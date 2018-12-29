Peach Bowl: Florida 41, Michigan 15
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

The Florida Gators celebrate their teams win over the Michigan Wolverines during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
The Florida Gators celebrate their teams win over the Michigan Wolverines during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Joe Robbins, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Florida running back Jordan Scarlett (25) runs against Michigan during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. Florida won 41-15.
Florida running back Jordan Scarlett (25) runs against Michigan during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. Florida won 41-15. Mike Stewart, AP
Fullscreen
Jeremiah Moon (7) and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (23) of the Florida Gators celebrate a stopage on fourth down in the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines.
Jeremiah Moon (7) and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (23) of the Florida Gators celebrate a stopage on fourth down in the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Florida head coach Dan Mullen is drenched in a sport drink during the last seconds of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game between Florida and Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. Florida won 41-15.
Florida head coach Dan Mullen is drenched in a sport drink during the last seconds of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game between Florida and Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. Florida won 41-15. Mike Stewart, AP
Fullscreen
Florida tight end Kemore Gamble (88) and Florida offensive lineman Fred Johnson (74) celebrate after the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. Florida won 41-15.
Florida tight end Kemore Gamble (88) and Florida offensive lineman Fred Johnson (74) celebrate after the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. Florida won 41-15. Mike Stewart, AP
Fullscreen
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (23) of the Florida Gators returns an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (23) of the Florida Gators returns an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines during the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Joe Robbins, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (23) of the Florida Gators returns an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (23) of the Florida Gators returns an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines during the Peach Bowl. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Lamical Perine (22) of the Florida Gators is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a fourth quarter rushing touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Lamical Perine (22) of the Florida Gators is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a fourth quarter rushing touchdown. Joe Robbins, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Brandon Watson (28) of the Michigan Wolverines reacts after his team allows a fourth quarter touchdown to the Florida Gators during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018.
Brandon Watson (28) of the Michigan Wolverines reacts after his team allows a fourth-quarter touchdown to the Florida Gators. Joe Robbins, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Chase Winovich (15) of the Michigan Wolverines reacts late in the game during his teams 41-15 loss.
Chase Winovich (15) of the Michigan Wolverines reacts late in the game during his team's 41-15 loss. Joe Robbins, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Zach Gentry (83) of the Michigan Wolverines is tackled by David Reese II (33) of the Florida Gators in the third quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Zach Gentry (83) of the Michigan Wolverines is tackled by David Reese II (33) of the Florida Gators in the third quarter. Scott Cunningham, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Jordan Scarlett (25) of the Florida Gators scores a third quarter rushing touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Jordan Scarlett (25) of the Florida Gators scores a third-quarter rushing touchdown.  Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Grant Perry (88) of the Michigan Wolverines is hit by Trey Dean III (21) of the Florida Gators in the fourth quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Grant Perry (88) of the Michigan Wolverines is hit by Trey Dean III (21) of the Florida Gators in the fourth quarter. Joe Robbins, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Head coach Dan Mullen of the Florida Gators reacts in the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Head coach Dan Mullen of the Florida Gators reacts in the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines during the Peach Bowl.  Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images
Fullscreen
C'yontai Lewis (80) of the Florida Gators makes a first down catch against the Michigan Wolverines in the fourth quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
C'yontai Lewis (80) of the Florida Gators makes a first-down catch against the Michigan Wolverines in the fourth quarter. Scott Cunningham, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Chris Evans (12) of the Michigan Wolverines runs the ball against the Florida Gators in the fourth quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
Chris Evans (12) of the Michigan Wolverines runs the ball against the Florida Gators in the fourth quarter during the Peach Bowl. Scott Cunningham, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon (84) misses a catch against Florida safety Donovan Stiner (13) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon (84) misses a catch against Florida safety Donovan Stiner (13) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. Mike Stewart, AP
Fullscreen
Florida defensive back Jeawon Taylor (29) tackles Michigan tight end Zach Gentry (83) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game.
Florida defensive back Jeawon Taylor (29) tackles Michigan tight end Zach Gentry (83) during the first half. Mike Stewart, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive lineman Luiji Vilain (18) defends against Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Michigan defensive lineman Luiji Vilain (18) defends against Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) during the first half. Mike Stewart, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks with an official during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game against Florida.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks with an official during the first half. Mike Stewart, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive back Brandon Watson (28) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Florida wide receiver Trevon Grimes (8) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game.
Michigan defensive back Brandon Watson (28) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Florida wide receiver Trevon Grimes (8) during the first half. Mike Stewart, AP
Fullscreen
Casey Hughes (35)of the Michigan Wolverines is seen during warm ups prior to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Casey Hughes (35) of the Michigan Wolverines is seen during warm-ups prior to the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Joe Robbins, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Michigan linebacker Devin Gil (36) tackles Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Michigan linebacker Devin Gil (36) tackles Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) during the first half. Mike Stewart, AP
Fullscreen
Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) runs into Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel (23) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) runs into Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel (23) during the first half. John Bazemore, AP
Fullscreen
Florida head coach Dan Mullen speaks to players during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Florida head coach Dan Mullen speaks to players during the first half of the Peach Bowl. John Bazemore, AP
Fullscreen
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators throws under pressure from Carlo Kemp (2) of the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators throws under pressure from Carlo Kemp (2) of the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter. Scott Cunningham, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators looks to pass against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators looks to pass against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter. Scott Cunningham, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) dives for the end zone coming up short against Michigan during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) dives for the end zone coming up short against Michigan during the first half. John Bazemore, AP
Fullscreen
Florida running back Lamical Perine (22) leaps over the line during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Florida running back Lamical Perine (22) leaps over the line during the first half. John Bazemore, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour (50) tackles Florida running back Lamical Perine (22) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Michigan defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour (50) tackles Florida running back Lamical Perine (22) during the first half. John Bazemore, AP
Fullscreen
Christian Turner (41) of the Michigan Wolverines runs the ball against the Florida Gators during the first quarter of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Christian Turner (41) of the Michigan Wolverines runs the ball against the Florida Gators during the first quarter. Joe Robbins, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators looks to pass against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators looks to pass against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter. Scott Cunningham, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Shea Patterson (2) of the Michigan Wolverines attempts a pass against the Florida Gators in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Shea Patterson (2) of the Michigan Wolverines attempts a pass against the Florida Gators in the first quarter. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators is tackled by Devin Gil (36) of the Michigan Wolverines during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators is tackled by Devin Gil (36) of the Michigan Wolverines. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Van Jefferson (12) of the Florida Gators carries the ball against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Van Jefferson (12) of the Florida Gators carries the ball against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on against the Florida Gators in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on against the Florida Gators in the first quarter. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Van Jefferson (12) of the Florida Gators makes the catch under pressure from Tyree Kinnel (23) of the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Van Jefferson (12) of the Florida Gators makes the catch under pressure from Tyree Kinnel (23) of the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Lamical Perine (22) of the Florida Gators carries the ball against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Lamical Perine (22) of the Florida Gators carries the ball against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Van Jefferson (12) of the Florida Gators makes the catch under pressure from Tyree Kinnel (23) of the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Van Jefferson (12) of the Florida Gators makes the catch under pressure from Tyree Kinnel (23) of the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators looks to pass against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators looks to pass against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Donovan Peoples-Jones (9) of the Michigan Wolverines is congratulated by his teammates Nico Collins #4 and Nick Eubanks (82) after scoring a first quarter touchdown reception against the Florida Gators during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Donovan Peoples-Jones (9) of the Michigan Wolverines is congratulated by his teammates Nico Collins (4) and Nick Eubanks (82) after scoring a first quarter touchdown reception.  Scott Cunningham, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators throws under pressure from Carlo Kemp (2) of the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators throws under pressure from Carlo Kemp (2) of the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter. Mike Zarrilli, Getty Images
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Atlanta — The rallying cry after Michigan’s dismal performance at Ohio State in the final regular-season was winning an 11th game to send out the seniors on a positive note while giving the returning players a lift heading into the 2019 season.

    Michigan, ranked No. 7 in the College Football Playoff, got a third defeat, not an 11th victory in a 41-15 loss to No. 10 Florida in the New Year’s Six Peach Bowl on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It was the second-straight game the No. 1 defense has taken body blow after body blow.

    Michigan was 4-0 against Florida entering this game.

    The Wolverines finish the 2018 season, Jim Harbaugh’s fourth as head coach, 10-3, while Florida is 10-3 in Dan Mullen’s first season.

    BOX SCORE: Florida 41, Michigan 15

    For the third-straight season, Michigan has lost the Ohio State game and then the bowl game. Harbaugh is 1-3 in bowl games.

    “They were just a better team,” defensive end Chase Winovich said. “This is just an observation, for the most part they had us figured out. They knew what we were in and how to manipulate it. Hats off to (Florida) coach (Dan) Mullen and their coaching staff. They outplayed us.”

    Some will point to the absences of four starters — Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year linebacker Devin Bush, defensive end Rashan Gary, running back Karan Higdon and right tackle Juwann Bushell-Beatty, who chose not to play in the bowl game. Bush, Gary and Higdon are preparing for the NFL Draft, while Bushell-Beatty wasn’t fully healthy.

    CLOSE

    UM guard Ben Bredeson on playing without the starters who sat out the bowl Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

    The defense also took hits with injuries in the first half when linebacker Devin Gil and defensive end Kwity Paye left the game with hamstring injuries. Cornerback David Long left the game in the fourth quarter with an injury.

    This was Michigan’s second-worst offensive production this season since in gained 307 in the opener. The Wolverines finished with 326 yards. But Harbaugh said his team was not flat.

    “I thought they were ready,” Harbaugh said. “I thought they were emotionally ready.”

    During Michigan’s 10-game winning streak, after losing the opener at Notre Dame, opponents scored 125 points. In the Wolverines' last two games, Ohio State and Florida combined for 103.

    The Gators rushed for 257 yards while Michigan gained only 77.

    CLOSE

    Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich on the game Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

     

    “Their running backs did a very good job in terms of breaking tackles and making big plays,” linebacker Jordan Glasgow said. “Usually we don’t allow those kinds of things to happen, but that was the defining factor. Their run game was much better than we’ve allowed. A few passes shouldn’t have been completed (and) defensively we can’t allow for missed tackles and opportunities.

    Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks threw for 173 yards and a touchdown and ran for 74 yards and a touchdown. The Gators had three rushing touchdowns, including a 53-yarder and 20-yard run.

    It had been five weeks since the Wolverines lost at Ohio State, but even with the time, the game-planning, particularly on offense, looked stale and uninventive.

    Quarterback Shea Patterson, who recently announced he will return for his final year of eligibility, was 22-of-36 for 236 yards and had one touchdown but two interceptions, including a pick six in the fourth quarter.

    Without Higdon, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season, the Wolverines went with freshman Christian Turner, junior Chris Evans and Tru Wilson. Turner had 32 yards on seven carries, while Evans had 20 yards on seven carries. Turner had a 46-yard touchdown run in the first series of the game called back because he stepped out of bounds.

    The Gators completed their scoring with a 30-yard interception return.

    “Combination of things,” Harbaugh said when asked what went wrong with the offense. “Started out not picking up in the third and short and the fourth and very short. That hurt. That hurt one drive (not converting on 4th down and 1). We were moving the ball at times and close to getting into a rhythm, but we didn’t get the run game going effectively enough.

    “Or the passing game, the protection and the rhythm in that area to make it — we got outplayed, really, on both sides of the ball. Florida did a nice job defensively.”

    Florida converted on half of its 16 third-down conversions and did not have a turnover.

    “Defensively, it was really the same story,” Harbaugh said. “We didn’t play as well. Had missed calls, adjustments. We left a couple receivers wide open, some things that we don’t normally do.”

    Left guard Ben Bredeson, a co-captain, said the Wolverines will keep this loss in their minds but won’t dwell on it.

    “We have a pretty bad taste in our mouths right now with this loss, so it’s going to fuel us for next year,” Bredeson said. “But (we’ll) keep drawing positives. We made a lot of progress from the year before.

    “I don’t think (this loss) is going to linger too much, but it’s definitely going to be on our heads.”

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @chengelis

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE