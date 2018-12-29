CLOSE

Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich said excuses won't make a difference Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

Atlanta — The Michigan players would not chalk up their Peach Bowl loss because four starters chose not to play in the game, but they do know the team missed their production.

Linebacker Devin Bush, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, defensive end Rashan Gary, running back Karan Higdon and right tackle Juwann Bushell-Beatty, did not play. Bush, who led the team with 80 tackles and was an emotional leader and co-captain, Gary and Higdon, the team’s leading rusher who had 1,178 yards and 10 touchdowns, are preparing for the NFL Draft. Bushell-Beatty wasn’t fully healthy.

The defense also took injury hits during the 41-15 loss on Saturday in the first half when linebacker Devin Gil and defensive end Kwity Paye left the game with hamstring injuries. Cornerback David Long left the game in the fourth quarter with an injury.

UM QB Shea Patterson on how Michigan missed the players who sat out the bowl

“We can say, ‘We’re all we’ve got, and we’re all we need,’ as much as we want, but are we a better team without Devin Bush and Rashan Gary and Karan Higdon and whoever else didn’t play?” quarterback Shea Patterson said. “No, we’re not. They’re a huge part of our team and our success this year, so missing them definitely did hurt.

“They’re doing, respectfully, what’s best for them. I couldn’t be happier for them and their decisions, but we’re going to take what we learned from this game and use it for next year.”

Fifth-year senior defensive end Chase Winovich requires surgery for an unspecified injury, but he chose to play the bowl game. He finished with seven tackles, and a team-high three tackles for loss. Winovich will now focus on preparations for the NFL Draft.

“You can make excuses for stuff,” Winovich said. “We had a lot of problems, a lot of things, obviously the players leaving that were impact players, even the last time we played Florida. Injuries galore. In warm-ups I strained my calf and my hamstring. I’m dealing with a cold and I’ve got to get surgery on something else.

“It’s kind of the way it went for the game. Kwity got hurt, Devin Gil got hurt. We had players that were starters that weren’t playing in the game. The excuses, you could go on and on. Like I said, I don’t know if that would have made a difference. They were a better team than us. Hat’s off to them.”

Winovich said not having the four starters was an issue.

“It hurt us and maybe guys took that in a negative light during the game,” he said. “I have to use one of those machines from 'Black Mirror' and look inside peoples’ brains to see how they were feeling.”

When Florida went up three touchdowns, Winovich said his mother was signaling him to take a seat and call it a college career.

“My mom was saying when we were down 20, pointing to the bench at a certain point you’ve got to start looking after yourself and for me it’s like, ‘I’ve never mailed it in in my life,’” Winovich said. “Like I’ll be damned if I’m about to give it to these guys and roll over and quit. For me personally it was important I felt like I came off the field and I didn’t have any regrets. I wanted to play until the last snap I could.”

CLOSE

UM guard Ben Bredeson on playing without the starters who sat out the bowl

Left guard Ben Bredeson, who briefly considered his NFL options after this season, said no one can say for sure how their absences hurt the team.

“You never really know,” Bredeson, a co-captain, said. “You can say it all you want, ‘Oh, if Devin was here, he would have made that play. If Rashan was here, he would have made that play.’ But you never really know. We went out there with the boys we had, and that was it.”

Peach Bowl: Florida 41, Michigan 15
The Florida Gators celebrate their teams win over the Michigan Wolverines during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Florida running back Jordan Scarlett (25) runs against Michigan during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. Florida won 41-15.
Jeremiah Moon (7) and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (23) of the Florida Gators celebrate a stopage on fourth down in the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines.
Florida head coach Dan Mullen is drenched in a sport drink during the last seconds of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game between Florida and Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. Florida won 41-15.
Florida tight end Kemore Gamble (88) and Florida offensive lineman Fred Johnson (74) celebrate after the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. Florida won 41-15.
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (23) of the Florida Gators returns an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (23) of the Florida Gators returns an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
Lamical Perine (22) of the Florida Gators is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a fourth quarter rushing touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Brandon Watson (28) of the Michigan Wolverines reacts after his team allows a fourth quarter touchdown to the Florida Gators during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018.
Chase Winovich (15) of the Michigan Wolverines reacts late in the game during his teams 41-15 loss.
Zach Gentry (83) of the Michigan Wolverines is tackled by David Reese II (33) of the Florida Gators in the third quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Jordan Scarlett (25) of the Florida Gators scores a third quarter rushing touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Grant Perry (88) of the Michigan Wolverines is hit by Trey Dean III (21) of the Florida Gators in the fourth quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Head coach Dan Mullen of the Florida Gators reacts in the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
C'yontai Lewis (80) of the Florida Gators makes a first down catch against the Michigan Wolverines in the fourth quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Chris Evans (12) of the Michigan Wolverines runs the ball against the Florida Gators in the fourth quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon (84) misses a catch against Florida safety Donovan Stiner (13) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Florida defensive back Jeawon Taylor (29) tackles Michigan tight end Zach Gentry (83) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game.
Michigan defensive lineman Luiji Vilain (18) defends against Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks with an official during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game against Florida.
Michigan defensive back Brandon Watson (28) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Florida wide receiver Trevon Grimes (8) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game.
Casey Hughes (35)of the Michigan Wolverines is seen during warm ups prior to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Michigan linebacker Devin Gil (36) tackles Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) runs into Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel (23) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Florida head coach Dan Mullen speaks to players during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators throws under pressure from Carlo Kemp (2) of the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators looks to pass against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) dives for the end zone coming up short against Michigan during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Florida running back Lamical Perine (22) leaps over the line during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Michigan defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour (50) tackles Florida running back Lamical Perine (22) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Christian Turner (41) of the Michigan Wolverines runs the ball against the Florida Gators during the first quarter of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators looks to pass against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Shea Patterson (2) of the Michigan Wolverines attempts a pass against the Florida Gators in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators is tackled by Devin Gil (36) of the Michigan Wolverines during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Van Jefferson (12) of the Florida Gators carries the ball against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on against the Florida Gators in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Van Jefferson (12) of the Florida Gators makes the catch under pressure from Tyree Kinnel (23) of the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Lamical Perine (22) of the Florida Gators carries the ball against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Van Jefferson (12) of the Florida Gators makes the catch under pressure from Tyree Kinnel (23) of the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators looks to pass against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Donovan Peoples-Jones (9) of the Michigan Wolverines is congratulated by his teammates Nico Collins #4 and Nick Eubanks (82) after scoring a first quarter touchdown reception against the Florida Gators during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators throws under pressure from Carlo Kemp (2) of the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
