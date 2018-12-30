CLOSE Bob Wojnowski and Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News discuss Michigan's loss to Florida in the Peach Bowl. Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

Lavert Hill (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Michigan cornerback Lavert Hill and safety Josh Metellus, both juniors, revealed Sunday they are returning to the Wolverines for their final seasons.

They both shared their thoughts via social media, a day after Michigan’s 41-15 loss to Florida in the Peach Bowl. Their returns clearly are a boost for the secondary, because of their experience, time in the system and athleticism.

Cornerback David Long also is weighing his options whether to return or pursue the NFL Draft, and starting safety Tyree Kinnel, a co-captain this season, played his final college game Saturday in the bowl.

Michigan finished 10-3 with losses the final two games. Along with awaiting word from Long, tight end Zach Gentry said last week he is still considering his options and received a grade from the NFL and found it a positive. He also said there were positives about returning to Michigan, where he arrived as a quarterback and was moved to tight end. Quarterback Shea Patterson has already said he is returning for his final year.

“This has been a great season,” Hill wrote on Instagram Sunday. “Through the ups and downs I appreciate all my brothers we stayed solid. I wouldn’t have done it with anybody else. After prayer and careful consideration, I have decided to return and give The University of Michigan and its fans another season.

“I am confident I will be productive for both my team and myself this coming year. I look forward to one last ride in the Big House. Go Blue!”

Hill is a two-time All-Big Ten selection and was first-team this season. Among his highlights this season was a pick-six against Wisconsin.

Metellus, who had three interceptions this season including a pick-six against SMU, was second-team All-Big Ten this year.

“I just want to thank all the true fans who have stuck with this Team through the ups and downs of this past season,” he wrote on Twitter. “Although it wasn’t want we wanted it still was a great learning experience that I wouldn’t go through with anyone else.

“This Team is special and is going to do special things. I’m excited to come back and play my final year with these men. We are going back to work to reach the goal that we set from the day we walk in the door."

More: Wojo: Wolverines flattened again, and Harbaugh must adjust

While Hill said last week he submitted for an NFL grade, Long said he did not.

Hill, who had five pass breakups this season, said last week he was weighing his options.

“I’ve got to make a decision, but I’m just waiting until after the game,” Hill said.

Long had eight pass breakups and an interception this season. He said Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh does not try to steer his players when they’re mulling this situation.

“I know if I’m ready, I know if I’m not ready,” Long said.