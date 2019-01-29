Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh hired Shaun Nua to replace Greg Mattison as his defensive line coach earlier this month. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Shaun Nua, the new defensive line coach on Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh’s staff, has signed a two-year deal that will pay him $400,000. But similar to the contract drawn up for Anthony Campanile, a defensive coach also recently hired, there are stiff penalties if he leaves for a coaching job in the Big Ten.

Nua, who coached the defensive line at Arizona State last season and before that spent six seasons coaching the position group at the U.S. Naval Academy, signed the memorandum of understanding on Jan. 17. It was obtained Tuesday through a Freedom of Information Act request.

He replaces Greg Mattison who left Michigan earlier this month to become co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State.

According to the contract, if Nua leaves for another job before the end of the two-year deal, he is required to pay a buyout of 25 percent of the base salary. But if he leaves for another assistant coaching position within the Big Ten, he will owe 50 percent. If, however, he leaves to become a defensive coordinator anywhere but within the Big Ten East Division, or he becomes a head coach anywhere, Nua will not owe Michigan money.

Campanile’s contract was similarly structured, but there was an exclusion to the buyout if he leaves to become a defensive coordinator — he won’t have to pay Michigan 50 percent of his salary if he becomes the Rutgers’ defensive coordinator. He is from New Jersey and a Rutgers alum.

Nua is from American Samoa and was a defensive lineman at Brigham Young before a three-year NFL career.

