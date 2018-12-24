Dylan McCaffrey, who broke his collarbone in the game against Penn State, is back throwing. (Photo: Detroit News)

Atlanta — With the departure from Michigan’s football staff of receivers coach Jim McElwain, now the Central Michigan head coach, Ben McDaniels, an offensive analyst this season for the Wolverines, likely will be promoted.

McDaniels has taken over as receivers coach, and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said he would like to elevate him to the full-time job.

“Ben McDaniels is the receivers coach now and we’d like to make that permanent,” Harbaugh said. “He’s really done a nice job.”

McDaniels’ brother is Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Injury update

Redshirt freshman quarterback Dylan McCaffrey, who suffered a broken collarbone late in the Penn State game, is throwing the ball some and getting back into action a bit.

“He’s starting to do some things,” Harbaugh said. “It’s been about seven weeks now. He can throw a ball now. He’s starting to do things out at practices.”

Harbaugh wouldn’t specify who the backup quarterback to starter Shea Patterson will be in the Peach Bowl. Brandon Peters likely is the backup with Joe Milton just behind.

Stepping in for Higdon

With senior captain Karan Higdon deciding to sit out the bowl game, more of the work load will go to Chris Evans. Tru Wilson, who saw significant playing time during the season, also has been getting more work as has freshman Christian Turner.

“He’s had really great weeks of preparation,” Harbaugh said of Turner. “He’ll see time in this game. Pretty neat. From Atlanta, Buford High school. He’s stepping in nicely. Feel like he’s going to be a really good play for us.”

