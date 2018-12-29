CLOSE

Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich on the game Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Atlanta — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh responded to last year’s bowl loss and 8-5 season by making several changes on his offensive and strength staffs.

He is not expected to make any changes heading into next season.

“I think we’re going to take what we have and reload,” Harbaugh said after a 41-15 loss to Florida in the Peach Bowl. “A new season and tighten up. But keep working. Keep working to put it over the top.”

This doesn’t mean an assistant coach couldn’t leave if another job opportunity comes up, but Harbaugh was asked again if he anticipates making any changes, and he responded with a firm, ‘No.”

CLOSE

UM fullback Ben Mason said it was tough to move the ball on Florida Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

Learning about adversity

Fullback Ben Mason was in on consecutive short-yardage plays, third-and-1 and fourth-and-1 in the first series of the game but could not get the first down.

Those were Mason’s only two carries in the game.

More: Wish you were here: Michigan players miss absentees' production

More: Despite back-to-back losses Harbaugh senses UM on verge of breakthrough

“I’ve got to come through there,” Mason said. “I guess I was waiting for another opportunity, but in life you’re not always going to get another one. When you face adversity you want to turn it around. (Defensive coordinator) Don Brown said a great quote last night — adversity introduces a man to himself. Unfortunately, there’s only so many opportunities in a football game.”

Finishing out a season

The last three seasons, Michigan has lost to Ohio State and then the bowl game.

No one can quite explain why.

“There’s no way I can answer that question without talking negatively on Michigan,” senior defensive end Chase Winovich said. “I can’t really explain it. For starters, a lot of people don’t beat Ohio State.

"I’m not going down that rabbit hole. We lost. If I knew the answer to that question I’d apply it and be paid millions of dollars to be the coach  I believe in this team and I believe in the future of Michigan.”

Now what?

The Michigan players said after the Ohio State loss they would focus on getting an 11th win and possibly finish in the nation’s top five.

But with the loss to Florida, how will the Wolverines respond?

“You can take it two ways,” Bredeson said. “You could let this linger and you can kind of suck the life out of your offseason and your winter workouts for a while, but we don’t plan on letting that happen. You can’t let it hang over you. You can learn from it and grow from it. That’s what we’re going to be doing.”

Quotable

 

Winovich on playing his final college game: “I’m a lot more emotional this time around than I was in high school. It means more, and it was tough. Moving on, next step.”
 

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis

Peach Bowl: Florida 41, Michigan 15
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

The Florida Gators celebrate their teams win over the Michigan Wolverines during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
The Florida Gators celebrate their teams win over the Michigan Wolverines during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Joe Robbins, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Florida running back Jordan Scarlett (25) runs against Michigan during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. Florida won 41-15.
Florida running back Jordan Scarlett (25) runs against Michigan during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. Florida won 41-15. Mike Stewart, AP
Fullscreen
Jeremiah Moon (7) and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (23) of the Florida Gators celebrate a stopage on fourth down in the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines.
Jeremiah Moon (7) and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (23) of the Florida Gators celebrate a stopage on fourth down in the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Florida head coach Dan Mullen is drenched in a sport drink during the last seconds of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game between Florida and Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. Florida won 41-15.
Florida head coach Dan Mullen is drenched in a sport drink during the last seconds of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game between Florida and Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. Florida won 41-15. Mike Stewart, AP
Fullscreen
Florida tight end Kemore Gamble (88) and Florida offensive lineman Fred Johnson (74) celebrate after the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. Florida won 41-15.
Florida tight end Kemore Gamble (88) and Florida offensive lineman Fred Johnson (74) celebrate after the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. Florida won 41-15. Mike Stewart, AP
Fullscreen
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (23) of the Florida Gators returns an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (23) of the Florida Gators returns an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines during the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Joe Robbins, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (23) of the Florida Gators returns an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (23) of the Florida Gators returns an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines during the Peach Bowl. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Lamical Perine (22) of the Florida Gators is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a fourth quarter rushing touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Lamical Perine (22) of the Florida Gators is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a fourth quarter rushing touchdown. Joe Robbins, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Brandon Watson (28) of the Michigan Wolverines reacts after his team allows a fourth quarter touchdown to the Florida Gators during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018.
Brandon Watson (28) of the Michigan Wolverines reacts after his team allows a fourth-quarter touchdown to the Florida Gators. Joe Robbins, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Chase Winovich (15) of the Michigan Wolverines reacts late in the game during his teams 41-15 loss.
Chase Winovich (15) of the Michigan Wolverines reacts late in the game during his team's 41-15 loss. Joe Robbins, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Zach Gentry (83) of the Michigan Wolverines is tackled by David Reese II (33) of the Florida Gators in the third quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Zach Gentry (83) of the Michigan Wolverines is tackled by David Reese II (33) of the Florida Gators in the third quarter. Scott Cunningham, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Jordan Scarlett (25) of the Florida Gators scores a third quarter rushing touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Jordan Scarlett (25) of the Florida Gators scores a third-quarter rushing touchdown.  Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Grant Perry (88) of the Michigan Wolverines is hit by Trey Dean III (21) of the Florida Gators in the fourth quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Grant Perry (88) of the Michigan Wolverines is hit by Trey Dean III (21) of the Florida Gators in the fourth quarter. Joe Robbins, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Head coach Dan Mullen of the Florida Gators reacts in the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Head coach Dan Mullen of the Florida Gators reacts in the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines during the Peach Bowl.  Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images
Fullscreen
C'yontai Lewis (80) of the Florida Gators makes a first down catch against the Michigan Wolverines in the fourth quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
C'yontai Lewis (80) of the Florida Gators makes a first-down catch against the Michigan Wolverines in the fourth quarter. Scott Cunningham, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Chris Evans (12) of the Michigan Wolverines runs the ball against the Florida Gators in the fourth quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
Chris Evans (12) of the Michigan Wolverines runs the ball against the Florida Gators in the fourth quarter during the Peach Bowl. Scott Cunningham, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon (84) misses a catch against Florida safety Donovan Stiner (13) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon (84) misses a catch against Florida safety Donovan Stiner (13) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. Mike Stewart, AP
Fullscreen
Florida defensive back Jeawon Taylor (29) tackles Michigan tight end Zach Gentry (83) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game.
Florida defensive back Jeawon Taylor (29) tackles Michigan tight end Zach Gentry (83) during the first half. Mike Stewart, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive lineman Luiji Vilain (18) defends against Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Michigan defensive lineman Luiji Vilain (18) defends against Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) during the first half. Mike Stewart, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks with an official during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game against Florida.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks with an official during the first half. Mike Stewart, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive back Brandon Watson (28) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Florida wide receiver Trevon Grimes (8) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game.
Michigan defensive back Brandon Watson (28) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Florida wide receiver Trevon Grimes (8) during the first half. Mike Stewart, AP
Fullscreen
Casey Hughes (35)of the Michigan Wolverines is seen during warm ups prior to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Casey Hughes (35) of the Michigan Wolverines is seen during warm-ups prior to the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Joe Robbins, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Michigan linebacker Devin Gil (36) tackles Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Michigan linebacker Devin Gil (36) tackles Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) during the first half. Mike Stewart, AP
Fullscreen
Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) runs into Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel (23) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) runs into Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel (23) during the first half. John Bazemore, AP
Fullscreen
Florida head coach Dan Mullen speaks to players during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Florida head coach Dan Mullen speaks to players during the first half of the Peach Bowl. John Bazemore, AP
Fullscreen
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators throws under pressure from Carlo Kemp (2) of the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators throws under pressure from Carlo Kemp (2) of the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter. Scott Cunningham, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators looks to pass against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators looks to pass against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter. Scott Cunningham, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) dives for the end zone coming up short against Michigan during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) dives for the end zone coming up short against Michigan during the first half. John Bazemore, AP
Fullscreen
Florida running back Lamical Perine (22) leaps over the line during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Florida running back Lamical Perine (22) leaps over the line during the first half. John Bazemore, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour (50) tackles Florida running back Lamical Perine (22) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Michigan defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour (50) tackles Florida running back Lamical Perine (22) during the first half. John Bazemore, AP
Fullscreen
Christian Turner (41) of the Michigan Wolverines runs the ball against the Florida Gators during the first quarter of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Christian Turner (41) of the Michigan Wolverines runs the ball against the Florida Gators during the first quarter. Joe Robbins, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators looks to pass against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators looks to pass against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter. Scott Cunningham, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Shea Patterson (2) of the Michigan Wolverines attempts a pass against the Florida Gators in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Shea Patterson (2) of the Michigan Wolverines attempts a pass against the Florida Gators in the first quarter. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators is tackled by Devin Gil (36) of the Michigan Wolverines during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators is tackled by Devin Gil (36) of the Michigan Wolverines. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Van Jefferson (12) of the Florida Gators carries the ball against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Van Jefferson (12) of the Florida Gators carries the ball against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on against the Florida Gators in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on against the Florida Gators in the first quarter. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Van Jefferson (12) of the Florida Gators makes the catch under pressure from Tyree Kinnel (23) of the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Van Jefferson (12) of the Florida Gators makes the catch under pressure from Tyree Kinnel (23) of the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Lamical Perine (22) of the Florida Gators carries the ball against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Lamical Perine (22) of the Florida Gators carries the ball against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Van Jefferson (12) of the Florida Gators makes the catch under pressure from Tyree Kinnel (23) of the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Van Jefferson (12) of the Florida Gators makes the catch under pressure from Tyree Kinnel (23) of the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators looks to pass against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators looks to pass against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Donovan Peoples-Jones (9) of the Michigan Wolverines is congratulated by his teammates Nico Collins #4 and Nick Eubanks (82) after scoring a first quarter touchdown reception against the Florida Gators during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Donovan Peoples-Jones (9) of the Michigan Wolverines is congratulated by his teammates Nico Collins (4) and Nick Eubanks (82) after scoring a first quarter touchdown reception.  Scott Cunningham, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators throws under pressure from Carlo Kemp (2) of the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators throws under pressure from Carlo Kemp (2) of the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE