Defensive lineman Reuben Jones (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Michigan defensive lineman Reuben Jones is in the NCAA database — or the “transfer portal” as it’s popularly known.

With his name in the portal, other schools are now notified he can be recruited.

“Reuben is in the transfer portal,” Michigan football spokesman Dave Ablauf said in a text Monday night. “He is in school exploring his option and will graduate after this semester. Reuben plans to practice through spring.”

More: Five Michigan players who could make an impact in 2019

Jones, who arrived at Michigan from Lakeland, Fla., as a linebacker, would be able to transfer as a graduate and play immediately this fall.

He saw limited playing time this past season in five games.

Most recently, Michigan offensive lineman Nolan Ulizio announced he is moving on to Pitt as a graduate transfer. Among the other players to transfer from Michigan were defensive lineman Aubrey Solomon, who is now at Tennessee, and offensive lineman James Hudson, who came to Michigan as a defensive lineman, and is now at Cincinnati.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis