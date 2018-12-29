CLOSE Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich on the game Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

Atlanta — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh responded to last year’s bowl loss and 8-5 season by making several changes on his offensive and strength staffs.

He is not expected to make any changes heading into next season.

“I think we’re going to take what we have and reload,” Harbaugh said after a 41-15 loss to Florida in the Peach Bowl. “A new season and tighten up. But keep working. Keep working to put it over the top.”

This doesn’t mean an assistant coach couldn’t leave if another job opportunity comes up, but Harbaugh was asked again if he anticipates making any changes, and he responded with a firm, ‘No.”

Learning about adversity

Fullback Ben Mason was in on consecutive short-yardage plays, third-and-1 and fourth-and-1 in the first series of the game but could not get the first down.

Those were Mason’s only two carries in the game.

“I’ve got to come through there,” Mason said. “I guess I was waiting for another opportunity, but in life you’re not always going to get another one. When you face adversity you want to turn it around. (Defensive coordinator) Don Brown said a great quote last night — adversity introduces a man to himself. Unfortunately, there’s only so many opportunities in a football game.”

Finishing out a season

The last three seasons, Michigan has lost to Ohio State and then the bowl game.

No one can quite explain why.

“There’s no way I can answer that question without talking negatively on Michigan,” senior defensive end Chase Winovich said. “I can’t really explain it. For starters, a lot of people don’t beat Ohio State.

"I’m not going down that rabbit hole. We lost. If I knew the answer to that question I’d apply it and be paid millions of dollars to be the coach I believe in this team and I believe in the future of Michigan.”

Now what?

The Michigan players said after the Ohio State loss they would focus on getting an 11th win and possibly finish in the nation’s top five.

But with the loss to Florida, how will the Wolverines respond?

“You can take it two ways,” Bredeson said. “You could let this linger and you can kind of suck the life out of your offseason and your winter workouts for a while, but we don’t plan on letting that happen. You can’t let it hang over you. You can learn from it and grow from it. That’s what we’re going to be doing.”

Quotable

Winovich on playing his final college game: “I’m a lot more emotional this time around than I was in high school. It means more, and it was tough. Moving on, next step.”



