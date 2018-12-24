ANN ARBOR, MI - DECEMBER 22: Ignas Brazdeikis #13 of the Michigan Wolverines drives the ball to the basket during the second half of the game against Air Force Falcons at Crisler Center on December 22, 2018 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan defeated Air Force 71-50. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images) (Photo: Leon Halip, Getty Images)

Undefeated Michigan continues its ascent up the men’s college basketball rankings ladder, thanks in part to the shake-up due to Arizona State’s upset win over top-ranked Kansas during the weekend.

The Wolverines (12-0) moved to No. 2 from No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25, up two spots after thrashing Air Force, 71-50, on Saturday at Crisler Center.

Michigan State (10-2) also jumped to No. 8 from No. 10 after demolishing Oakland, 99-69, Friday at Breslin Center. The Spartans scored 47 fast-break points in the romp in which junior guard Cassius Winston posted a season-high 26 points.

Duke is back atop the AP rankings.

The Blue Devils received 35 of 64 first-place votes in Monday’s poll after previous No. 1 Kansas lost at Arizona State.

Michigan received nine first-place votes, No. 3 Tennessee 12, with No. 4 Virginia and No. 5 Kansas getting four each.

No. 6 Nevada, Gonzaga, Michigan State, Florida State and Virginia Tech rounded out the top 10.

The Blue Devils moved to No. 1 in the first regular-season poll after rolling over Kentucky, but dropped back after losing to Gonzaga in the Maui Invitational title game.

Duke blew out Princeton, then knocked off previously-unbeaten No. 12 Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

Record Pts Prv 1. Duke (35) 11-1 1,529 2 2. Michigan (9) 12-0 1,472 4 3. Tennessee (12) 10-1 1,471 3 4. Virginia (4) 11-0 1,427 5 5. Kansas (4) 10-1 ,1,386 1 6. Nevada 12-0 1,316 6 7. Gonzaga 11-2 1,199 8 8. Michigan State 10-2 1,146 10 9. Florida State 11-1 1,061 11 10. Virginia Tech 10-1 924 13 11. Texas Tech 10-1 845 12 12. Auburn 10-2 770 7 13. Ohio State 11-1 737 15 14. North Carolina 8-3 678 9 15. Wisconsin 10-2 673 16 16. Kentucky 9-2 664 19 17. Arizona State 9-2 626 18 18. Marquette 10-2 538 20 19. Mississippi State 11-1 518 17 20. North Carolina State 11-1 292 NR 21. Buffalo 11-1 279 14 22. Houston 12-0 274 21 23. Indiana 11-2 247 22 24. Iowa 10-2 178 23 25. Oklahoma 11-1 163 NR

Others receiving votes:Nebraska 160, Kansas St 69, St. John's 67, Villanova 44, Cincinnati 11, Iowa St. 11, TCU 6, Seton Hall 5, Louisville 4, Purdue 3, Furman 2, Belmont 2, NJIT 1, Penn 1, San Francisco 1.