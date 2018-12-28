CLOSE Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh responds to a question about the NFL and whether he or his representatives have been contacted. Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

Florida coach Dan Mullen and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh pose for photos at the Peach Bowl news conference on Friday. (Photo: Charles Odum, AP)

Atlanta – This time of year always seems like the annual “Jim Harbaugh is Heading to the NFL” carousel of stories and rumors and speculation and sources and more stories and more rumors – and that’s even after Harbaugh, Michigan’s coach, has dispelled that commentary.

Harbaugh is about to conclude his fourth season coaching the Wolverines with Saturday’s Peach Bowl against Florida at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Several weeks ago he issued a statement to ESPN, in light of several highly-reported stories, that NFL teams were seriously looking at Harbaugh and vice-versa.

“I’m not going anywhere,” Harbaugh said earlier this month to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “I’m staying at Michigan. We have big plans here, and there’s a lot we want to accomplish. I can’t be any more clear about this – it’s not true. I’m not going anywhere.”

But in the past week there have stories – again -- speculating NFL interest in Harbaugh.

During the final news conference before Saturday’s Peach Bowl, featuring Harbaugh and Florida coach Dan Mullen, Harbaugh was asked if he or his “representatives” have been contacted by any NFL teams and why isn’t the NFL something he’s interested in.

Harbaugh answered in 10 words.

“I really don’t have any representatives,” Harbaugh said, with a laugh. “No agent or anything.”

As long as Harbaugh is at Michigan, the Harbaugh-to-the-NFL rumors will continue no matter how many statements he gives. Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel also earlier this month said Harbaugh has his full support.

“I have full faith in Jim, in the person he is and the leader he is of this team,” Manuel said. “I’m so happy he’s our coach. I look forward to him coaching, as I said before, until he retires from Michigan and ends his career here.”