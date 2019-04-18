Myles Sims (Photo: Sam Webb, The Michigan Insider)

Michigan redshirt freshman cornerback Myles Sims has entered the transfer portal, according to a sourced report.

The 6-foot-3, 183-pounder is a four-star recruit from Westlake High in Atlanta. He did not play last season and, per the report from Jason Butt, who covers the Atlanta Falcons for The Athletic, he is looking to transfer.

Michigan confirmed Thursday that Sims is looking to transfer

"Myles Sims has taken the first step in pursuit of a transfer by entering his name in the portal," according to a statement from UM football spokesman David Ablauf.

Mike Zordich, Michigan’s cornerbacks coach, did not mention Sims when he was offering an evaluation of the corners during a news conference earlier this week.

He was then asked about Sims and what he needs to do to get into the mix.

“He’s just got to be more consistent,” Zordich said. “He put together a couple nice practices and then he just kind of … just got to stay and get better every day. He’s got the skillset. He has it.

"He’s just got to get consistent.”

Michigan, which must replace starting cornerback David Long, has Ambry Thomas penciled into that role coming out of spring practice, opposite Lavert Hill. Zordich said he is pleased with the depth and mentioned Vincent Gray, Jaylen Kelly-Powell and Gemon Green as competitors for playing time.

