Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 2
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 2 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 2 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
1. Michigan (1-0) – It was a typical season-opener, one that was at times efficient and at other times sloppy. That’s to be expected with a new offensive coordinator implementing a new attack, but there was at least enough evidence to feel like there’s big-time potential with this unit. The mistakes will need to be cleaned up and the defense will surely get more of a test next week when Army visits Michigan Stadium. Preseason rank: 1.
1. Michigan (1-0) – It was a typical season-opener, one that was at times efficient and at other times sloppy. That’s to be expected with a new offensive coordinator implementing a new attack, but there was at least enough evidence to feel like there’s big-time potential with this unit. The mistakes will need to be cleaned up and the defense will surely get more of a test next week when Army visits Michigan Stadium. Preseason rank: 1. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
2. Ohio State (1-0) – Things couldn’t have gone much better for the Buckeyes and new quarterback Justin Fields. The transfer from Georgia threw for four touchdowns and ran for another as Florida Atlantic parted the seas for the Buckeyes. It wasn’t a perfect start as Fields’ inexperience showed as the game progressed, but for first-year coach Ryan Day, it was hard to feel bad about the season-opening win. Preseason rank: 2.
2. Ohio State (1-0) – Things couldn’t have gone much better for the Buckeyes and new quarterback Justin Fields. The transfer from Georgia threw for four touchdowns and ran for another as Florida Atlantic parted the seas for the Buckeyes. It wasn’t a perfect start as Fields’ inexperience showed as the game progressed, but for first-year coach Ryan Day, it was hard to feel bad about the season-opening win. Preseason rank: 2. Jay LaPrete, AP
Fullscreen
3. Wisconsin (1-0) – While there are questions about the quarterback position for the Badgers, there isn’t much concern over moving the ball on the ground. Junior Jonathan Taylor ran for 135 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns carrying the ball, and added his first two career receiving touchdowns as the Badgers shut out South Florida. It was an impressive start for the defense, too, which limited USF to 157 total yards. Preseason rank: 4.
3. Wisconsin (1-0) – While there are questions about the quarterback position for the Badgers, there isn’t much concern over moving the ball on the ground. Junior Jonathan Taylor ran for 135 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns carrying the ball, and added his first two career receiving touchdowns as the Badgers shut out South Florida. It was an impressive start for the defense, too, which limited USF to 157 total yards. Preseason rank: 4. Mark Lomoglio, AP
Fullscreen
4. Iowa (1-0) – It was another uneven performance in a season opener, typical for many teams around the nation, but the Hawkeyes quickly got their running game going and quarterback Nate Stanley settled in to throw for 252 yards and three touchdowns against Miami (Ohio). While the Hawkeyes came away with the win, there is concern over the status of left tackle Alaric Jackson (Detroit Renaissance), who left the game in the first half with an apparent knee injury. Preseason rank: 6.
4. Iowa (1-0) – It was another uneven performance in a season opener, typical for many teams around the nation, but the Hawkeyes quickly got their running game going and quarterback Nate Stanley settled in to throw for 252 yards and three touchdowns against Miami (Ohio). While the Hawkeyes came away with the win, there is concern over the status of left tackle Alaric Jackson (Detroit Renaissance), who left the game in the first half with an apparent knee injury. Preseason rank: 6. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
5. Penn State (1-0) – With Trace McSorley off to the NFL and his presumed replacement, Tommy Stevens, transferred out, there were plenty of eyes on quarterback Sean Clifford headed into the Nittany Lions’ opener against Idaho. Clifford responded by throwing for 280 yards and two touchdowns while running for 57 yards. It was a dominant performance all around for James Franklin’s team, but things will get tougher next week against Buffalo. Preseason rank: 7.
5. Penn State (1-0) – With Trace McSorley off to the NFL and his presumed replacement, Tommy Stevens, transferred out, there were plenty of eyes on quarterback Sean Clifford headed into the Nittany Lions’ opener against Idaho. Clifford responded by throwing for 280 yards and two touchdowns while running for 57 yards. It was a dominant performance all around for James Franklin’s team, but things will get tougher next week against Buffalo. Preseason rank: 7. Barry Reeger, AP
Fullscreen
6. Michigan State (1-0) – After coaching shuffles and talk the entire offseason about a new offense, the Spartans looked strikingly like the team that ranked among the worst offensively in the nation last season. The Spartans managed just one offensive touchdown and wasted good field position on multiple occasions in a win over Tulsa. The defense continues to be elite, but the offense showed no signs that things are getting better. Preseason rank: 3.
6. Michigan State (1-0) – After coaching shuffles and talk the entire offseason about a new offense, the Spartans looked strikingly like the team that ranked among the worst offensively in the nation last season. The Spartans managed just one offensive touchdown and wasted good field position on multiple occasions in a win over Tulsa. The defense continues to be elite, but the offense showed no signs that things are getting better. Preseason rank: 3. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
7. Nebraska (1-0) – There’s a lot of buzz around Scott Frost’s team, but the opening win over South Alabama was far from inspiring. The offense managed only 276 yards, including 66 in the second half, and the Cornhuskers relied on two defensive touchdowns and a special teams score to secure the victory. A trip to Colorado comes next week as sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez looks for ways to get the offense going. Preseason rank: 5.
7. Nebraska (1-0) – There’s a lot of buzz around Scott Frost’s team, but the opening win over South Alabama was far from inspiring. The offense managed only 276 yards, including 66 in the second half, and the Cornhuskers relied on two defensive touchdowns and a special teams score to secure the victory. A trip to Colorado comes next week as sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez looks for ways to get the offense going. Preseason rank: 5. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
8. Minnesota (1-0) – The Golden Gophers probably aren’t turning many heads after getting a seven-point win over South Dakota State, but the Jackrabbits were ranked No. 4 in the preseason FCS poll. So, as coach P.J. Fleck pointed out, any win is a good win. There’s no doubt the Gophers will need to improve on the running attack that averaged just 3.1 yards a carry, but getting a win with a trip to Fresno State up next was important. Preseason rank: 10.
8. Minnesota (1-0) – The Golden Gophers probably aren’t turning many heads after getting a seven-point win over South Dakota State, but the Jackrabbits were ranked No. 4 in the preseason FCS poll. So, as coach P.J. Fleck pointed out, any win is a good win. There’s no doubt the Gophers will need to improve on the running attack that averaged just 3.1 yards a carry, but getting a win with a trip to Fresno State up next was important. Preseason rank: 10. Stacy Bengs, AP
Fullscreen
9. Maryland (1-0) – OK, so the Terrapins beat up on a low-level FCS team in Howard. But still, 79 points in pretty darned impressive. No, it’s no reason to think the Terrapins and first-year coach Mike Locksley are suddenly going to contend in the Big Ten East. But with veteran quarterback Josh Jackson (Saline) at the helm, the Terps could be more competitive than originally predicted. Jackson, a Virginia Tech transfer, threw for four touchdown in the opener and won’t be in awe against the big boys of the Big Ten. Preseason rank: 12.
9. Maryland (1-0) – OK, so the Terrapins beat up on a low-level FCS team in Howard. But still, 79 points in pretty darned impressive. No, it’s no reason to think the Terrapins and first-year coach Mike Locksley are suddenly going to contend in the Big Ten East. But with veteran quarterback Josh Jackson (Saline) at the helm, the Terps could be more competitive than originally predicted. Jackson, a Virginia Tech transfer, threw for four touchdown in the opener and won’t be in awe against the big boys of the Big Ten. Preseason rank: 12. Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen
10. Indiana (1-0) – Redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr. showed his big-play ability in the opener, throwing for 326 yards and a touchdown while running for 67 yards. It’s the reason he got the starting nod; however, he’ll need to clean things up after throwing a pair of interceptions. The Hoosiers will have time to clean things up next week against Eastern Illinois before hosting Ohio State to begin Big Ten play. Preseason rank: 11.
10. Indiana (1-0) – Redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr. showed his big-play ability in the opener, throwing for 326 yards and a touchdown while running for 67 yards. It’s the reason he got the starting nod; however, he’ll need to clean things up after throwing a pair of interceptions. The Hoosiers will have time to clean things up next week against Eastern Illinois before hosting Ohio State to begin Big Ten play. Preseason rank: 11. Michael Conroy, AP
Fullscreen
11. Purdue (0-1) – Quarterback Elijah Sindelar put up huge numbers in the Boilermakers’ opener, throwing for 423 yards and four touchdowns, but Purdue turned the ball over five times, the last an interception thrown by Sindelar that led to Nevada’s winning field goal as time expired. Rondale Moore had 11 catches for 124 yards and a touchdown as Purdue proved it has the firepower, but it will need to fix plenty of mistakes by next week when it hosts Vanderbilt. Preseason rank: 9.
11. Purdue (0-1) – Quarterback Elijah Sindelar put up huge numbers in the Boilermakers’ opener, throwing for 423 yards and four touchdowns, but Purdue turned the ball over five times, the last an interception thrown by Sindelar that led to Nevada’s winning field goal as time expired. Rondale Moore had 11 catches for 124 yards and a touchdown as Purdue proved it has the firepower, but it will need to fix plenty of mistakes by next week when it hosts Vanderbilt. Preseason rank: 9. Mark Humphrey, AP
Fullscreen
12. Northwestern (0-1) – Things couldn’t have gone much worse for the defending West Division champions. Quarterback Hunter Johnson, a former five-star recruit at Clemson, struggled mightily in his debut, completing just 6 of 17 passes while throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble. The Cats turned to TJ Green, but the senior suffered a foot injury that required surgery after the game. The Wildcats will look forward to an early-season bye, getting a week off before hosting UNLV in two weeks. Preseason rank: 8.
12. Northwestern (0-1) – Things couldn’t have gone much worse for the defending West Division champions. Quarterback Hunter Johnson, a former five-star recruit at Clemson, struggled mightily in his debut, completing just 6 of 17 passes while throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble. The Cats turned to TJ Green, but the senior suffered a foot injury that required surgery after the game. The Wildcats will look forward to an early-season bye, getting a week off before hosting UNLV in two weeks. Preseason rank: 8. Tony Avelar, AP
Fullscreen
13. Illinois (1-0) – Fighting Illini fans have to be feeling good after the dominant win over Akron to open the season. For a team scratching to build any sort of momentum, there were some good signs, including the play of Michigan transfer Brandon Peters at quarterback. He threw for three touchdowns and ran for another while the Illinois defense shut down its opponent from the MAC. Preseason rank: 14.
13. Illinois (1-0) – Fighting Illini fans have to be feeling good after the dominant win over Akron to open the season. For a team scratching to build any sort of momentum, there were some good signs, including the play of Michigan transfer Brandon Peters at quarterback. He threw for three touchdowns and ran for another while the Illinois defense shut down its opponent from the MAC. Preseason rank: 14. Holly Hart, AP
Fullscreen
14. Rutgers (1-0) – The Scarlet Knights found themselves in an early two-touchdown hole in the opener against UMass of the FCS. But things got turned around in the second half as the Knights avoided an ugly upset to open the season. Isaih Pacheco ran for 156 yards and four touchdowns while Raheem Blackshear had nine catches for 126 yards and a score, and Bo Melton caught six passes for 127 yards and a touchdown. Things ramp up quickly for Rutgers, which opens Big Ten play next week at Iowa. Preseason rank: 13.
14. Rutgers (1-0) – The Scarlet Knights found themselves in an early two-touchdown hole in the opener against UMass of the FCS. But things got turned around in the second half as the Knights avoided an ugly upset to open the season. Isaih Pacheco ran for 156 yards and four touchdowns while Raheem Blackshear had nine catches for 126 yards and a score, and Bo Melton caught six passes for 127 yards and a touchdown. Things ramp up quickly for Rutgers, which opens Big Ten play next week at Iowa. Preseason rank: 13. Steve Luciano, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Ann Arbor – On paper, what Michigan freshman Zach Charbonnet did in his first game as the starting running back was impressive.

    Charbonnet, the first freshman running back to start for the Wolverines since Sam McGuffie in 2008, rushed for a team-best 90 yards on eight carries in Michigan's win over Middle Tennessee. He also had a 9-yard reception.

    But it’s what he did without the ball that Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh found more memorable. Harbaugh said the backs were perfect in pass protection but Charbonnet distinguished himself.

    “Zach Charbonnet had nine pickups in protection which, I don’t think we’ve had a back get nine pickups in protection since we’ve been here, one single back,” Harbaugh said Monday at his weekly news conference. “And be 100 percent, nine out of nine, that’s like, wow. That’s really good.

    “There were some sophisticated protections going on. There were some changes in the protection at the line of scrimmage. There were some protections changed right before the ball was snapped –by the quarterback or the center. It was just easy for him. He just handled it. Not even a misstep. That’s rare. I’ve been around pro backs that don’t understand the protections as well as the freshman back did in this game. That was a real positive.”

    Being that proficient in pass protection for a freshman isn’t the norm. It’s part innate for him and also learned.

    “I’ve got to give (running backs coach) Jay Harbaugh credit to get it taught to all the backs,” Jim Harbaugh said. “It’s eye-catching with Zach Charbonnet, because it looks like it comes easy to him. It’s like difficult math equations that guys just get it. It catches your attention. As far as running the ball I thought he was really good, too. When he decides to hit a hole, he hits it, he’s through it and out the other end. Catches the ball really well. It’s great to see.”

    Michigan 40, Middle Tennessee State 21
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh lets the line judge know he's not happy with a non-call on an apparent facemask violation against Michigan punt returner Ronnie Bell in the fourth quaerter. The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders 40-21 in an error-filled performance that was, nonetheless, good enough for a victory in the 2019 season opener at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, August 30, 2019.
    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh lets the line judge know he's not happy with a non-call on an apparent facemask violation against Michigan punt returner Ronnie Bell in the fourth quaerter. The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders 40-21 in an error-filled performance that was, nonetheless, good enough for a victory in the 2019 season opener at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, August 30, 2019. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson runs the ball up the middle on the first play from scrimmage, but fumbles the ball away on the play in the first quarter.
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson runs the ball up the middle on the first play from scrimmage, but fumbles the ball away on the play in the first quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Middle Tennessee safety Gregory Grate Jr. forces a fumble by Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson on the first play from scrimmage. Middle Tennessee recovered, leading to the first touchdown of the game.
    Middle Tennessee safety Gregory Grate Jr. forces a fumble by Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson on the first play from scrimmage. Middle Tennessee recovered, leading to the first touchdown of the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson fumbles the ball on the first play of the game. Middle Tennessee recovered and scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive.
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson fumbles the ball on the first play of the game. Middle Tennessee recovered and scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Middle Tennessee cornerback Desmond Anderson (25) and cornerback Darius McClendon (34) pounce on a fumble by Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson (2) on the first play from scrimmage in the first quarter.
    Middle Tennessee cornerback Desmond Anderson (25) and cornerback Darius McClendon (34) pounce on a fumble by Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson (2) on the first play from scrimmage in the first quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh looks away from the field after the Wolverines failed to convert on a third down in the second quarter during a game against Middle Tennessee State, at Michigan Stadium, August 31, 2019.
    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh looks away from the field after the Wolverines failed to convert on a third down in the second quarter during the season opener against Middle Tennessee State on August 31, 2019, at Michigan Stadium. Michigan won, 40-21. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson reacts after fumbling away the football on the first play from scrimmage in the first quarter.
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson reacts after fumbling away the football on the first play from scrimmage in the first quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    A Michigan fan looks glum after QB Shea Patterson fumbled the ball away on the first play from scrimmage, leading to a quick Middle Tennessee touchdown drive.
    A Michigan fan looks glum after QB Shea Patterson fumbled the ball away on the first play from scrimmage, leading to a quick Middle Tennessee touchdown drive. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell can't complete this pass in the end zone while under pressure from Middle Tennessee safety Gregory Grate Jr. in the first quarter.
    Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell can't complete this catch in the end zone while under pressure from Middle Tennessee safety Gregory Grate Jr. in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan wide receiver Tarik Black falls to the ground catching a touchdown pass in the first quarter.
    Michigan wide receiver Tarik Black falls to the ground catching a touchdown pass in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    A potential touchdown pass bounces off the fingers of Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell late in the second quarter.
    A potential touchdown pass bounces off the fingers of Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell late in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    A potential touchdown pass bounces off the fingers of Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell late in the second quarter.
    A potential touchdown pass bounces off the fingers of Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell late in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan wide receiver Mike Sainristil can't complete a pass in the end zone while under pressure from Middle Tennessee safety Decorian Patterson in the second quarter.
    Michigan wide receiver Mike Sainristil can't haul in a pass in the end zone while under pressure from Middle Tennessee safety Decorian Patterson in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson and head coach Jim Harbaugh watch the replay after Patterson fumbled the ball on the first play of the game.
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson and head coach Jim Harbaugh watch the replay after Patterson fumbled the ball on the first play of the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan wide receiver Mike Sainristil runs the ball in the first quarter.
    Michigan wide receiver Mike Sainristil runs the ball in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass in the first quarter.
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet runs the ball away from Middle Tennessee defensive end Jorden Starling in the first quarter.
    Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet runs the ball away from Middle Tennessee defensive end Jorden Starling in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson runs the ball in the first quarter.
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson runs the ball in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan wide receiver Tarik Black tries to run the ball while being dragged to the ground by Middle Tennessee safety Reed Blankenship in the first quarter.
    Michigan wide receiver Tarik Black tries to run the ball while being dragged to the ground by Middle Tennessee safety Reed Blankenship in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan defensive back Ambry Thomas intercepts a pass intended for Middle Tennessee running back Brad Anderson in the second quarter.
    Michigan defensive back Ambry Thomas intercepts a pass intended for Middle Tennessee running back Brad Anderson in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan defensive back Ambry Thomas intercepts a pass intended for Middle Tennessee running back Brad Anderson in the second quarter.
    Michigan defensive back Ambry Thomas intercepts a pass intended for Middle Tennessee running back Brad Anderson in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan running back Christian Turner runs the ball away from Middle Tennessee linebacker DQ Thomas in the second quarter.
    Michigan running back Christian Turner runs the ball away from Middle Tennessee linebacker DQ Thomas in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh looks away from the field after the Wolverines failed to convert on a third down in the second quarter.
    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh looks away from the field after the Wolverines failed to convert on a third down in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    All alone in the end zone, Michigan wide receiver Tarik Black hauls in a touchdown pass from Shea Patterson to give the Wolverines a 10-7 lead after the extra point in the first quarter.
    All alone in the end zone, Michigan wide receiver Tarik Black hauls in a touchdown pass from Shea Patterson to give the Wolverines a 10-7 lead, after the extra point, in the first quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson runs away from defenders in the first quarter.
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson runs away from defenders in the first quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan linebacker Jordan Glasgow sacks Middle Tennessee quarterback Asher O'Hara in the first quarter.
    Michigan linebacker Jordan Glasgow sacks Middle Tennessee quarterback Asher O'Hara in the first quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet rushes for a first down in the first quarter.
    Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet rushes for a first down in the first quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan running back Christian Turner tries to stay in bounds while running for a first down in the first quarter.
    Michigan running back Christian Turner tries to stay inbounds while running for a first down in the first quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan defensive lineman Michael Danna pressures Middle Tennessee State quarterback Asher O'Hara to throw an incomplete pass out of his own end zone in the first quarter.
    Michigan defensive lineman Michael Danna pressures Middle Tennessee State quarterback Asher O'Hara to throw an incomplete pass out of his own end zone in the first quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    After breaking tackles, Middle Tennessee quarterback Asher O'Hara leaves Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson (7) and Kwity Paye (19) sprawling on the turf as he races to paydirt and the game's first touchdown in the first quarter.
    After breaking tackles, Middle Tennessee quarterback Asher O'Hara leaves Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson (7) and Kwity Paye (19) sprawling on the turf as he races to paydirt and the game's first touchdown in the first quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan place kicker Jake Moody boots the first of two first-half field goals in the first quarter.
    Michigan place kicker Jake Moody boots the first of two first half field goals in the first quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh fires up his players, including captain Ben Bredeson (74) before the game.
    Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh fires up his players, including captain Ben Bredeson (74) before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan defensive linemen Kwity Paye (19) and lineman Carlo Kemp (2) pressure Middle Tennessee quarterback Asher O'Hara in the first quarter.
    Michigan defensive linemen Kwity Paye (19) and Carlo Kemp (2) pressure Middle Tennessee quarterback Asher O'Hara in the first quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey looks for room to run after catching a screen pass in the first quarter.
    Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey looks for room to run after catching a screen pass in the first quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Middle Tennessee punter Kyle Ulbrich boots one out of his own end zone in the first quarter.
    Middle Tennessee punter Kyle Ulbrich boots one out of his own end zone in the first quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Middle Tennessee players react after recovering a fumbled punt by Michigan's Lavert Hill in the second quarter.
    Middle Tennessee players react after recovering a fumbled punt by Michigan's Lavert Hill in the second quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan linebacker Josh Uche hits Middle Tennessee quarterback Asher O'Hara as he throws a complete pass in the second quarter.
    Michigan linebacker Josh Uche hits Middle Tennessee quarterback Asher O'Hara as he throws a complete pass in the second quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan defensive back Brad Hawkins knocks Middle Tennessee wide receiver Jocquez Bruce out of bounds at the goal line in the second quarter.
    Michigan defensive back Brad Hawkins knocks Middle Tennessee wide receiver Jocquez Bruce out of bounds at the goal line in the second quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray tackles Middle Tennessee wide receiver Tyrese Johnson backwards for a two-yard loss near the goal line in the second quarter.
    Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray tackles Middle Tennessee wide receiver Tyrese Johnson for a loss near the goal line in the second quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh walks past offensive play cards being signaled to the Wolverines in the third quarter.
    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh walks past offensive play cards being signaled to the Wolverines in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey runs the ball in the third quarter.
    Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey runs the ball in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey celebrates as he runs the ball into the end zone in the third quarter.
    Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey celebrates as he runs the ball into the end zone in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey jumps into the arms of running back Ben VanSumeren after McCaffrey ran for a touchdown in the third quarter.
    Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey jumps into the arms of running back Ben VanSumeren after McCaffrey ran for a touchdown in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan linebacker Josh Uche tries to block a pass by Middle Tennessee quarterback Chase Cunningham in the fourth quarter.
    Michigan linebacker Josh Uche tries to block a pass by Middle Tennessee quarterback Chase Cunningham in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet slips out of the grasp of Middle Tennessee safety Jovante Moffatt during a fourth quarter run.
    Michigan running back Zach Charbonnet slips out of the grasp of Middle Tennessee safety Jovante Moffatt during a fourth-quarter run. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan defensive lineman Carlo Kemp signals touchback to a referee who did not agree after Michigan pushed Middle Tennessee into the end zone in the fourth quarter.
    Michigan defensive lineman Carlo Kemp signals safety to a referee who did not agree after Michigan pushed Middle Tennessee into the end zone in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh reacts after what he thought was a face mask penalty was not called in the fourth quarter.
    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh reacts after what he thought was a facemask penalty wasn't called in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh reacts after what he thought was a face mask penalty was not called in the fourth quarter.
    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh reacts after what he thought was a facemask penalty wasn't called in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell tries to run around Middle Tennessee safety Jovante Moffatt in the fourth quarter.
    Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell tries to run around Middle Tennessee safety Jovante Moffatt in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Middle Tennessee wide receiver CJ Windham can't complete this fourth quarter pass while under pressure from Michigan defensive back Vincent Gray (#31) and defensive back Brad Hawkins (#20).
    Middle Tennessee wide receiver CJ Windham can't complete this fourth-quarter catch while under pressure from Michigan defensive backs Vincent Gray (31) and Brad Hawkins (20). David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson sacks Middle Tennessee quarterback Asher O'Hara in the fourth quarter. Offsetting penalties led to the play being negated.
    Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson sacks Middle Tennessee quarterback Asher O'Hara in the fourth quarter. Offsetting penalties led to the play being negated. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan quarterback Joe Milton runs the ball in the fourth quarter.
    Michigan quarterback Joe Milton runs the ball in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson high-fives the fans while walking up the tunnel after the game. Photos are of the University of Michigan vs. Middle Tennessee State, at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor, August 31, 2019. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson high-fives the fans while walking up the tunnel after the game.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    University of Michigan head basketball coach Juwan Howard walks the sidelines before the game.
    Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard walks the sidelines before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh tosses the ball to quarterback Shea Patterson during pregame warm-ups.
    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh tosses the ball to quarterback Shea Patterson during pregame warmups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson warmsu up before the game.
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson warms up before Saturday's season opener against Middle Tennessee. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones walks the field in a boot during pregame warm-ups.
    Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones walks the field in a boot during pregame warmups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks catches the ball during pregame warmups.
    Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks catches the ball during pregame warmups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus carries in the title belt of welterweight world champion Tony Harrison who was an honorary captain of the game.
    Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus carries in the title belt of welterweight world champion Tony Harrison, who was an honorary captain for the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh waves to the fans while walking into the stadium with the team before the game.
    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh waves to the fans while walking into the stadium with the team before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan linebacker and tri-captain Khaleke Hudson high fives fans as he jogs up the tunnel after early pregame warmups.
    Michigan linebacker and captain Khaleke Hudson high-fives fans as he jogs up the tunnel after early pregame warm-ups. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson walks into the stadium with the rest of the team.
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson walks into the stadium with the rest of the team. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett high fives fans as he heads up the tunnel after warmups.
    Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett high-fives fans as he heads up the tunnel after warm-ups. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan sophomore QB Joe Milton looks on during warmups.
    Michigan sophomore quarterback Joe Milton looks on during warm-ups. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks (left) and wide receiver Tarik Black wait for passes to be thrown their way during warmups.
    Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks, left, and wide receiver Tarik Black wait for passes to be thrown their way during warm-ups. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan freshman running back Zach Charbonnet, left, and sophomore running back Hassan Haskins walk off the field after early pregame warm-ups.
    Michigan freshman running back Zach Charbonnet, left, and sophomore running back Hassan Haskins walk off the field after early pregame warm-ups. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan defensive back Gemon Green high fives fans as he jogs up the tunnel after early pregame warmups.
    Michigan defensive back Gemon Green high fives fans as he jogs up the tunnel after early pregame warmups. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    New Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard drew a lot of attention from fans, while walking on the sidelines before the game.
    New Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard drew a lot of attention from fans while walking on the sidelines before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan freshman running back Zach Charbonnet runs through a huge hole in the Middle Tennessee defensive line. *** The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders 40-21 in an error-filled performance that was, nonetheless good enough for a victory in the 2019 season opener at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Photos taken on Saturday, August 30, 2019. (John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)
    Michigan freshman running back Zach Charbonnet runs through a huge hole in the Middle Tennessee defensive line. *** The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders 40-21 in an error-filled performance that was, nonetheless good enough for a victory in the 2019 season opener at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Photos taken on Saturday, August 30, 2019. (John T. Greilick, The Detroit News) John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson looks for a receiver while getting a little protection from the offensive line.
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson looks for a receiver while getting a little protection from the offensive line. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson celebrates after making a tackle for loss in the second half.
    Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson celebrates after making a tackle for loss in the second half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, who was in warm up gear and did not play, hugs running back Tru Wilson before the game.
    Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, who was in warm up gear and did not play, hugs running back Tru Wilson before the game. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass.
    Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson throws a pass. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson high fives defensive line coach Shaun Nua after making a tackle for loss in the second half.
    Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson high-fives defensive line coach Shaun Nua after making a tackle for loss in the second half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Middle Tennessee quarterback Asher O'Hara scoops up a fumbled snap during the second half. He recovered the ball, but would be tackled for a big loss on the play.
    Middle Tennessee quarterback Asher O'Hara scoops up a fumbled snap during the second half. He recovered the ball, but would be tackled for a big loss on the play. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan linebacker Josh Uche sacks Middle Tennessee quarterback Asher O'Hara after O'Hara mishandled a shotgun snap during the second half.
    Michigan linebacker Josh Uche sacks Middle Tennessee quarterback Asher O'Hara after O'Hara mishandled a shotgun snap during the second half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    The Michigan cheerleaders entertain during the second half.
    The Michigan cheerleaders entertain during the second half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill lets an almost certain pick-six interception bounce off his hands in the second half. Hill also fumbled a punt for a Michigan turnover.
    Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill lets an almost certain pick-six interception bounce off his hands in the second half. Hill also fumbled a punt for a Michigan turnover. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill buries his helmet in his hands, distraught after letting an almost certain pick-six interception bounce off his hands in the second half. Hill also fumbled a punt for a Michigan turnover.
    Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill buries his helmet in his hands, distraught after letting an almost certain pick-six interception bounce off his hands in the second half. Hill also fumbled a punt for a Michigan turnover. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh wants a holding call in the second half.
    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh wants a holding call in the second half. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Middle Tennessee quarterback Asher O'Hara throws an incomplete pass out of his own endzone.
    Middle Tennessee quarterback Asher O'Hara throws an incomplete pass out of his own endzone. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey scampers into the end zone for a third-quarter touchdown.
    Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey scampers into the end zone for a third-quarter touchdown. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan's Ronnie Bell returns a punt deep in Middle Tennessee's territory in the fourth quaerter.
    Michigan's Ronnie Bell returns a punt deep in Middle Tennessee's territory in the fourth quaerter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh lets the line judge know he's not happy with a non-call on an apparent facemask violation against Michigan punt returner Ronnie Bell in the fourth quarter.
    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh lets the line judge know he's not happy with a non-call on an apparent facemask violation against Michigan punt returner Ronnie Bell in the fourth quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh lets the line judge know he's not happy with a non-call on an apparent facemask violation against Michigan punt returner Ronnie Bell in the fourth quaerter.
    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh lets the line judge know he's not happy with a non-call on an apparent facemask violation against Michigan punt returner Ronnie Bell in the fourth quaerter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh seems to be contemplating the meaning of the illustrated play cards behind him.
    Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh seems to be contemplating the meaning of the illustrated play cards behind him. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan running back Ben VanSumeren tumbles into the end zone after breaking through the Middle Tennessee defense for a one-yard touchdown run in the fourth quaerter.
    Michigan running back Ben VanSumeren tumbles into the end zone after breaking through the Middle Tennessee defense for a one-yard touchdown run in the fourth quaerter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson tackles Middle Tennessee quarterback Asher O'Hara in the fourth quarter.
    Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson tackles Middle Tennessee quarterback Asher O'Hara in the fourth quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson tackles Middle Tennessee quarterback Asher O'Hara in the fourth quarter.
    Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson tackles Middle Tennessee quarterback Asher O'Hara in the fourth quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson tackles Middle Tennessee quarterback Asher O'Hara in the fourth quarter.
    Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson tackles Middle Tennessee quarterback Asher O'Hara in the fourth quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Middle Tennessee wide receiver Jimmy Marshall hauls in a pass between Michigan defensive backs J'Marick Woods (26) and Jaylen Kelly-Powell (16) before breaking away for a long touchdown in the fourth quarter.
    Middle Tennessee wide receiver Jimmy Marshall hauls in a pass between Michigan defensive backs J'Marick Woods (26) and Jaylen Kelly-Powell (16) before breaking away for a long touchdown in the fourth quarter. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Michigan offensive linemen Cesar Ruiz (51) and Chuck Filiaga high five fans while heading up the tunnel after their 40-21 victory.
    Michigan offensive linemen Cesar Ruiz (51) and Chuck Filiaga high five fans while heading up the tunnel after their 40-21 victory. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions

      Charbonnet, who rushed for 4,741 yards and 62 touchdowns at Oaks Christian in southern California, enrolled early but underwent a medical procedure in January that held him out of spring practice. He spent significant time in the weight room and started hanging around with Ben Mason, the fullback-turned-defensive-tackle noted for his weight-room allegiance.

      “Him and Ben Mason remind me of each other,” tight end Sean McKeon said of Charbonnet. “They’re pretty similar, (and) they hang out a lot. Just really focused on football. Football guys, if you will. He’s locked in and really impressive.”

      That Charbonnet has been so zoned in doesn’t come as a surprise. He was not much of a talker during the recruiting process, didn’t do many interviews and stayed to himself and worked on his game. That’s how he has handled his first year at Michigan.

      “He’s prepared all summer, all camp,” McKeon said. “He’s prepared like he was the starter, like he was a veteran.”

      The Charbonnet-Mason friendship might seem unconventional to some. As right tackle Jalen Mayfield described, Mason is a “different kind of guy” and Charbonnet is a “calm kid” who doesn’t say much.

      “But he knows how to get his job done,” Mayfield said of Charbonnet, but he could have been talking about Mason. “Ben Mason is a different character, but he’s a good, resourceful tool for Zach.”

      While meeting with reporters during camp, Mason shared that he went to dinner in Ann Arbor with Charbonnet and his mother. She asked Mason what they do for fun. Do they do things like go to the movies?

      “And I was like, ‘Pretty much we just work out,’” Mason said, drawing laughs. “That’s the God’s honest truth. That’s what we do for fun.”

      That doesn’t seem a stretch. Mayfield said he has seen Charbonnet studying on his own and working hard every opportunity.

      “He wants to be the best,” Mayfield said. “To see his hard work pay off especially in the pass protection aspect of the game, just extremely impressive.”

      Michigan vs. Army

      Kickoff: Saturday, noon, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor

      TV/radio: Fox/950 AM

      Records: Both teams 1-0

      Line: Michigan by 23

      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE