CLOSE

Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich talks about whether he will lobby quarterback Shea Patterson to return for his final year like he did. Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Ann Arbor — Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson said he is focused on preparing for Florida, the Wolverines’ Peach Bowl opponent, and not his future.

Patterson, who transferred to Michigan a year ago from Ole Miss, has one year of eligibility remaining. He helped lead the Wolverines to a 10-2 record and a No. 7 ranking in the College Football Playoff, and was named the team’s Offensive Player of the Year during the Michigan Football Awards Show on Sunday.

Michigan plays No. 10 Florida on Dec. 29 in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“I’m so focused on the Gators right now that I have not thought about it,” Patterson said Sunday of determining whether he will stay at Michigan. “I’ll sit down with Coach (Jim) Harbaugh pretty soon, maybe after the bowl game, and talk it over with my family.”

Patterson has repeatedly said being with the Wolverines has been a highlight.

“I’ve had the most fun ever in my football career so far here at Michigan,” Patterson said. “It’s been such an honor to do it. I think there’s a lot more to be done. I’m just so excited to get one more win and possibly finish in the top five in the country. That would be pretty big for us. We’ll discuss (the future) further down the road with Coach Harbaugh.”

More: UM's Manuel shoots down rumors: Harbaugh 'will end his career here'

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay told The Detroit News recently that Patterson would be better served working in Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh’s system for another year before heading to the NFL.

“He has the potential do develop into an NFL quarterback,” McShay said. “If I were advising Shea, I would say it’s mandatory to go back to school for another year, because he has a great opportunity that not many quarterbacks in the country have to work under multiple coaches, not just the head coach, that have spent many years in the NFL.

“He went from a system (at Ole Miss) that had nothing to do with what he’s going to do in the NFL to one that is very similar to what he’s going to do in the NFL, and I think it’s mandatory, again, if I was advising him.”

Chase Winovich, Michigan's fifth-year defensive end who opted to return for his final season and was voted by his teammates the team's Most Valuable Player, is Patterson’s roommate. He was asked Sunday if he will try to lobby him to return for his final season.

“I’m going to lobby Shea Patterson to make the best decision for Shea Patterson,” Winovich said. “But at the end of the day, Shea knows just as much as I do how great this university is. I would say to any recruit or any potential guy that sees what happened in the Ohio State game and is persuaded against coming to Michigan because of that, I would say that alone is a mirage and they should not be fooled.

“What we’ve built here, what we’re continuing to build is a powerhouse. That’s the Michigan I’m leaving is a Michigan that’s headed in this trajectory that the sky’s the limit, not to quote Buzz Lightyear, but it’s infinity and beyond what we’re working with here. And Shea knows that. Shea knows that limitless potential, so he can deal with that how he pleases.”

CLOSE

Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich said the bowl game will set the tone for next season. Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

Michigan lost at Ohio State, 62-39, in the regular-season finale and it knocked the Wolverines from the Big Ten title game and out of the national playoff conversation.

Winovich expanded on what he referred to that game as a “mirage.”

“The game didn’t go — we didn’t have our best game that day, obviously,” Winovich said. “I don’t think anybody would say that. It wasn’t us. It happened, it is what it is. We’re going to look it in the face, but it wasn’t us being way worse than Ohio State. It was just we had a bad day and they capitalized on it. Just like we’ve been doing, we’re coming back stronger and we’re going to remember this next year.”

Patterson and Winovich said they will both play in the Peach Bowl. Patterson suffered a right knee contusion late in the Ohio State game but said Sunday he will be “100 percent” for the bowl. Winovich was injured in the Indiana game the week before Ohio State.

His injury had not been disclosed, but on Sunday Winovich went into some detail about what happened.

“Whenever I was on the ground (in the third quarter of the Indiana game) I was just getting up a little slow. I think I was kind of laughing in my head. I was like, ‘Holy heck, that was a good hit,’ because I didn’t even see him coming from the side,” Winovich said. “Whenever I was head first in the ground, he had jumped on my back and there was kind of a cracking.”

At this point, Patterson laughed and encouraged Winovich to share with the media the cracking noise he made when describing what he had felt. Winovich then made the cracking sound much to everyone’s amusement.

“That’s all I heard,” Winovich said. “My back started to spasm and locked up. That’s why if you see my face, I was in pain. I was almost immobilized from my back and that settled down and that’s why I was able to walk off the field. They were worried it might have been my spine. Came back and my spine was good. Thank you to whoever helped me dodge those bullets upstairs.

“It was a muscular back injury. I definitely felt it in the Ohio State game, but it’s football. You have to deal with injuries all the time and you’ve got to sometimes strap your boots up and get to work, so that’s what we did.”

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis

The Michigan Football Awards Show
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Michigan's Chase Winovich, poses with a statue of former Michigan football coach, Bo Schembechler, after being named Michigan's Most Valuable Player, during the Michigan Football Awards Show, Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Crisler Center.
Michigan's Chase Winovich poses with a statue of former Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler after being named Michigan's Most Valuable Player during the Michigan Football Awards Show on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 at Crisler Center. Lon Horwedel, special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head football coach, Jim Harbaugh, recognizes the senior class of 2018 at this year's Michigan Football Awards Show, Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Crisler Center.
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh recognizes the 2018 senior class at the Michigan Football Awards Show. Lon Horwedel, special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Every award winner at this year's Michigan Football Awards Show received a statue of former Michigan football coach, Bo Schembechler.
Every award winner at this year's Michigan Football Awards Show received a statue of former Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler. Lon Horwedel, special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head football coach, Jim Harbaugh, stands off to the side of the stage waiting for the event to start.
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh stands off to the side of the stage waiting for the event to start. Lon Horwedel, special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Members of the Michigan Marching Band kick off the festivities.
Members of the Michigan marching band kick off the festivities. Lon Horwedel, special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan football fans watch a video on the 2018 football season at the beginning of this year's Michigan Football Awards Show.
Michigan football fans watch a video on the 2018 season at the beginning of the awards show. Lon Horwedel, special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
University of Michigan President, March Schlissel, addressed the crowd during the Michigan Football Awards Show.
University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel addressed the crowd during the Michigan Football Awards Show. Lon Horwedel, special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former Michigan offensive lineman, Jon Jansen, emcees the Michigan Football Awards Show.
Former Michigan offensive lineman Jon Jansen emcees the Michigan Football Awards Show. Lon Horwedel, special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan head football coach, Jim Harbaugh, shakes hands with senior Chase Winovich as he walks across the stage to receive his M Ring presented by the UM Club of Greater Detroit at the 2018 Michigan Football Awards Show.
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh, middle, shakes hands with senior Chase Winovich as he walks across the stage to receive his M Ring presented by the UM Club of Greater Detroit. Lon Horwedel, special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan football's 2018 senior class poses for a group photo during the Michigan Football Awards Show.
Michigan football's 2018 senior class poses for a group photo during the Michigan Football Awards Show. Lon Horwedel, special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan football junior offensive lineman, Stephen Spanellis, poses with a statue of former Michigan football coach, Bo Schembechler, after being honored for having the highest G.P.A. on the team for the second straight year.
Michigan football junior offensive lineman Stephen Spanellis poses with a statue of former Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler after being honored for having the highest GPA on the team for the second straight year. Lon Horwedel, special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan football players, from left, Nico Collins, Carlo Kemp, and Tyler Cochran, pose with a statue of former Michigan football coach, Bo Schembechler, after being named the Most Improved Players on offense, defense and special teams.
Michigan football players, from left, Nico Collins, Carlo Kemp and Tyler Cochran pose with a statue of former Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler after being named the Most Improved Players on offense, defense and special teams. Lon Horwedel, special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan football player, Jared Wangler, poses with a statue of former Michigan football coach, Bo Schembechler, after being named the Bob Uber Spirit Award winner.
Michigan football player Jared Wangler poses with a statue of former Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler after being named the Bob Uber Spirit Award winner. Lon Horwedel, special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan linebacker Devin Bush, poses with a statue of former Michigan football coach, Bo Schembechler, after being honored as both the Roger Zatkoff Award (he would also be named the Defensive Player of the Year award for the Wolverines).
Michigan linebacker Devin Bush poses with a statue of former Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler after being honored as the Roger Zatkoff Award. Bush would also be named the Defensive Player of the Year award for the Wolverines. Lon Horwedel, special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive lineman, Chase Winovich, talks with the crowd after being named the Richard Katcher Award winner, during the Michigan Football Awards Show. Winovich would also be named the Most Valuable Player at the end of the program.
Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich talks with the crowd after being named the Richard Katcher Award winner during the Michigan Football Awards Show. Winovich would also be named the Most Valuable Player at the end of the program. Lon Horwedel, special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan offensive lineman, Jon Runyan poses with a statue of former Michigan football coach, Bo Schembechler, after being honored with the Hugh H. Rader Memorial Award.
Michigan offensive lineman Jon Runyan poses with a statue of former Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler after being honored with the Hugh H. Rader Memorial Award. Lon Horwedel, special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
The crowd gets a good laugh as a less than tough looking photo of Michigan offensive lineman, Ben Bredesen, is flashed on the screen as he accepts the Toughest Player Award.
The crowd gets a good laugh as a less-than-tough looking photo of Michigan offensive lineman Ben Bredeson is flashed on the screen as he accepts the Toughest Player Award. Lon Horwedel, special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan safety, Josh Ross, poses next to statue of former Michigan football coach, Bo Schembechler, after being honored with the Blue Collar Award.
Michigan safety Josh Ross poses next to statue of former Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler after being honored with the Blue Collar Award. Lon Horwedel, special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan wide receiver, Donovan Peoples-Jones is congratulated by Jay Harbaugh after being named the team's Offensive Skill Player of the Year.
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is congratulated by Jay Harbaugh after being named the team's Offensive Skill Player of the Year. Lon Horwedel, special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's David Long, poses with a statue of former Michigan football coach, Bo Schembechler, after being named Michigan's Defensive Skill Player of the Year.
Michigan's David Long poses with a statue of former Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler after being named Michigan's Defensive Skill Player of the Year. Lon Horwedel, special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan football's Rookie of the Year award winners, Jake Moody (special teams), Aidan Hutchinson, (defense) and Ronnie Bell (offense) pose with a statue of former Michigan football coach, Bo Schembechler, during the Michigan Football Awards Show.
Michigan football's Rookie of the Year award winners, from left, Jake Moody (special teams), Aidan Hutchinson, (defense) and Ronnie Bell (offense) pose with a statue of former Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler during the Michigan Football Awards Show. Lon Horwedel, special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan's Joe Hewlett, left, and Will Hart, right, pose with a statue of former Michigan football coach, Bo Schembechler, after being named Michigan's Special Teams Player of the Year, and Specialist of the Year.
Michigan's Joe Hewlett, left, and Will Hart, right, pose with a statue of former Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler after being named Michigan's Special Teams Player of the Year and Specialist of the Year. Lon Horwedel, special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback, Shea Patterson, talks about his first season as a Wolverine after being named the team's Offensive Player of the Year.
Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson talks about his first season as a Wolverine after being named the team's Offensive Player of the Year. Lon Horwedel, special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan quarterback, Shea Patterson, poses with a statue of former Michigan football coach, Bo Schembechler, after being named Michigan's Offensive Player of the Year.
Quarterback Shea Patterson poses with a statue of former Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler after being named Offensive Player of the Year. Lon Horwedel, special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive coordinator, Don Brown, talks to his players after being named the Coach of the Year by head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown talks to his players after being named the Coach of the Year by head coach Jim Harbaugh. Lon Horwedel, special to Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE