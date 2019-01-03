Zach Gentry (Photo: Rod Sanford, Detroit News)

Tight end Zach Gentry has decided to forego his final year at Michigan and will enter the NFL Draft, he announced Wednesday on Instagram.

The 6-foot-8 Gentry, a third-team All-Big Ten selection, arrived at Michigan as a quarterback but was moved to tight end.

He finished this season with 32 receptions and 514 yards.

Last week before the Peach Bowl, Gentry said he received a grade from the NFL and seemed comfortable with the projection, although he wouldn’t share the information.

“It was a good area for me, I think, but you never know,” Gentry said in Atlanta. “We’ll see. It’s a big thing, but I’m not really worried about it or concerned about it until after the game.”

He is the fourth Michigan player to leave early joining cornerback David Long, defensive end Rashan Gary and linebacker Devin Bush.

Michigan will return veterans Nick Eubanks and Sean McKeon at tight end.

Gentry said he endured considerable social media heat after dropping key passes in the Wolverines' 62-39 loss to Ohio State in the final regular-season game. He said he had to shut down his Twitter account.

“It’s one of those things, it’s tough,” Gentry said. “The way that all unfolded in that game, we didn’t have a game immediately after that, so it took a while to get that out of your head. It was disappointing, because we underperformed and didn’t do what we thought or knew we can do.

“It was disappointing for me. There were plays I didn’t make. I guess the reason it hung around so much for me was a lot of people bringing it up. A lot of turmoil in the, quote, fanbase, I guess you could say. Getting a lot of stuff via social media. So I deleted the Twitter and had to stay away from some of that stuff, which is pretty unbelievable.”

Gentry would not share specific messages he received.

“It was some pretty bad stuff. Disappointing stuff, I’ll say,” Gentry said. “It comes with the game, so whatever. It was a little longer to get over. Just been motivating me and making me work harder.”

