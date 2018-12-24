Undefeated Michigan continues its ascent up the men’s college basketball rankings ladder, thanks in part to the shake-up due to Arizona State’s upset win over top-ranked Kansas during the weekend.
The Wolverines (12-0) moved to No. 2 from No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25, up two spots after thrashing Air Force, 71-50, on Saturday at Crisler Center.
Michigan State (10-2) also jumped to No. 8 from No. 10 after demolishing Oakland, 99-69, Friday at Breslin Center. The Spartans scored 47 fast-break points in the romp in which junior guard Cassius Winston posted a season-high 26 points.
Duke is back atop the AP rankings.
The Blue Devils received 35 of 64 first-place votes in Monday’s poll after previous No. 1 Kansas lost at Arizona State.
Michigan received nine first-place votes, No. 3 Tennessee 12, with No. 4 Virginia and No. 5 Kansas getting four each.
No. 6 Nevada, Gonzaga, Michigan State, Florida State and Virginia Tech rounded out the top 10.
The Blue Devils moved to No. 1 in the first regular-season poll after rolling over Kentucky, but dropped back after losing to Gonzaga in the Maui Invitational title game.
Duke blew out Princeton, then knocked off previously-unbeaten No. 12 Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.
ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Duke (35)
|11-1
|1,529
|2
|2. Michigan (9)
|12-0
|1,472
|4
|3. Tennessee (12)
|10-1
|1,471
|3
|4. Virginia (4)
|11-0
|1,427
|5
|5. Kansas (4)
|10-1
|,1,386
|1
|6. Nevada
|12-0
|1,316
|6
|7. Gonzaga
|11-2
|1,199
|8
|8. Michigan State
|10-2
|1,146
|10
|9. Florida State
|11-1
|1,061
|11
|10. Virginia Tech
|10-1
|924
|13
|11. Texas Tech
|10-1
|845
|12
|12. Auburn
|10-2
|770
|7
|13. Ohio State
|11-1
|737
|15
|14. North Carolina
|8-3
|678
|9
|15. Wisconsin
|10-2
|673
|16
|16. Kentucky
|9-2
|664
|19
|17. Arizona State
|9-2
|626
|18
|18. Marquette
|10-2
|538
|20
|19. Mississippi State
|11-1
|518
|17
|20. North Carolina State
|11-1
|292
|NR
|21. Buffalo
|11-1
|279
|14
|22. Houston
|12-0
|274
|21
|23. Indiana
|11-2
|247
|22
|24. Iowa
|10-2
|178
|23
|25. Oklahoma
|11-1
|163
|NR
Others receiving votes:Nebraska 160, Kansas St 69, St. John's 67, Villanova 44, Cincinnati 11, Iowa St. 11, TCU 6, Seton Hall 5, Louisville 4, Purdue 3, Furman 2, Belmont 2, NJIT 1, Penn 1, San Francisco 1.
