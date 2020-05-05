Michigan guard Cole Bajema has entered the transfer portal, the program announced on Tuesday night.

After appearing in 10 games last season as a freshman and averaging 2.6 points, the 6-foot-7 native of Lynden, Wash., will likely become the third Wolverines player to leave the program since the end of the season. Guard David DeJulius has already committed to Cincinnati while forward Colin Castleton is headed to Florida.

Cole Bajema (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

Players who enter the portal are allowed to return to their school, but if Bajema ultimately transfers, he’ll have to sit out next season with three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Bajema had committed to Michigan under coach John Beilein and stuck with the Wolverines after Beilein left for the NBA and Juwan Howard was named the head coach. Bajema was 10-for-13 shooting in just 37 minutes of action, making 4 of 7 from 3-point range.

Named Washington's 2018 AP Class 1A Player of the Year, Bajema averaged 23 points and seven rebounds per game and guided Lynden Christian to the Class 1A State Championship. It was the school's first state title since 2012.

With Bajema’s departure, the Wolverines have two open scholarships for the 2020-21 season. If junior forward Isaiah Livers decides to keep his name in the NBA Draft, UM will have three scholarships available.