Before Michigan’s bowl game, cornerback David Long said he did not submit for a grade from the NFL and said a player knows if he’s ready to make the jump from college to professional football, even with a year of eligibility remaining.

Long decided he was ready for the next challenge and will go through drills Monday at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

“It was a fairly quick decision,” Long told reporters Sunday referring to his decision to leave Michigan after his junior season. “It was all about being ready. If you’re not ready, things aren’t going to fall into place. I felt I was ready mentally, (and) mature enough. I thought it was time for me to come out.

“Overall, ready. Confident in coming out.”

He was a two-time All-Big Ten selection, including making first-team last season. Long started 26 games for the Wolverines and had three career interceptions, including one in 2018. Long said he had several formal interviews lined up with NFL teams and many have been impressed by his work in Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown’s man defense.

“There are some teams that think I have an upside playing press man and playing in Don Brown’s defense,” Long said. “That’s a plus for me, definitely.”

If he had a choice which game tape teams would study, Long said he’d like them to watch him in the Michigan State game last season. He had three pass breakups.

Long wants NFL teams to leave the combine believing he is versatile and can do whatever it is they need.

“I feel like I have a lot of assets,” he said. “I can play defense, special teams. Willing and able. And I’m going to raise the intensity in the room, whether it’s in the meeting room, on the field, guys are going to have to match my intensity.”

