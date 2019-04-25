Michigan linebacker Devin Bush poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Bush in the first round. (Photo: Mark Humphrey, AP)

Former Michigan linebacker Devin Bush, a consensus All-American, was selected No. 10 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers, who traded up to take Bush, in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday. Two picks later, Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary was selected by the Packers at No. 12.

Bush is the highest pick among former Michigan players since offensive lineman Jake Long was the No. 1 overall selection in the 2008 draft.

Since his impressive showing at the NFL Combine last month, Bush’s draft stock gained steam. He was the Big Ten’s Linebacker of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year and led Michigan in tackles the last two seasons. He had 102 tackles, including 9.5 tackles for loss, in 2017, and last season he had 80 tackles, five sacks and six pass breakups.

Gary missed three regular-season games because of a shoulder injury, and he chose not to play in the bowl game. In nine games last season, Gary had 44 tackles and 3.5 sacks. One of the concerns regarding Gary, who during the combine and at Michigan’s Pro Day called himself the best player overall in the draft, was his production – he had 10 sacks in three seasons with the Wolverines.

Bush, a co-captain last season, left Michigan with a year of eligibility remaining. He suffered a hip injury in the regular-season finale at Ohio State and said he was not fully healed until the third week of NFL Combine preparations. Bush did not play in the bowl game.

He is a big hitter with terrific sideline-to-sideline speed and was a tone-setter for the Wolverines because of his ferocious hitting.

“I’m a twitchy linebacker,” Bush said at the NFL Combine. “I can cover, I can blitz, I can play the run. I can do it all. I’m not worried about the size of a guy or how much taller or heavier he is than me. Football is football. It’s a man’s sport. He’ll have to bring me as a man.”

Rashan Gary (Photo: Michael Conroy, AP)

Earlier this week, ESPN Draft analyst Mel Kiper praised Bush’s game and said he would go no lower than No. 11 in the draft. Early in the draft process, Kiper had Bush projected as the No. 20 pick.

“Everybody’s so positive on Devin Bush,” Kiper said during a conference call Monday. “The game-to-game consistency. Love of the game. Today’s NFL fits him perfectly. There’s not much separating him from Devin White. If Devin White is going to go five to Tampa, they both ran similar 4.42, 4.43, they were right there. Bush ran early, and White matched what Bush ran and exceeded a little bit. They’re both really similar. I can’t see him getting past 11.

Former NFL safety Louis Riddick, now an ESPN analyst, said Monday on the Dan Patrick Show that Bush was the best prospect.

“The best player in this draft, for my money, pound for pound, the best player in this draft is Devin Bush from Michigan,” Riddick said. “If you can tell me exactly what his weakness is, I can show you a play that tells you it’s not a weakness. Played with his dad (Devin Bush Sr.) in Atlanta (and) this kid has all his father’s tenacity, speed, striking ability. he has better football instincts. (His) football smarts are off the charts.”