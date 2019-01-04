Khaleke Hudson (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Khaleke Hudson, saying he has “unfinished business,” is returning for his final year at Michigan.

Hudson, who plays the viper in Don Brown’s defense, had 44 tackles last season, including 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. He has made 23 career starts at the position and has been a two-time All-Big Ten honorable mention.

He made his announcement Friday on Twitter.

“Michigan football has unfinished business,” he wrote. “While we had some great moments this past season, we’re just scratching the surface. We want more.

More: Trieu: Incoming Mazi Smith ready to compete for starting DT job at Michigan

“I have unfinished business on and off the field. I want to continue to be a leader and example for my teammates. I want to improve my game. I want to work toward my degree. I want to play again for Wolverine fans across the country. I’m excited to return for my senior season at Michigan. The best is yet to come.”

The Wolverines finished 10-3 with losses to Ohio State in the final regular-season game and to Florida in the Peach Bowl.

Junior defensive starters Devin Bush, Rashan Gary and David Long have already declared for the NFL Draft, as has tight end Zach Gentry. Hudson’s return gives a boost to a defense that will lose defensive end Chase Winovich, the team’s MVP who is out of eligibility, and safety Tyree Kinnel, a co-captain along with Bush.

Bush, a linebacker and the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year, is projected to be a first-round draft pick.