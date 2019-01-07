Michigan defensive line coach Greg Mattison, who once left the program to coach rival Notre Dame, is leaving again, this time for arch-rival Ohio State, sources have confirmed.
Mattison, 69, could be replacing Greg Schiano as defensive coordinator. According to a sourced report on 247Sports on Monday, Schiano will not be returning to the Buckeyes. Wolverineswire and 247Sports were first to report Mattison’s departure.
He will join first-year OSU coach Ryan Day’s staff.
Current Michigan defensive linemen Michael Dwumfour and Donovan Jeter took to Twitter to express their thoughts.
“Business is business,” Dwumfour wrote.
“Smh lol business is business,” Jeter wote
Former Michigan defensive lineman Chris Wormley tweeted: “Say it ain’t so Matty!”
Mattison’s contract at Michigan was expiring. He returned to Michigan in 2011 as then-head coach Brady Hoke’s defensive coordinator, a role he held four seasons. When Jim Harbaugh took over as head coach, Mattison became defensive line coach.
achengelis@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @chengelis
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.