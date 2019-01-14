Michigan offensive lineman Nolan Ulizio reportedly is listed in the NCAA’s transfer portal, according to a sourced report from 247Sports on Monday.
Ulizio, a redshirt junior who has a year of eligibility remaining, can now seek other football programs to finish his career. The West Chester, Ohio-native (Lakota West) started five games in 2017 at right tackle but played sparingly in four games this season.
