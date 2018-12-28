CLOSE Michigan receiver Grant Perry discusses the progression of receiver Tarik Black following his injury. Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

Michigan receiver Tarik Black has recorded two passes for 20 yards in five game this season. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Atlanta — There was so much anticipation heading into this season for receiver Tarik Black after so much promise and then disappointment the previous fall.

After starting with a bang and leading the team in receiving as a freshman last season, Black suffered a broken left foot three games in and required surgery. He missed the rest of the year.

Then, a week before the season opener at Notre Dame this fall, he broke his right foot during a scrimmage and required surgery.

Black was in uniform for the Michigan State game on Oct. 20 and played in five games. He has two catches for 20 yards. From all accounts, Black is getting back to form and could be a factor in Saturday’s Peach Bowl against Florida at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“He’s flying around,” senior receiver Grant Perry said this week. “He’s back to his normal self. He gets in a groove, and he got hurt two years ago and then this last year. He’s back in that groove. He’s a playmaker. Now he’s got both feet fixed, hopefully he’s going to be good to go for the next three, four years, however many years he’s got left.”

Junior running back Chris Evans said he was there for Black this season as he worked his way back in rehab.

“He’s kinda been trying to stay mentally strong, so when I can, I try to tell him, ‘Keep working. Keep fighting,’ because sometimes he gets down on himself,” Evans said. “I keep pushing him and make sure he’s good.”

Donovan Peoples-Jones and Nico Collins have been the Wolverines’ go-to receivers. Peoples-Jones has 541 yards and seven touchdowns on 39 catches, while Collins has 552 yards and six touchdowns on 33 catches.

Perry said both have been outstanding during bowl practices.

“Nico catches everything,” Perry said. “(Tuesday) he caught every ball. Some good end-zone catches. He’s going to be a freak. Donovan, as well, catching everything. Catching the ball in open field and making guys miss. It’s really fun to watch.”

