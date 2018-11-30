Jim McElwain could become Central Michigan’s next head coach, according to a report Thursday by FootballScoop.com, replacing John Bonamego. (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

Could Michigan receivers coach Jim McElwain be on the move after one season with the Wolverines?

McElwain could become Central Michigan’s next head coach, according to a report Thursday by FootballScoop.com, replacing John Bonamego. Before joining Jim Harbaugh’s staff at Michigan, McElwain spent the previous three seasons as Florida’s head coach.

While his name has popped up for the CMU job, McElwain was in California on a recruiting trip Wednesday.