to see where they’ll play a bowl game after entering the season as the favorite to win the West. Last week: 5. Andy Manis, AP
8. Purdue (6-6, 5-4) – The Boilermakers won the battle for a bowl bid, knocking off Indiana to get to the postseason for a second straight year. It helped ease the pain from a poor finish to the season that saw the Boilermakers lose three of four after upsetting Ohio State. The wait begins now to see if coach Jeff Brohm sticks around or jumps at the open coaching job at Louisville, his alma mater. Last week: 8. Darron Cummings, AP
9. Minnesota (6-6, 3-6) – Credit the Golden Gophers for getting an unexpected victory at Wisconsin in the final week to become bowl-eligible for the first time under coach P.J. Fleck, but also point to the easy non-conference schedule that got the Gophers three quick wins before they struggled to find much rhythm in Big Ten play. That said, they’ve got another game to play. Last week: 12. Andy Manis, AP
10. Indiana (5-7, 2-7) – The Hoosiers could never get over the hump once Big Ten play began. They were a perfect 3-0 in non-conference play but couldn’t generate many big plays once the games got tougher. The Hoosiers were in nearly every game they played, but in the end, they’ll miss out on a bowl game for the second straight season under Tom Allen. Last week: 10. Darron Cummings, AP
11. Nebraska (4-8, 3-6) – It was a miserable start to coach Scott Frost’s tenure with the Cornhuskers as they lost their first six games. However, there were signs of life down the stretch as the Huskers’ offense was rolling and they won four of their final six before falling at Iowa. While the results came up short, hopes are high for the Huskers heading into next season. Last week: 9. Charlie Neibergall, AP
12. Maryland (5-7, 3-6) – Considering all the off-field issues the Terrapins went through this season, it’s almost a wonder they had a shot at a bowl game if they could have beaten Penn State in the finale. However, they were no match for the Nittany Lions and now head into an offseason of uncertainty as they search for a permanent head coach. Last week: 11. Chris Knight, AP
13. Illinois (4-8, 2-7) – The Fighting Illini showed some toughness in nearly coming back against Northwestern in the finale. However, like the bulk of coach Lovie Smith’s three seasons, they simply didn’t have enough firepower. Smith has just nine wins in three seasons, but was surprisingly given a two-year extension, through 2023, just one day after the season ended. Last week: 13. Nam Y. Huh, AP
14. Rutgers (1-11, 0-9) – The Scarlet Knight nearly pulled off the upset in the finale against Michigan State for the first Big Ten win of the season. Instead, they finish winless in the conference for the second time in three seasons. Even so, coach Chris Ash was given a vote of confidence by the Rutgers brass and will be back for a fourth season. Last week: 14. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
    Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said he and his team will “mourn” the loss to Ohio State “for a bit,” but they are confident in themselves and insulated from any negativity that has erupted after the game last Saturday.

    The Wolverines were routed, 62-39, in the regular-season finale at Ohio State. They lost out on an opportunity to play for the Big Ten championship and to remain in the College Football Playoff hunt. Michigan finished the regular season 10-2, 8-1 with a share of the Big Ten East Division title and will learn its bowl destination on Sunday.

    Harbaugh, speaking this week on "The Harbaugh’s Podcast: Attacking Each Day with an Enthusiasm Unknown to Mankind," said the Wolverines remain sure of themselves.

    “We know who we are,” Harbaugh said. “Our players, our coaches have overcome every adversity that has been in front of them, so nothing changes. It just means the work isn’t done. We knock out these finals, and finish with a victory. That will be our intent.”

    He said he has heard from friends who have asked if he has listened to the “naysayers” in the aftermath of the loss.

    “It goes back to you know who you are and when you know that and you know your players are great guys and great players, it keeps you immune to all that,” Harbaugh said. “People who have texted worried about if I’m listening to the haters, no, it’s completely irrelevant because we know who we are and that keeps you immune from it.”

    Harbaugh said his father, Jack, offered him “wise” words after the loss.

    “The way he said it was, ‘Nov. 24, the better team won. Ohio State was the better team, congratulations to them. Had that been a week later or a week earlier, the result might have been reversed,’” Harbaugh said.

    “Ohio State was the better team. They played better on that day. There’s things in life where they don’t go your way. It always seems like sometimes life is testing you. I believe the strong end up surviving and the weak end up having that keep happening to them the rest of their lives. I thought our players played a great season.

    "Our coaches coached a great season. We’ll mourn that for a bit. We’ll get them back and get win No. 11."

    Ohio State 62, Michigan 39
    Michigan tight end Zach Gentry lays injured on the field after a play in the third quarter of Saturday's 62-39 loss to Ohio State at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. Gentry was later diagnosed with a concussion. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    A Michigan fan stands alone among a sea of Ohio State fans as the clock winds down in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Ohio State cornerback Jeffrey Okudah plays to the crowd after Ohio State wide receiver K.J. Hill scored on a 1-yard touchdown pass to make it 55-32 in the fourth quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh walks off the field after the 62-39 loss. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave blocks a punt by Michigan punter Will Hart in the third quarter. The ball was recovered and returned by Ohio State for a touchdown. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Ohio State cornerback Sevyn Banks scores a touchdown after a Michigan punt was blocked in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Ohio State cornerback Sevyn Banks (15) celebrates his punt block return touchdown with teammate Chris Olave (top), who blocked the punt in the third quarter. *** Michigan loses to Ohio State 62-39 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, November 24, 2018. (John T. Greilick, The Detroit News John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Ohio State's Chris Olave (17) celebrates his blocked punt with teammate Binjimen Victor (9). Olave's block was returned for a touchdown by teammate Sevyn Banks in the second half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Ohio State running back Mike Weber runs the ball in for a touchdown in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins is stopped at the goal line during a two-point conversion attempt in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson is sacked while attempting a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan fullback Ben Mason falls into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan and Ohio State line up for a play in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan quarterback Joe Milton runs the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan quarterback Joe Milton runs the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich walks off the field after the game with his father, Peter, and mother, Nina. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Ohio State fans celebrate on the field after the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan linebacker Devin Bush, left, and linebacker Devin Gil tackle Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown signals to his players in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan linebacker Devin Bush is helped off the field after being injured in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh calls to the officials in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan running back Karan Higdon is tackled by Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan tight end Zach Gentry can't hold onto a low pass while under pressure from Ohio State cornerback Jeffrey Okudah in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh reacts after Ohio State blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller intercepts a ball intended for Michigan tight end Sean McKeon in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks is tackled in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh calls to the officials in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan running back Karan Higdon runs the ball in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan running back Karan Higdon pushes away from Ohio State safety Brendon White during a run for a first down in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Ohio State defensive end Jonathon Cooper was given a facemask penalty on this play with Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson is sacked by Ohio State defensive end Jonathon Cooper in the fourth quarter. Patterson was injured on the play. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones reaches out to quarterback Shea Patterson who was injured on a play in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich tries to run past Ohio State offensive lineman Thayer Munford in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan quarterback Joe Milton throws a pass after starting quarterback Shea Patterson was injured in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson walks off the field at Ohio Stadium after a through defeat at the hands of Ohio State, ending Michigan's 10-game winning streak and hope for a Big Ten title. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh once again shakes hand with Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer after his Wolverines were throughly beaten by the Buckeyes. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Ohio State running back Mike Weber lunges but is stopped short of the goal line despite teammate Demetrius Knox crushing a Michigan player with a block in the fourth quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters takes a snap after quarterback Shea Patterson was injured in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters, who was replacing injured starter Shea Patterson, throws a pass down to Michigan running back Chris Evans down to the 1-yard line to set up a fourth-quarter touchdown. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan running back Chris Evans is tackled before crossing the goal line in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan running back Chris Evans appears to score on a pass from quarterback Brandon Peters, but he was ruled down at the 1-yard line. Fullback Ben Mason would score on the next play in the fourth quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan tight end Sean McKeon tackles Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller (4) after Fuller intercepted a Shea Patterson pass deep in Michigan territory in the fourth quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh instructs his offensive players during a timeout in the fourth quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Ohio State and Michigan fans react to Ohio State wide receiver Parris Campbell's 78-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws an interception to Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller deep in Michigan territory in the fourth quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan running back Tru Wilson (13) and wide receiver Nico Collins look bitterly disappointed on the visitors sideline after Ohio State's Parris Campbell scored on a 78-yard touchdown run in make it 48-25 in the fourth quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins makes a touchdown catch despite coverage by Ohio State cornerback Kendall Sheffield in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins makes a touchdown catch despite coverage by Ohio State cornerback Kendall Sheffield in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson is sacked while attempting a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus pushes Ohio State wide receiver Parris Campbell out of bounds in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan linebacker Devin Gil stops Ohio State running back Demario McCall during a run in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell is tackled by Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison tackles Michigan running back Karan Higdon in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Ohio State defensive end Chase Young is tackled by the Michigan defense in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer yells after a non-call in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan defensive back Brandon Watson was given an interference penalty on this play with Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins is sacked by Michigan linebacker Devin Bush, left, and defensive lineman Rashan Gary in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Ohio State wide receiver Parris Campbell is tackled by Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Johnnie Dixon in the second quarter to put the Buckeyes up 21-6 after the extra point. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Ohio State wide receiver Johnnie Dixon is all alone in the endzone for this touchdown reception in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Ohio State wide receiver Johnnie Dixon (1) celebrates his second quarter touchdown reception with teammate Binjimen Victor, which put the Buckeyes up 21-6 after the extra point. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan tight end Sean McKeon runs the ball in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan tight end Sean McKeon is pulled out of bounds by Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave scores on a touchdown reception in the second quarter, while Michigan defensive back Brandon Watson stumbles. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan running back Chris Evans scores a touchdown late in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Defensive coordinator Don Brown yells for his players to come into a huddle late in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill breaks up a pass to Ohio State wide receiver Parris Campbell with a vicious hit in the first half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Ohio State defensive lineman Robert Landers sacks Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson in the first half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan's Ambry Thomas is upendes by Ohio State place kicker Blake Haubeil on a kick return in the first half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh eyes the action in the first half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass in the first half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Ohio State coach Urban Meyer eyes the action from the Buckeyes sideline. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins catches a 12-yard touchdown pass from Shea Patterson in the second half. *** Michigan loses to Ohio State 62-39 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, November 24, 2018. (John T. Greilick, The Detroit News John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich (15) and linebacker Jordan Glasgow (29) fail to block a field goal by Ohio State place kicker Blake Haubeil in the third quarter. The kick made it 27-19. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Ohio State linebacker Pete Werner knocks Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson to the turf in the second half. *** Michigan loses to Ohio State 62-39 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, November 24, 2018. (John T. Greilick, The Detroit News John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Ohio State fans rush the field in celebration after the Buckeyes once again defeat the Wolverines in Columbus. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Ohio State fans mob the field at Ohio Stadium after another Buckeyes victory in their rivalry with 'that team up north.'  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer shakes hands with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh as they greet one another briefly during pregame warm-ups. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass during warm-ups. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan running back Karan Higdon warms up before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan running back Berkley Edwards, who was carted off the field on a stretcher after a vicious hit on special teams last week against Indiana, was dressed in street clothes and his jersey before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich warms up before the game. Knocked out of last week's game against Indiana, Winovich appears to be ready to play against the Buckeyes. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Peter Winovich (wearing a long blond wig) and Nina Winovich, mother and father of Michigan senior defensive lineman Chase Winovich, watch the players warm up before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh walks with the team into Ohio Stadium. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    The Michigan Marching Band plays before the start of the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich walks with the team into Ohio Stadium. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan defensive lineman Carlo Kemp steps off the team bus as it arrives at Ohio Stadium. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Nine-year-old Nevaeh LeVan, of Troy, Ohio, holds a sign while walking outside of Ohio Stadium before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh runs off the field with his team at the end of warm-ups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Michigan linebacker Devin Bush steps off the team bus as it arrives at Ohio Stadium before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan fans cheer and greet the players as they arrive at Ohio Stadium before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan defensive lineman Lawrence Marshall steps off the team bus as it arrives at Ohio Stadium before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan fans are badly outnumbered among the live audience for ESPN's "College GameDay" pregame television show just outside Ohio Stadium. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan fans are badly outnumbered among the live audience for ESPN's "College GameDay" pregame television show just outside Ohio Stadium. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    A mixed couple (one OSU fan and one Michigan fan) look over at a group of four Buckeyes fans making the "Ohio" symbol in front of the ESPN "GameDay" bus. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    An empty Ohio Stadium, soaked all morning in rain, awaits a capacity crowd and a noon kickoff of "The Game." John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    The Michign medical staff check on injured Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson in the second half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Ohio State safety Brendon White intercepts a pass by Michigan backup quarterback Joe Milton in the third quarter. White returned it 49 yards to set up an Ohio State touchdown. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Ohio State safety Brendon White returns a interception of a pass by Michigan backup quarterback Joe Milton in the third quarter. White returned it 49 yards to set up an Ohio State touchdown. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Ohio State offensive lineman Thayer Munford (75) and running back Mike Weber (Detroit Cass Tech) are all smiles after Weber's two-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Weber led the Buckeyes in rushing with 13 carries for 96 yards. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Ohio State wide receiver Parris Campbell beats Michigan defensive back Brandon Watson for a 16-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter. Campbell led the Buckeyes with six catches for 192 yards and two touchdowns. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan backup QB Joe Milton throw a pass while under pressure from Ohio State defensive tackle Dre'Mont Jones. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins hauls in a pass before being tackled by a pair of Buckeye defenders. Collins led UM receivers with four catches for 91 yards and two touchdowns. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Ohio State running back Mike Weber (Detroit Cass Tech) is embraced by Michigan center Cesar Ruiz on the field after the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Michigan linebacker Josh Ross and Ohio State guard Michael Jordan walk off the field after the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
      Jack Harbaugh suggested on the podcast that because Michigan shared the Big Ten East championship there should be a banner hung somewhere to “remind” the Wolverines of their championship.

      Michigan will find out its bowl destination Sunday. If Ohio State earns a playoff berth, the Wolverines are expected to play in the Rose Bowl. If Ohio State is not a playoff team, the Buckeyes would go to the Rose Bowl and Michigan likely to either the Fiesta or Peach bowl.

      Players who saw significant playing time this season will enjoy some rest this week but the others will be in the weight room before getting the week off. Starting next Monday, there will be what Harbaugh called “opportunity practices” for the younger players and weight and conditioning for all of them.

      The team’s annual banquet has moved from during the week to Sunday, Dec. 9, at Crisler Center. Two days later, Harbaugh said the team will begin bowl practices in earnest.

      Harbaugh was asked on the podcast about junior defensive end Rashan Gary’s decision to forego his final year of eligibility for the NFL Draft.

      “We’re all thrilled and happy for Rashan’s career here at Michigan, for what’s going to come,” he said. “He’s a great guy, a great football player. He’s one of us.”

      achengelis@detroitnews.com

      Twitter: @chengelis

