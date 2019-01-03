Peach Bowl: Florida 41, Michigan 15
The Florida Gators celebrate their teams win over the Michigan Wolverines during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Florida running back Jordan Scarlett (25) runs against Michigan during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. Florida won 41-15.
Jeremiah Moon (7) and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (23) of the Florida Gators celebrate a stopage on fourth down in the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines.
Florida head coach Dan Mullen is drenched in a sport drink during the last seconds of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game between Florida and Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. Florida won 41-15.
Florida tight end Kemore Gamble (88) and Florida offensive lineman Fred Johnson (74) celebrate after the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta. Florida won 41-15.
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (23) of the Florida Gators returns an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (23) of the Florida Gators returns an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
Lamical Perine (22) of the Florida Gators is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a fourth quarter rushing touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Brandon Watson (28) of the Michigan Wolverines reacts after his team allows a fourth quarter touchdown to the Florida Gators during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018.
Chase Winovich (15) of the Michigan Wolverines reacts late in the game during his teams 41-15 loss.
Zach Gentry (83) of the Michigan Wolverines is tackled by David Reese II (33) of the Florida Gators in the third quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Jordan Scarlett (25) of the Florida Gators scores a third quarter rushing touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Grant Perry (88) of the Michigan Wolverines is hit by Trey Dean III (21) of the Florida Gators in the fourth quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Head coach Dan Mullen of the Florida Gators reacts in the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
C'yontai Lewis (80) of the Florida Gators makes a first down catch against the Michigan Wolverines in the fourth quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Chris Evans (12) of the Michigan Wolverines runs the ball against the Florida Gators in the fourth quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
Michigan tight end Sean McKeon (84) misses a catch against Florida safety Donovan Stiner (13) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Florida defensive back Jeawon Taylor (29) tackles Michigan tight end Zach Gentry (83) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game.
Michigan defensive lineman Luiji Vilain (18) defends against Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks with an official during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game against Florida.
Michigan defensive back Brandon Watson (28) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Florida wide receiver Trevon Grimes (8) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game.
Casey Hughes (35)of the Michigan Wolverines is seen during warm ups prior to the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Michigan linebacker Devin Gil (36) tackles Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) runs into Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel (23) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Florida head coach Dan Mullen speaks to players during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators throws under pressure from Carlo Kemp (2) of the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators looks to pass against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) dives for the end zone coming up short against Michigan during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Florida running back Lamical Perine (22) leaps over the line during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Michigan defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour (50) tackles Florida running back Lamical Perine (22) during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Christian Turner (41) of the Michigan Wolverines runs the ball against the Florida Gators during the first quarter of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators looks to pass against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Shea Patterson (2) of the Michigan Wolverines attempts a pass against the Florida Gators in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators is tackled by Devin Gil (36) of the Michigan Wolverines during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Van Jefferson (12) of the Florida Gators carries the ball against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on against the Florida Gators in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Van Jefferson (12) of the Florida Gators makes the catch under pressure from Tyree Kinnel (23) of the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Lamical Perine (22) of the Florida Gators carries the ball against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Van Jefferson (12) of the Florida Gators makes the catch under pressure from Tyree Kinnel (23) of the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators looks to pass against the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Donovan Peoples-Jones (9) of the Michigan Wolverines is congratulated by his teammates Nico Collins and Nick Eubanks after scoring a first-quarter touchdown reception against the Florida Gators.
Feleipe Franks (13) of the Florida Gators throws under pressure from Carlo Kemp (2) of the Michigan Wolverines in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
    Tight end Zach Gentry has decided to forego his final year at Michigan and will enter the NFL Draft, he announced Wednesday on Instagram. 

    The 6-foot-8 Gentry, a third-team All-Big Ten selection, arrived at Michigan as a quarterback but was moved to tight end.

    He finished this season with 32 receptions and 514 yards. 

    Last week before the Peach Bowl, Gentry said he received a grade from the NFL and seemed comfortable with the projection, although he wouldn’t share the information.

    “It was a good area for me, I think, but you never know,” Gentry said in Atlanta. “We’ll see. It’s a big thing, but I’m not really worried about it or concerned about it until after the game.”

    He is the fourth Michigan player to leave early joining cornerback David Long, defensive end Rashan Gary and linebacker Devin Bush.

    Michigan will return veterans Nick Eubanks and Sean McKeon at tight end. 

    More: Michigan cornerback David Long to enter NFL Draft

    More: Michigan returns plenty in 2019 to chase elusive Big Ten title

    Gentry said he endured considerable social media heat after dropping key passes in the Wolverines' 62-39 loss to Ohio State in the final regular-season game. He said he had to shut down his Twitter account.

    “It’s one of those things, it’s tough,” Gentry said. “The way that all unfolded in that game, we didn’t have a game immediately after that, so it took a while to get that out of your head. It was disappointing, because we underperformed and didn’t do what we thought or knew we can do.

    “It was disappointing for me. There were plays I didn’t make. I guess the reason it hung around so much for me was a lot of people bringing it up. A lot of turmoil in the, quote, fanbase, I guess you could say. Getting a lot of stuff via social media. So I deleted the Twitter and had to stay away from some of that stuff, which is pretty unbelievable.”

    Gentry would not share specific messages he received.

    “It was some pretty bad stuff. Disappointing stuff, I’ll say,” Gentry said. “It comes with the game, so whatever. It was a little longer to get over. Just been motivating me and making me work harder.”

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @chengelis

    View this post on Instagram

    〽️

    A post shared by Zach Gentry (@zgentry83) on

     

     

