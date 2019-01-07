Greg Mattison is leaving Michigan for arch-rival Ohio State, sources confirm. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Michigan defensive line coach Greg Mattison, who once left the program to coach rival Notre Dame, is leaving again, this time for arch-rival Ohio State, sources have confirmed.

Mattison, 69, could be replacing Greg Schiano as defensive coordinator. According to a sourced report on 247Sports on Monday, Schiano will not be returning to the Buckeyes. Wolverineswire and 247Sports were first to report Mattison’s departure.

He will join first-year OSU coach Ryan Day’s staff.

Current Michigan defensive linemen Michael Dwumfour and Donovan Jeter took to Twitter to express their thoughts.

“Business is business,” Dwumfour wrote.

Business is business — Michael DwumFour (@HON5H0) January 7, 2019

“Smh lol business is business,” Jeter wote

Former Michigan defensive lineman Chris Wormley tweeted: “Say it ain’t so Matty!”

Mattison’s contract at Michigan was expiring. He returned to Michigan in 2011 as then-head coach Brady Hoke’s defensive coordinator, a role he held four seasons. When Jim Harbaugh took over as head coach, Mattison became defensive line coach.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis

