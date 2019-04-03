Ann Arbor – Injuries to Michigan receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones and defensive lineman Michael Dwumfour are more serious than first thought.

Donovan Peoples-Jones (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, who offered a rundown of the Wolverines’ spring practice depth chart during a news conference Wednesday, said the injuries, while they don’t require surgery, are concerning. Peoples-Jones has what Harbaugh described as a “soft-tissue” groin injury, while Dwumfour suffered a torn plantar fascia just before the bowl game in late December.

“Both have not participated very much in any practice or all winter,” Harbaugh said of Peoples-Jones and Dwumfour. “The concern is that, and the worry, really, is that it’s more serious (regarding) if they can get back to their previous form and level.”

Peoples-Jones, was the team’s leading receiver last season with 612 yards on 47 catches and eight touchdowns. He also was the Wolverines’ top punt returner. Dwumfour had 21 tackles and three sacks.

Harbaugh was asked if the injuries could be an issue for the upcoming season and whether they could hold them out.

“It could,” Harbaugh said. “I’ve always been the kind of coach but also when I played, I put a lot of stock in what a player, how their body feels, how they respond. The feedback, all the indications we’re getting is that they really can’t do much at all. You always hope for the best.”

Michael Dwumfour (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Receiver Nico Collins, who also has not available this spring because of surgery just before the start of practice, is progressing well.

“Watched him run yesterday,” Harbaugh said. “He’s right on track in his rehab.”

With the thin depth at receiver this spring, freshman Mike Sainristil has turned heads and is considered a starter along with Oliver Martin and Tarik Black. Freshman Erick All, a tight end, also has played some at receiver, Harbaugh said.