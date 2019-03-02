CLOSE Former UM linebacker Devin Bush on whether he has been asked by NFL teams about the pregame incident with Michigan State. Angelique S. Chengelis, The Detroit News

Devin Bush led the Wolverines in tackles each of the last two seasons. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Indianapolis — Former Michigan linebacker Devin Bush said his film speaks for itself, and that some consider him undersized as a linebacker shouldn’t be a concern for any NFL team.

Bush, named the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year last season, measured in at 5-foot-11, 234 pounds at the NFL Combine this week. He will go through drills on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium and is projected as a first-round selection in the NFL Draft.

“What you see on tape is real,” Bush said Saturday from the combine. “That’s what you’re going to get 100 percent of the time. It’s no fluke. I’m a tough player. I play hard, and my film speaks for itself.”

He led the Wolverines in tackles each of the last two seasons. Bush, a co-captain last season, left Michigan with a year of eligibility remaining. He suffered a hip injury in the regular-season finale at Ohio State and said he was not fully healed until the third week of NFL Combine preparations. Bush did not play in Michigan's bowl game.

Bush is a big hitter with terrific sideline-to-sideline speed.

“I’m a twitchy linebacker,” Bush said. “I can cover, I can blitz, I can play the run. I can do it all. I can cover. I’m not worried about the size of a guy or how much taller or heavier he is than me. Football is football. It’s a man’s sport. He’ll have to bring me as a man.”

Last season, Bush made headlines and highlight reels when he kicked up the midfield Spartans logo before the Michigan-Michigan State game in East Lansing. Both schools were publicly reprimanded by the Big Ten for violations of the league’s sportsmanship policy and the Spartans were fined $10,000 after the pregame incident between the teams.

Before the in-state rivalry showdown at Spartan Stadium, Michigan players were already on the field — having been told it was clear for warm-ups — when the Spartans began their regular pregame walk down the length of the field. It is something the team has done at all home games since Mark Dantonio has been head coach.

Several Michigan players were at midfield when there was a dust-up with the Spartans. The Wolverines said they were never asked to move. Bush then kicked his cleats in the Spartan logo at midfield and tore up portions of the field.

Bush was asked if any NFL teams have asked about the MSU pregame incident.

“Nah, not right now,” Bush said, smiling. “I’m pretty sure I’ll be getting it.”

And what will he tell them?

“It was a rivalry game and things got heated,” he said.

